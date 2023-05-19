Insig AI Interim Non-Executive Chairman Acquires 1.4% More Stock \

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Richard Bernstein, the Interim Non-Executive Chairman of Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG) recently shelled out UK£49k to buy stock, at UK£0.24 per share. However, it only increased their shares held by 1.4%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Insig AI

In fact, the recent purchase by Interim Non-Executive Chairman Richard Bernstein was not their only acquisition of Insig AI shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid UK£0.14 per share in a UK£52k purchase. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (UK£0.20), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Richard Bernstein bought a total of 1.39m shares over the year at an average price of UK£0.20. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Insig AI

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Insig AI insiders own 63% of the company, worth about UK£12m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Insig AI Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Insig AI. Nice! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, Insig AI has 5 warning signs (and 2 which are potentially serious) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

