U.S. markets close in 4 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,957.36
    -0.27 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,713.76
    -138.77 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,027.30
    +43.52 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,830.76
    -5.79 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.75
    +2.55 (+3.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,766.90
    +3.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    21.88
    +0.44 (+2.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0326
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7940
    +0.0460 (+1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1953
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.2650
    +0.6310 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,880.51
    +469.06 (+2.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    400.77
    +0.07 (+0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,590.70
    +78.70 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,968.99
    -58.85 (-0.21%)
     

INSIGHT GLOBAL EXECUTIVES NAMED TO THE GLOBAL POWER 150 WOMEN IN STAFFING LIST BY STAFFING INDUSTRY ANALYSTS

·3 min read

ATLANTA, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Global, a leading national staffing company, announced today that Jessica Calzaretta, president, Insight Global Health, and Jenny Sabo, vice president, HR and ESG, are featured in the 2022 Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) list of most influential women. The annual Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing List recognizes the 150 most influential women in staffing for their outstanding efforts and achievements in elevating the workforce solutions ecosystem.

"Jessica and Jenny both lead with remarkable passion, grit, strength and conviction that has helped us innovate and better serve our clients and employees. We are so proud that the industry is also recognizing their contributions through the Global Power 150," said Insight Global CEO Bert Bean.

This marks Calzaretta's third time being named to the prestigious list. In just two short years and amidst a global pandemic, Calzaretta spearheaded the launch of Insight Global Health, the company's health care division. Insight Global Health now serves more than 30 markets and has helped more than 4,000 health care professionals – including, nursing professionals, allied health professionals and non-healthcare professionals, such as IT and business analysts – secure new roles and expand their careers. As a passionate supporter of fellow women, Calzaretta is a member of Women Business Leaders in Healthcare and helped found Insight Global's Women's Leadership Council, in which she addressed career advancement for women and enhanced the company's parental leave policy.

Sabo has made her own mark in the industry. Most notably, she has helped develop the company's ESG initiatives, setting bold goals for positively impacting the company's employees, communities and the world at large. From philanthropic efforts, including the company's new "Be The Light" mobile career center that aims to positively impact 15,000 job seekers by 2025 to introducing a free counseling service for all employees to support their mental health, Sabo's altruistic dedication is unmatched. As a former attorney, Sabo brings a unique perspective to all her work at Insight Global.

"These forward-thinking women have turned challenges into springboards to success. From heading up impactful organizations to steering essential projects to fine-tuning the hybrid model, they have led with grace and empathy," said Subadhra Sriram, SIA's editor and publisher, media products.

A full list of recipients is available on the 2022 Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing website. To learn more about Insight Global, visit insightglobal.com.

About Insight Global:

Insight Global is a national staffing and services company dedicated to empowering people. We relentlessly pursue opportunities for others, because when we all work together, anything is possible. We specialize in sourcing information technology, accounting, finance, and engineering professionals, and delivering service-based solutions to Fortune 1000 clients. Our team spans across more than 67 offices throughout the world and has pledged to place more than 80,000 people in jobs in 2022. Insight Global's services extend far beyond just filling roles. In addition to staffing services, we provide culture consulting, diversity, equity and inclusion guidance, specialized health care staffing and resources, and an array of managed services through our managed services division called Evergreen. To learn more about Insight Global, visit insightglobal.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insight-global-executives-named-to-the-global-power-150-women-in-staffing-list-by-staffing-industry-analysts-301689995.html

SOURCE Insight Global

Recommended Stories

  • Is the ‘world museum’ doomed?

    Anyone who still believes that museums are quiet, dusty places lined with numismatic cabinets and cases of boring pottery shards should reset their preconceptions. More than ever, they’ve become a cultural battleground, as we’ve seen again this week.

  • Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging U.S. Silica Holdings (SLCA) This Year?

    Here is how Silica Holdings (SLCA) and Olympic Steel (ZEUS) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

  • Virtu Sues SEC to Get More Details on Market-Structure Overhaul

    (Bloomberg) -- Virtu Financial Inc. sued the US Securities and Exchange Commission to get more information about the agency’s plan to write new equity-trading rules.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InThis Is Where Luxury Property Prices May Rise and Fall the Most in 2023Apple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at C

  • Car Makers Face Bumpier Road in China

    Germany’s automotive powerhouses look exposed as the rise of electric vehicles upsets the established order in the world’s largest car market.

