Insiders of Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI) were rewarded after last week’s 25% gain

Every investor in Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 39% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Our data shows that insiders recently bought shares in the company and they were rewarded after market cap rose US$30m last week.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Ultralife.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Ultralife?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Ultralife does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Ultralife's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Ultralife is not owned by hedge funds. Bradford Whitmore is currently the company's largest shareholder with 35% of shares outstanding. Visionary Wealth Advisors, LLC is the second largest shareholder owning 6.6% of common stock, and Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds about 5.7% of the company stock.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 4 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Ultralife

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Ultralife Corporation. Insiders have a US$59m stake in this US$150m business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 27% stake in Ultralife. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

