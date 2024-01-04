Insiders are the top stockholders in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP), and the recent 4.0% drop might have disappointed them

Key Insights

Insiders appear to have a vested interest in CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA's growth, as seen by their sizeable ownership

51% of the business is held by the top 4 shareholders

Institutional ownership in CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA is 33%

Every investor in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 52% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

As market cap fell to €1.9b last week, insiders would have faced the highest losses than any other shareholder groups of the company.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA. The company's largest shareholder is Frank Gotthardt, with ownership of 34%. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 6.9% and 6.5% of the stock.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 51% of the company is controlled by the top 4 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. That means insiders have a very meaningful €972m stake in this €1.9b business. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish to discover if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 15% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

