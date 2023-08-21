Insiders are the top stockholders in RC365 Holding plc (LON:RCGH), and the recent 33% drop might have disappointed them

Key Insights

RC365 Holding's significant insider ownership suggests inherent interests in company's expansion

Kit Law Chi owns 60% of the company

Institutional ownership in RC365 Holding is 12%

Every investor in RC365 Holding plc (LON:RCGH) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 64% to be precise, is individual insiders. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And last week, insiders endured the biggest losses as the stock fell by 33%.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of RC365 Holding.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About RC365 Holding?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in RC365 Holding. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at RC365 Holding's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

RC365 Holding is not owned by hedge funds. Kit Law Chi is currently the company's largest shareholder with 60% of shares outstanding. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. With 11% and 4.5% of the shares outstanding respectively, UOB Asset Management Limited and Mackay Kimpton are the second and third largest shareholders.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of RC365 Holding

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems that insiders own more than half the RC365 Holding plc stock. This gives them a lot of power. Given it has a market cap of UK£82m, that means they have UK£52m worth of shares. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish todiscover (for free) if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 13% stake in RC365 Holding. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 11%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for RC365 Holding (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

