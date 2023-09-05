Insiders At TJX Companies Sold US$21m In Stock, Alluding To Potential Weakness

In the last year, many The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

TJX Companies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Carol Meyrowitz is the biggest insider sale of TJX Companies shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$92.64). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 32% of Carol Meyrowitz's stake.

Insiders in TJX Companies didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

TJX Companies Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at TJX Companies. In total, insiders dumped US$10m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership Of TJX Companies

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. TJX Companies insiders own about US$154m worth of shares (which is 0.1% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At TJX Companies Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since TJX Companies is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - TJX Companies has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

