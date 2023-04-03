U.S. markets open in 2 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,134.50
    -3.25 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,582.00
    +122.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,214.25
    -87.50 (-0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,811.00
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.25
    +4.58 (+6.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,990.20
    +4.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    -0.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0868
    +0.0021 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.64
    +0.62 (+3.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2370
    +0.0037 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0440
    +0.2470 (+0.19%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,271.97
    -75.59 (-0.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    617.52
    +3.31 (+0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,682.12
    +50.38 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,188.15
    +146.67 (+0.52%)
     

Insiders who sold US$5.3m worth of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM were amply compensated

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Waste Management, Inc.'s (NYSE:WM) stock rose 6.2% last week, but insiders who sold US$5.3m worth of stock over the last year are probably in a more advantageous position. Selling at an average price of US$167, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best move for these insiders because their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

View our latest analysis for Waste Management

Waste Management Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive VP & COO, John Morris, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$3.4m worth of shares at a price of US$168 each. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$163. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Waste Management insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Waste Management Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Waste Management. In total, insider Leslie Nagy sold US$121k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Waste Management Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Waste Management insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$130m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Waste Management Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Waste Management is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Waste Management. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Waste Management you should be aware of.

But note: Waste Management may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • How Warren Buffett could steal the show in the second quarter: Morning Brief

    Be ready to take notes from Warren Buffett. More on that, and what else to know in markets on Monday, April 3, 2023.

  • Who Should Use Vanguard, Fidelity and Schwab?

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • $100 Oil to Tighter Markets: Here’s What Analysts See After OPEC+ Shock Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to slash its oil output came as a huge surprise to the market, given earlier rhetoric from group leader Saudi Arabia that it would stand pat on production. The move has brought concerns around inflationary pressures back to the fore, adding to worries that higher prices and an aggressive monetary tightening by central banks could tip the global economy into recession. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Mak

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Exxon, Chevron, Tesla, Life Storage, WWE, and More

    Shares of Exxon, Chevron, and other energy giants surge after OPEC+ surprises markets with a cut in oil production, Tesla sets a quarterly record for vehicle deliveries, and Life Storage agrees to be bought by Extra Space Storage.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Oil prices surge, Fed rate path in question again

    Oil prices surged on Monday after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ producers announced a surprise cut in their output target, a move that rippled through stock markets and boosted the dollar due to reinvigorated fears about the stickiness of global inflation. Brent oil futures looked set for its biggest daily percentage gain in around a year, jumping 5.3% to $84.12 a barrel on news OPEC+ would aim to cut output by around 1.16 million barrels per day. Goldman Sachs lifted its forecast for Brent to $95 a barrel by the end of the year and to $100 for 2024 following the oil output change, which was announced on Sunday, a day before a virtual meeting of an OPEC+ ministerial panel including Saudi Arabia and Russia.

  • Apple Stock Is Nearing Its Previous Peak. iPhone Demand Could Help It Soar, Analyst Says.

    Strong iPhone demand in Asia and an acceleration in services revenue bode well for Apple stock, analysts at Wedbush say.

  • Tesla reports record Q1 deliveries as price cuts boost demand

    Tesla on Sunday reported first quarter delivery and production numbers that topped estimates, indicating price cuts it initiated across the globe are boosting demand.

  • Texas woman uses 'cash stuffing' and stimulus check to pay off nearly $80,000 in debt

    Before she started cash stuffing, Jasmine Taylor said she was tired of being in financial distress. She turned that success into 'Baddies and Budgets'

  • Bank Stocks Are Beaten Up. Is Now a Buying Opportunity?

    Bank stocks have been beaten down so much this year that they're now starting to look attractive.

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices: report

    According to a recent report from the Wall Street Journal, McDonald's Corp is temporarily closing its U.S. offices this week as it prepares to inform corporate employees about layoffs.

  • Extra Space Storage to Combine With Life Storage in $12.7 Billion Deal

    The $12.7 billion deal would create the largest storage-facility operator in the U.S. by number of locations.

  • China EV Sales Rebound Further In March For BYD, Li Auto And XPeng, But Nio Lags

    After a rough start to 2023, China EV sales are generally rebounding. Tesla rivals BYD, Li Auto, Nio and XPeng reported March and Q1 sales.

  • Treasuries Fall as OPEC+ Disrupts Fed-Pivot Wagers: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Global markets made a shaky start to the second quarter of 2023 as OPEC+ group’s surprise plan to cut oil production stoked fears of elevated inflation and pushed traders to prune their wagers on a dovish tilt by the Federal Reserve. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It

  • BP and Shell jump as soaring oil prices unleash fresh inflation risk - latest updates

    BP and Shell’s share prices jumped in early trading after oil prices rocketed in the wake of a shock cut to the world’s supply of crude.

  • NIO, Li Auto, XPeng March Deliveries Gave Investors What They Want.

    March deliveries from the three Chinese EV makers fell within the companies' guided ranges. Combined deliveries were up month over month and year over year.

  • Muni Money-Market Fund Yields Hit 4%

    Investors can now get a 4% yield on low-risk municipal money-market mutual funds—but that rate may not last because yields in the sector are volatile. Municipal money-market funds are formerly a hot and now backwater area of the tax-exempt market that offers investors an alternative to the much larger taxable money-market funds. There are about $130 billion of muni money-market funds, according to Morningstar against more than $5 trillion of taxable money funds.

  • Beijing’s Micron Probe Spurs $12 Billion Rally in China Chip Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese chip-related stocks advanced amid optimism that they will benefit from the nation’s growing self-reliance push after Beijing launched a probe into Micron Technology Inc.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedOil Surges 8% After OPEC+ Blindsides Market

  • How to Buy Land and Build a House: 4 Steps

    Many people dream of owning a chunk of land and putting their dream house on it. Maybe you fantasize about pulling out all the stops and designing a home with every feature you've ever wanted. Well, to make that dream, … Continue reading → The post How to Buy Land and Build Your Dream House appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • S&P, Nasdaq futures fall on inflation worries after OPEC+ output cut

    Oil prices jumped 5.4% on Monday, propelling over 3% gains in energy firms such as Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp in premarket trade. An uptick in U.S. Treasury yields pushed major technology stocks and other growth shares such as Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc down between 0.6% and 0.9%.