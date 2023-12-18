Insiders Who Sold US$19m Of United Rentals Made The Right Call

Last week, United Rentals, Inc.'s (NYSE:URI) stock jumped 13%, but insiders who sold US$19m worth of stock in over the past year are likely to be in a better position. Selling at an average price of US$461, which is higher than the current price might have been the right call as holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

United Rentals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, Dale Asplund, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$6.7m worth of shares at a price of US$475 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$572. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was 100% of Dale Asplund's holding.

United Rentals insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

United Rentals Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at United Rentals. Specifically, Independent Director Terri Kelly ditched US$302k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. United Rentals insiders own 0.4% of the company, currently worth about US$166m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About United Rentals Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought United Rentals stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since United Rentals is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of United Rentals.

