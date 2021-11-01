U.S. markets close in 5 hours 27 minutes

Insight Global Leans Into Healthcare Industry With Official Launch of Innovative Health Division

·3 min read

With healthcare industry facing unprecedented labor shortages, company steps up to fill employment gap through Insight Global Health

ATLANTA, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Global, a national leader in the staffing services industry, announced today the launch of Insight Global Health (IGH), a healthcare staffing and services organization dedicated to connecting healthcare heroes with providers across the U.S.

"It is a privilege to launch Insight Global Health and support the healthcare industry," said Jessica Calzaretta.

The healthcare industry is experiencing unprecedented challenges due to the pandemic. In fact, a survey conducted by the American Medical Association found 43% of medical professionals suffered from work overload and 49% had burnout. IGH will help hospitals and other healthcare facilities identify talented professionals to fill employment gaps. Among the staffing services IGH provides are contract and direct hire placements to healthcare providers across the nursing, allied health, IT and support services functions. Additionally, IGH offers dedicated managed services, executive search, RPO services, DE&I consulting and culture consulting to its healthcare clients.

"The pandemic has taken a heavy toll on healthcare workers who have been on the front lines for months on end providing medical treatment for COVID-19 patients, and the demand for healthcare workers, especially nurses, has grown exponentially," said Bert Bean, CEO of Insight Global. "Our mission became very clear as the pandemic continued when we saw healthcare teams suffering from burnout and trauma due to long hours and high-stress situations. We are here to support the healthcare industry and help them regain their footing during this critical time."

While many competitors are primarily focused on staffing doctors and nurses, IGH differentiates itself by focusing on everyone involved in the industry, from IT and transporters to respiratory therapists and mortuary technicians.

"We've spent months putting in the hard work, researching the industry, and consulting with nursing staff and healthcare experts to ensure we get this right and create a healthcare staffing division that fosters opportunity and growth," said Jessica Calzaretta, president at Insight Global. "It is an honor and privilege to launch Insight Global Health and support an invaluable industry during its most vulnerable time."

IGH is made up of 11 markets, spanning 32 current Insight Global offices. Its founding team includes market leaders, account managers, recruiters, and nurse consultants. Specializing in the unique needs in each region, every IGH market represents key cities where healthcare workers are in highest demand.

Learn more about Insight Global Health at www.insightglobal.com/services/health. Please visit www.insightglobal.com for more information on Insight Global.

About Insight Global

Insight Global isn't just a staffing company. We're a company that cares for others. It might sound lofty, but it's the idea that gets us up every day, determined to make it true. Insight Global is a company that people can anchor to in moments of triumph, struggle, and every time in between. Whoever you are and wherever you come from, you matter to us and we have your back. Whether it's finding the right candidate for a job or seamlessly managing a project end to end, our conviction and commitment to our consultants and clients runs deep. With 60+ field offices across the US and Canada, putting to work over 50,000 Consultants annually, we believe together, anything is possible. Learn more at www.insightglobal.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insight-global-leans-into-healthcare-industry-with-official-launch-of-innovative-health-division-301412395.html

SOURCE Insight Global