  • Crypto Markets Today: BlockFi Files for Bankruptcy Protection, MakerDAO Rejects $500M Proposal to Invest in Bonds and BTC Slides

    Crypto prices dived amid continued market contagion triggered by the FTX collapse earlier this month. Crypto Markets Today is CoinDesk’s daily newsletter diving into what happened in today's crypto markets.

  • iPhone Pro Shipments May Miss Consensus, Tesla Rival Charts Ambitious Expansion Plan In Mexico, Amazon Cloud Unit To Add More Employees: Top Stories Wednesday, Nov. 30

    Reuters Tesla Rival Charts Ambitious Expansion Plan In Mexico, Eyes 10% Market Share, Says Report BYD Company Limited (OTC: BYDDY) (OTC: BYDDF) is flexing its muscles in international waters, with the Warren Buffett-backed Chinese electric vehicle maker eyeing a strong presence in the North American country of Mexico. BYD is planning to commence sales of its EVs in Mexico in 2023, and the all-electric Tang SUV and Han sedan will likely be the first vehicles launched, Zhou Zou, said the company's

  • China Stocks Defy US Gloom on Optimism Over Earnings, Reopening

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in the US rose Monday, bucking a broad market selloff, amid stronger-than-expected earnings, newly-announced housing support measures and speculation that nationwide protests could hasten a shift away from Covid Zero policies.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsMusk Threatens War With Apple, Jeopardizing Vital RelationshipStocks Hit by Fedspeak as Chin

  • Three ETFs That Stand Out Amid Market Drops: Morningstar

    Stocks and bonds have slumped in 2022, with the S&P 500 dropping 16% and the Bloomberg bond index sliding 13%.

  • AMC Networks Plans Layoffs. The CEO Already Left.

    AMC said that its board was finalizing its choice of replacement CEO, with an announcement to follow.

  • Will Salesforce Earnings Generate a Rally?

    Customer relationship management firm Salesforce is set to report its fiscal third-quarter 2023 financial results after the closing bell Wednesday. Will shareholders get some help or be disappointed? Trading volume has been a little more active the past three months, which is typically is a good sign, but the daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line remains depressed.

  • Can I Deduct My Education Expenses from My Taxes?

    The tax code has changed a lot recently, and there may be some confusion among filers about whether or not education expenses are tax-deductible. Though the standard tuition and fees deduction expired at the end of 2020, you may be … Continue reading → The post Are Education Expenses Tax Deductible? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Hormel’s Revenue Slips 5% on Fewer Turkey Sales

    The company’s refrigerated-foods business saw volumes drop 19% without the benefit of an additional week in last year’s fiscal fourth quarter.

  • Why Should You Stay Invested in Prudential (PRU) Stock?

    huge demand for retirement benefits products, recurring premium sales, greater scale, expanded product offerings and broader distribution capabilities, cost savings and a solid capital position well poise Prudential (PRU) for growth.

  • Time to Buy Beaten-Down Chip Stocks?

    The fun has seemingly come to a screeching halt in 2022 for chip stocks, with many of these once beloved stocks residing deep in the red year-to-date.

  • Banks in Talks to Compensate Scammed Zelle Users: WSJ

    A plan under development would establish new rules for reimbursing bank customers found to have been duped into sending money to fraudsters via Zelle, according to a news report.

  • Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?

    Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

  • Stock Market Today: Stocks Dip Lower With Powell Speech In Focus; Q3 GDP Surprises

    Stocks are slipping modestly lower heading into what could be a crucial speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell later in the session.

  • Unicorn Zetwerk Buys US Startup in Bet on Renewable-Energy Gear

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s Zetwerk Pvt, which connects companies with manufacturing partners and suppliers, is acquiring US startup Unimacts to expand in renewable-energy products.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItUnimacts helps solar and wind energy busines

  • Australia court dismisses customer fees lawsuit against CBA

    Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) had alleged that between June 2010 and September 2019, CBA incorrectly charged about A$55 million ($36.86 million) in monthly fees to nearly a million customers and over 800,000 accounts, despite their entitlement to fee waivers under a contract. The court found that CBA's terms and conditions acknowledged that sometimes the bank "can get things wrong, and when this happens" the bank is "determined to make them right again", ASIC said, citing the judgement.

  • 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement

    Take a look at these three top-ranked, best-performing and well-managed mutual funds if you're looking to maximize your retirement portfolio returns.