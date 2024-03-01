IT Insight: Cybersecurity initiative - prevent & protect

Small businesses can no longer afford to remain unaware of cyber threats or remain complacent with inadequate technology. They must take action to enhance their systems and processes to remain resilient in today’s online economy.

In cooperation with the NH SBDC and the NH Tech Alliance, the Cybersecurity Initiative provides a web-based training program that guides businesses through cyber planning practices based upon the five central concepts of the NIST Cybersecurity Framework: Identify, Protect, Detect, Respond and Recover.

Content includes the Cybersecurity Workbook, webinars, blog articles and an eCourse with an overview of cybersecurity preparedness for businesses including mitigating risk, handling incidents, and addressing remote worker concerns. A major component of the initiative is access to the Data Assured program. Data Assured materials includes this easy-to-use workbook to help businesses prepare and protect themselves from becoming a victim to a cyber-attack and to help them recover from one should they fall victim.

The material within the Cybersecurity Workbook equips small businesses with necessary information and resources to assist with foundational cybersecurity knowledge and practices. Many SBDC networks already utilize this incredibly successful program because it has proven to work.

Businesses can also access one-on-one confidential advising and security risk assessments from SBDC’s team of business advisors such as Portsmouth Computer Group (PCGiT). All program offerings are free of cost to New Hampshire small businesses.

Did you know:

73% of US SMBs have reported at least one cyber-attack during the previous year according to StationX Small Business Statistics

43% of cyber-attacks are aimed at small businesses, but only 14% are prepared to defend themselves according to the Accenture’s Cost of Cybercrime Study

22% of SMBs Switched to Remote Work Without a Cybersecurity Threat Prevention Plan according to Alliant Cybersecurity

Download Data Assured Useful Tips, approachable guidance on topics such as protection, security, education and encryption or Cyber Do's & Don'ts, a list of tech platforms and solutions for a spectrum of cybersecurity and business offerings.

Are you taking cyber-attacks seriously enough? Size does not matter when it comes to Cybersecurity threats. Level up your network security today!

For more information about these resources please visit the NHTA Cybersecurity Initiatives page: nhtechalliance.org.

The Cybersecurity Initiative is brought to you by NH SBDC and NH Tech Alliance, with funding from the CARES Act. Data Assured developed by Delaware SBDC.

JoAnn Hodgdon

JoAnn Hodgdon is vice president and co-founder of Portsmouth Computer Group (PCGiT) with her husband David. PCG provides comprehensive managed IT services, business continuity, security, cloud computing and Virtual CIO services to their clients. You may reach her at JoAnn@pcgit.com or at www.pcgit.com.

