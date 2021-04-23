U.S. markets close in 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,186.15
    +51.17 (+1.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.10
    +263.20 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,043.60
    +225.18 (+1.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,274.94
    +42.32 (+1.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.13
    +0.70 (+1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.70
    -5.30 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    26.05
    -0.14 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2098
    +0.0080 (+0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5650
    +0.0110 (+0.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3876
    +0.0034 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.9320
    -0.0280 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,570.90
    -2,930.29 (-5.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,165.02
    +41.12 (+3.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,938.56
    +0.32 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,020.63
    -167.54 (-0.57%)
     

Insight Global Continues Commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Starting at the Top

·2 min read

ATLANTA, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a company dedicated to empowering people through the value of opportunity, Insight Global is proud to welcome Viola Maxwell-Thompson and DeWayne Griffin to the company's Board of Directors. Combined, Viola and DeWayne bring over 55 years of experience in executive level management in both corporate and nonprofit organizations and are masters of their leadership craft.

Insight Global knows that empowering people starts with diversity of thought, experiences and backgrounds, and therefore, with this recent expansion of the Board, is taking action on a longer-term commitment to ensure no voice goes unheard.

"This the time to be intentional," said Insight Global CEO, Bert Bean. "Insight Global will continue to make intentional investments in diversity, equity, and inclusion, because we know that we are a stronger company when all voices, backgrounds and perspectives are heard and all employees are treated equally."

As people of color, Viola and DeWayne understand that their experiences have positioned them to gain a unique perspective and vast insight for navigating these efforts in the corporate world.

Inspired by Viola and DeWayne's passion for diversity, equity and inclusion, Insight Global will continue to mature in ways that create meaningful experiences for its people, knowing that top leadership within the company must pave the way for real change.

Backed by confidence in Viola and DeWayne's expertise and care, Insight Global will continue to foster a space where people bring their full, authentic selves to work and offer unique perspectives from which everyone can learn. While there is still room to grow, our hope is to become an example for other companies also wanting to implement company-wide change in their goals around diversity, equity, and inclusion.

About Insight Global:
Insight Global isn't just a staffing company. We're a company that cares for others. It might sound lofty, but it's the idea that gets us up every day, determined to make it true. Insight Global is a company that people can anchor to in moments of triumph, struggle, and every time in between. Whoever you are and wherever you come from, you matter to us and we have your back. Whether it's finding the right candidate for a job or seamlessly managing a project end to end, our conviction and commitment to our consultants and clients runs deep. With 60 field offices across the US and Canada, putting to work over 50,000 Consultants annually, we believe; together, anything is possible.

Public Relations Contact
Sara Swanson
pr@insightglobal.com

Related Images
welcome-viola-maxwell-thompson.png
Welcome Viola Maxwell-Thompson & DeWayne Griffin

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insight-global-continues-commitment-to-diversity-equity-and-inclusion-starting-at-the-top-301276126.html

SOURCE Insight Global

Recommended Stories

  • SEC Begins Official Review of Kryptoin Bitcoin ETF Application

    The U.S. regulator is now weighing three different bitcoin ETF bids.

  • US stocks ignore capital gains tax hikes in the long run

    Stock investors don’t like tax increases, but they tend to get over it. Tax hikes on maximum capital gains—like the increase the Biden administration will reportedly propose—have knocked the air out of the US equity market about half of the time, according to Tax Foundation data going back to 1945. Are tax hikes on capital gains bad for the stock market?

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Mixed Trade but Bearish News Outweighing Bullish News

    Adding to the bearish sentiment was the progress on negotiations between Iran and world powers to resurrect the 2015 nuclear accord.

