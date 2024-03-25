Insiders Give Up US$335k As Vicarious Surgical Stock Drops To US$0.34

Insiders who bought US$396.8k worth of Vicarious Surgical Inc.'s (NYSE:RBOT) stock at an average buy price of US$2.19 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 11% decrease in the stock. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$61.9k, which is not great.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Vicarious Surgical Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Philip Liang for US$172k worth of shares, at about US$2.32 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$0.34). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Philip Liang.

Philip Liang purchased 181.13k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$2.19. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Vicarious Surgical Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider selling at Vicarious Surgical. Insiders divested only US$36k worth of shares in that time. Neither the lack of buying nor the presence of selling is heartening. But the amount sold isn't enough for us to put any weight on it.

Does Vicarious Surgical Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 16% of Vicarious Surgical shares, worth about US$9.4m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Vicarious Surgical Tell Us?

While there has not been any insider buying in the last three months, there has been selling. But the sales were small, so we're not concerned. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Vicarious Surgical and their transactions don't cause us concern. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 6 warning signs (3 shouldn't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Vicarious Surgical.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

