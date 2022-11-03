U.S. markets open in 3 hours

Insight advances its end-to-end service and solution offering by earning all seven Microsoft Solution Partner designations in EMEA

·2 min read

Insight is one of  very few companies across EMEA to have achieved this to date

Globally, Insight has attained all designations across its North America, EMEA and APAC locations, placing it in the top 1% of Microsoft Partners

LONDON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), a Fortune 500 solutions integrator helping organisations accelerate their digital journey, today announced that it has achieved all possible Microsoft Solution Partner designations, including the rare seventh designation for Microsoft Cloud – only awarded to companies holding all other six designations. The qualifications elevate Insight's already vast solutions and service offering; allowing clients who choose Insight to receive full end-to-end support in their digital transformation journey with access to all Microsoft solutions.

Insight Logo
Insight Logo

 

The designations demonstrate Insight's best-in-class capabilities to deliver client success across all Microsoft solution areas: Business Applications, Data & AI, Digital & Application Innovation, Modern Work, Security, Infrastructure Azure, and Microsoft Cloud. Within these designations, Insight earned 12 specialisations to date, showing the company's deep technical expertise and successful delivery of solutions and services built on Microsoft technology.

Karen McLaughlin, SVP, EMEA Solutions and Global CoE at Insight, comments: "As a Microsoft partner for 30+ years, this reflects the great partnership we have built and is testimony to the hard work and dedication of our Insight teammates. Insight has built a reputation for helping organisations achieve their business goals and maximise their investment in people, process and technology with its end-to-end approach to cloud transformation. These designations reinforce our dedication to be the leading solutions integrator, supporting our clients across EMEA throughout their digital journey."

Awarded by Microsoft based on partner capability scoring, the designations are determined by factors such as performance, skilling and client success.

In October 2022, Microsoft replaced its legacy gold and silver competencies for partners with the designations. These are solution area specific and closely aligned to how Microsoft goes to market.

Find out more about how Insight's solutions build on Microsoft technology here.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 solutions integrator with more than 12,000 teammates worldwide helping organisations accelerate their digital journey to modernise their business and maximise the value of technology. We enable secure, end-to-end transformation and meet the needs of our clients through a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, far-reaching partnerships and 33+ years of broad IT expertise. Rated as a Forbes World's Best Employer and a Great Place to Work, we amplify our solutions and services with global scale, local expertise and a world-class e-commerce experience, realising the digital ambitions of our clients at every opportunity. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1774779/Insight_Logo.jpg

Melissa John
Insight Enterprises
Tel. (+44) 07342716154
Email: melissa.john@insight.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/insight-advances-its-end-to-end-service-and-solution-offering-by-earning-all-seven-microsoft-solution-partner-designations-in-emea-301667369.html