  • AMP Plans Private Markets Spin-Off After Ares Talks Fail

    (Bloomberg) -- AMP Ltd. is splitting off its private markets business after Australia’s oldest wealth management firm ended talks about a possible sale to Ares Management Corp.The months-long discussions with Los Angeles-based Ares have now concluded, AMP said in a statement Friday. Instead, the demerged entity of AMP Capital’s infrastructure and real estate units will be listed on the Australian stock exchange. As part of the separation, Boe Pahari, who was demoted last year from his position atop the investment management unit after a sexual harassment scandal, will leave the business.The decision provides some clarity for investors after a tumultuous period for the firm left its shares trading near an all-time low. AMP Ltd., to be run by Alexis George from the third quarter of 2021, will retain a stake of up to 20% in the spun-off firm, that will continue to be led by David Atkin amid an international search for a new chief executive officer.“It’s a real chance to really start fresh,” Jessica Amir, a market analyst at Bell Direct, said by phone. “The funds management industry is completely different to financial advice. Two separate businesses, two separate futures, so it’s a real fork in the road and a real opportunity for change.”AMP shares all but erased an early 8% gain in Sydney trading Friday to close less than 1% higher. The stock has tumbled 27% this year.Ares earlier this year scrapped a A$6.4 billion ($4.9 billion) takeover offer for the entire company as the wealth unit continued to struggle and instead had offered to pay A$1.35 billion for a 60% stake in the private markets business.The spin off is expected to be completed in the first half of 2022. Having concluded the review of AMP’s portfolio, the board will start a share buy-back of up to A$200 million.“We have had substantial and constructive discussions with Ares regarding a sale, however, we have not been able to reach an agreement that would deliver appropriate value for our shareholders,” AMP Chair Debra Hazelton said in the statement. “The board has therefore concluded a demerger provides investors with the strongest value outcome, creating two more focused entities, with the agility to pursue new growth opportunities in their respective markets.”Simple StructureThe private markets unit will put in place a new management equity plan in an attempt to attract and retain a high quality investment team, according to the statement. The demerger will simplify its structure and allow it to establish a new brand, the statement said.To be sure, there’s “a great deal of uncertainty” around AMP Capital given clients continue to pull cash, while the wealth management unit is facing profitably issues, UBS Group AG analysts led by Andrew Adams wrote in a note to clients. Shareholders will also have to pay the separation costs, pay down debt and likely another major cost cutting program, he wrote.“Further capital management, which was a big part of the positive AMP thesis, now looks unlikely,” according to the note. The spin-off is “a less than ideal outcome.”(Updates with closing shares in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Erases Gains as Treasury Yields, Dollar Pare Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold is slipping as bond yields and the dollar rise.The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries is heading for the first gain in four days, making the non-interest bearing metal less attractive. Meanwhile, the dollar is paring losses.Bullion shrugged off news that President Joe Biden would propose almost doubling the capital gains tax for wealthy individuals, which hammered U.S. stocks on Thursday.Biden’s tax plan isn’t triggering investors to move money to gold “because the Venn diagram of people who actively trade stocks and trade gold only has modest overlap,” said Tai Wong, head of metals derivatives trading at BMO Capital Markets. “If anything, you’d park it in fixed income because the tax hike should slow investment and the economy.”After a record-breaking rally last year, gold has lost momentum amid optimism over economies reopening and vaccine rollouts, with the advancing dollar and rising bond yields denting demand for bullion.On Friday, spot gold trimmed early gains, dropping 0.7% to $1,772.08 an ounce at 10:32 a.m. in New York after advancing as much as 0.7%. It is on track for a 0.3% loss this week. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3% after slipping as much as 0.4%.Renewed buying by top consumers China and India after a year on the sidelines is unlikely to send prices higher in the long term, for which gold relies on investment demand. Outflows from exchange-traded funds -- which were crucial to bullion’s rally to a record price in August -- have slowed but not stopped in recent weeks, while net-bullish bets on the metal by hedge funds on the Comex remain low.In other precious metals, spot silver fell and platinum advanced. Palladium added as much as 3.1% to a fresh record of $2,930.42 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Get ready for $178 billion of selling ahead of the capital-gains tax hike. These are the stocks most at risk.

