IT Insight: Cybersecurity Day Resiliency Academy for Small Businesses and Communities

In today's digital landscape, prioritizing cybersecurity is vital for small businesses. Safeguarding your sensitive data and customer information not only protects your business from potential breaches, financial losses, and reputational damage but also instills trust among your customers and constituents. By investing in cybersecurity measures, you're demonstrating your commitment to maintaining a secure environment, ensuring uninterrupted operations, and positioning your business for sustained growth.

Please join NH’s Small Business Development Center for: Cybersecurity Day on Tuesday, Oct. 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., at #S Artspace, in Portsmouth.

Featured Speakers:

With 25 years of experience in Cybersecurity, Craig Taylor, Founder & CEO of CyberHoot, will address “Who’s out there hacking us and how they’re doing it?”

Diana Kelley, CISO of Protect AI will present the Psychology of Cyber. This discussion will address the psychology behind Cialdini’s Six Principles of Persuasion to show how cybercriminals lure employees and customers into social engineering hacks.

David Hodgdon, CEO & Chief Security Advisor, PCGiT, presents Risk Assessment. Review the current Cybersecurity landscape and what your company can do to protect your data, keep your network running and protect your company’s finances and reputation. Have a plan in place and the correct services deployed to protect your company and industry business data, cash, and reputation.

A Cybersecurity Panel, moderated by Craig Taylor, includes:

Diana Kelley, Chief Information Security Officer, Protect AIDave Hodgdon, CEO & Chief Security Advisor, PCGiTPaige Yeater, Senior Director, Mainstay Technologies

Kyle Schofield, Sr. Client Service Manager, Mainstay Technologies will present Setting the Stage for AI: Six Key Steps Business Leaders Should Be Taking Today to Prepare. Learn what AI is today and the key steps that all business leaders should be considering for the future.

Story continues

John Rogers, Sr. Advisor, Monarch Information Security Consulting will present Supply Chain Risk Management in the Defense Industrial Base. This session will share the process of managing third-party supply chain risk and discuss the latest NIST-800-171r3 supply chain risk guidance and expected impacts on CMMC 2.0 Compliance Requirements.

Finally, Richard Rossi, Cybersecurity Advisor, Cybersecurity, and Infrastructure Security Agency, will share Secure Our World, which will explore case studies on prior cyber attacks against US businesses, as well as risks and vulnerabilities associated with Internet connectivity and what small businesses can do to mitigate current threats.

SBDC’s Cybersecurity Initiative provides a web-based training program that guides businesses through cyber planning practices based upon the 5 central concepts of the NIST Cybersecurity Framework: Identify, Protect, Detect, Respond and Recover. Along with our resiliency plan and template, we include information about developing an Incident Response Plan to help small businesses be more prepared when a cyber-attack occurs.

Prior Registration is available at : https://ic.nhsbdc.org/reg.aspx?mode=event&event=5430143. With registration, breakfast and lunch is provided.

Cybersecurity Day is offered in partnership with the NH Tech Alliance and is supported by Bank of America and Bangor Savings Bank.

IT Insight is provided by JoAnn Hodgdon, Vice President and Co-founder of Portsmouth Computer Group (PCGiT) with her husband David. PCG provides comprehensive managed IT services, business continuity, security, cloud computing and Virtual CIO services to their clients. You may reach her at joann@pcgit.com or at www.pcgit.com.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: IT Insight: Cybersecurity Day