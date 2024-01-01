Insiders At U.S. Bancorp Sold US$3.0m In Stock, Alluding To Potential Weakness

The fact that multiple U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

U.S. Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chief Administration Officer & Vice Chair, Terrance Dolan, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$39.75 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$43.28, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 13% of Terrance Dolan's stake.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 82.73k shares for US$2.7m. On the other hand they divested 72.61k shares, for US$3.0m. In total, U.S. Bancorp insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

U.S. Bancorp Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at U.S. Bancorp. Specifically, insiders ditched US$1.4m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. U.S. Bancorp insiders own 0.2% of the company, currently worth about US$135m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About U.S. Bancorp Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought U.S. Bancorp stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing U.S. Bancorp. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for U.S. Bancorp you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