    NEED TO KNOW Avid readers of this column may have had a sense of déjà vu on Thursday. Last month, a Need to Know column explored what would pay for President Joe Biden’s infrastructure spending — and quoted a former Biden aide, Evercore ISI analyst Sarah Bianchi, who said it would “probably include nearly doubling capital-gains taxes on those with income over $1 million.

  • Really? The market will collapse ‘by end of June?’

    “A huge collapse is coming,” warns longtime market prognosticator Harry Dent. Dent’s forecast seems to have struck some kind of chord: For about a week or longer the article was the most popular article at ThinkAdvisor.com. Just this week I got a note from Jonathan Ruffer, an eminent money manager in London, with this dire warning: “I take it pretty much for granted that the 40 year bull market is ending, and that it will be replaced by hard investment times.”

  • Already got your third stimulus check? A bonus amount may be on the way

    The IRS is sending out "plus-up" payments — see if you can expect one.

  • Don’t Fear a Higher Capital-Gains Tax. It Usually Doesn’t Affect Stocks.

    Investors are concerned about a more stringent tax regime under President Joe Biden. Increased corporate and capital-gains tax rates could be on the way. Government spending hasn’t been light in the past year, with trillions of dollars of fiscal stimulus and potentially $2 trillion more for infrastructure spending.

  • Bitwise’s Flagship Fund Seeks SEC Reporting Status

    If it succeeds, Bitwise would join Grayscale as the only crypto fund issuers to register their products as a public reporting company.

  • 21Shares Launching Stellar and Cardano ETPs on SIX Exchange

    The XLM and ADA vehicles will go live on Monday.

  • Why cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ether are selling off

    Cryptocurrencies took a beating Friday as President Biden is expected to unveil a plan to raise capital-gains taxes for the wealthiest Americans.

  • Will Biden raise your taxes? Arm yourself with one of these retirement accounts

    The way you save now can help keep your taxes low in your later years.

  • Investors doubt U.S. capital gains tax plan alone can derail market rally

    U.S. stocks rebounded on Friday from a day-earlier swoon as investors digested the implications of a planned capital gains tax hike, with many pointing to reasons why such a policy alone would be unlikely to threaten the rally in equities. The S&P 500 was up more than 1% in afternoon trading, recouping losses from Thursday, when stocks fell after reports that President Joe Biden would seek to nearly double the capital gains tax to 39.6% for wealthy individuals. But investors pointed to a broad range of reasons why the markets are likely to take the proposal in stride, including the limited effect of such proposals on equities in the past and expectations that any hike would be much lower than anticipated.

  • At career’s end, maybe we should embrace anti-retirement

    Retirement is commonly known as the end of your career and the beginning of a new life of leisure. According to the Stanford University Center for Longevity, in less than a century, average life expectancy in the developed world has increased by nearly 30 years, with many of those years coming in what we traditionally thought of as retirement. It means that retirement planning, which has normally been focused on making sure that you don’t exhaust your financial resources, needs to be replaced with longevity planning, so you can design a plan to use all of this newfound extra time.

  • The Dow Fell 321 Points Because Biden Pulled the Plug

    Stocks were only moderately lower until a report that President Joe Biden was considering raising capital-gains taxes. The three major U.S. stock indexes ended materially lower.

  • Daily Gold News: Friday, Apr. 23 – Gold Moving Sideways

    Gold is 0.2% higher this morning, as it is retracing some of yesterday’s decline. What about the other precious metals?

  • Bitcoin’s Drop on Biden’s Proposed Tax Hike Just Temporary, BCB CEO Says

    "While the shock may be sustained in stock markets, the nature of cryptocurrency will see straight through this dip," Landsberg-Sadie told CoinDesk.

  • Apple’s business is roaring, and investors are about to find out how much of that cash is coming their way

    After posting record sales and profits in its latest fiscal year, Apple Inc. will show how much of its financial success gets delivered right back to shareholders.

  • When will more 'plus-up' payments arrive? Nearly 700,000 catch-up checks this week went to people who qualify for more stimulus money

    Some who filed 2020 income tax returns may qualify for more stimulus money now and the IRS is making those adjustments.