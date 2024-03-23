Insiders Who Sold US$3.5m Of Vertiv Holdings Co Made The Right Call

Last week, Vertiv Holdings Co's (NYSE:VRT) stock jumped 11%, but insiders who sold US$3.5m worth of stock in over the past year are likely to be in a better position. Selling at an average price of US$28.10, which is higher than the current price, may have been the wisest decision for these insiders as their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Vertiv Holdings Co

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the CTO & Executive VP, Stephen Liang, for US$2.2m worth of shares, at about US$21.19 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$82.50). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was 75% of Stephen Liang's holding. Stephen Liang was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months. Notably Stephen Liang was also the biggest buyer, having purchased US$741k worth of shares.

Stephen Liang ditched 126.05k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$28.10. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Vertiv Holdings Co Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Vertiv Holdings Co. In total, CTO & Executive VP Stephen Liang sold US$1.3m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Vertiv Holdings Co insiders own 1.0% of the company, currently worth about US$305m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Vertiv Holdings Co Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But it is good to see that Vertiv Holdings Co is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Vertiv Holdings Co has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

