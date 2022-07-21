U.S. markets close in 4 hours 53 minutes

An Insight Into The Innovative First Audible Token Network, Sonocoin

SonoCoin
·4 min read
SonoCoin

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2022 / Recently, Bitcoin's dominance over the cryptocurrency market has weakened, dropping thirty percent since 2020. Scalability limitations and transaction costs have led smart investors to search for alternative cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin's blockchain infrastructure starts to slow down once it exceeds a rate of seven transactions per second (a real issue when you consider that Visa processes around 1,700 transactions per second!). SonoCoin 2.0 seeks to stamp their mark amongst crypto investors through emphasizing their ability to process up to 10,000 transactions per second by removing excess ‘unspent' transaction outputs from the network.

The classic cryptocurrencies have been criticized for their dependence on long computer generated addresses linking wallets to coins. Risk tolerance in losing coins is a problem for newbies; wrong addresses have led to substantial financial risks including losing investments and scams. SonoCoin has developed innovative solutions as an effective challenge to these fundamental issues, enabling individuals to send coins via sound files, either by capturing the sound file from a nearby phone speaker or simply sending the file via messenger. Each file can contain any number of SonoCoins and can be sent/received and stored anywhere digitally.

Unlike Bitcoin's electricity intensive Proof-of-Work (PoW) generation algorithm, SonoCoin recognizes the negative environmental impacts of cryptocurrency mining and likelihood of increased regulation. Alternatively, the consensus algorithm used ensures an eco-friendly and cost effective network secured through Proof-of-Stake (PoS). SonoCoin stakeholders can benefit from collecting transaction fees by staking a required 300,000 SONO to authenticate exchanges on the blockchain. The SonoCoin PoS network encourages long-term ownership and participation by those interested in operating a node.

The ingenious team behind the technological cryptocurrency has declared its plethora of experience within core business activities and development experience as a critical success factor driving adoption rates. Moreover, SonoCoin has labeled its in-action strategies which include working with companies sharing synergies in sound related products and are exploring the implementation of SonoCoin within their respective environments.

Last year marked the release of SonoCoin's ultrasonic frequency transactions - frequencies that cannot be heard by the human ear. This technology was first pioneered by audio data encoding specialists and media giants for development of push promotions from TV commercials to mobile / tablet devices using ultrasonic data transfer. The ultrasonic update now enables advertisers to embed their own tokens and data in advertisements for promotional purposes related to the message. This particular use-case is highly effective for advertisers at sporting events in large stadiums, online videos, streaming and over the radio following SonoCoin's revamped blockchain dashboards, which has increased access to valuable insights.

Additionally, one of the primary benefits of data-over-sound is that the physical infrastructure required for sonic data transfer is already in place. As the voice gains traction as the primary method for many IoT devices, microphones are progressively being included into a growing number of IoT devices. Voice control is being integrated to smart TVs, fridges, door bells, vacuum cleaners, light bulbs, locks, and thermostats, in addition to mobile devices and home helpers like Alexa and Google Assistant. As the use of sound to communicate with IoT devices, humans are experiencing millions of devices of all form factors already equipped with the necessary processor, speaker, and microphone for data-over-sound functionality - without requiring any physical upgrades to existing hardware. Companies are constantly seeking ways to innovate and future-proof their services, and many are now discovering the potential of data-over-sound to allow seamless device-to-device connectivity, either locally or remotely using nothing but sound.

From this, steams the belief which opens the door to SonoCoin playing a role in the future of "Robo Payments", or autonomous machine-to-machine micro-transactions as the payment of things technology (finance automation) becomes increasingly important with expectations of the total number of IoT devices estimated to reach 75 billion by 2025.

Start trading SONO/USDT

LAtoken Exchange

WhiteBIT Exchange

About SonoCoin

SonoCoin is a native proof-of-stake blockchain platform: the first to host audible tokens. It combines smart contract technology with breakthrough data-over-sound capability.

Visit: https://sonocoin.io

Contact:

SonoCoin
support@sonocoin.io

SOURCE: SonoCoin



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/709319/An-Insight-Into-The-Innovative-First-Audible-Token-Network-Sonocoin

