U.S. markets close in 2 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,287.39
    +116.69 (+2.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,398.29
    +765.65 (+2.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,242.39
    +446.84 (+3.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,018.85
    +55.84 (+2.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.70
    -11.00 (-8.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,992.00
    -51.30 (-2.51%)
     

  • Silver

    25.98
    -0.92 (-3.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1079
    +0.0170 (+1.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9240
    +0.0520 (+2.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3181
    +0.0083 (+0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8400
    +0.1760 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,198.48
    +2,934.73 (+7.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    939.51
    +12.17 (+1.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.72
    +226.61 (+3.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,717.53
    -73.42 (-0.30%)
     

INSIGHTEC RECEIVES FDA IDE APPROVAL AND "BREAKTHROUGH" DESIGNATION FOR NSCLC BRAIN METS STUDY AND IDE APPROVAL FOR LIQUID BIOPSY STUDY

·4 min read

Designation and approvals mark key milestones in advancing Insightec Blood Brain Barrier (BBB) clinical roadmap using Acoustic Therapy

HAIFA, Israel & MIAMI, March 9, 2022 /CNW/ -- Insightec, a global healthcare company dedicated to using acoustic energy to transform patient care, today announced that it has received FDA approval of two pivotal investigational device exemptions (IDE) for its Exablate Neuro system – one for primary non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) that has metastasized to the brain in conjunction with standard-of-care Keytruda®, and one for enhanced efficacy of liquid biopsy for recurrence monitoring of patients with primary brain cancer. The FDA has also granted "Breakthrough Device" designation for the NSCLC treatment, helping to expedite its development and review.

(PRNewsfoto/Insightec)
(PRNewsfoto/Insightec)

Insightec plans to launch the LIMITLESS study (NSCLC) to assess the clinical benefit of using noninvasive, low-intensity focused ultrasound combined with systemic immunotherapy in the treatment of patients with brain metastases from lung cancer.

"The use of low-intensity focused ultrasound (LIFU) with microbubbles to open up the blood brain barrier (BBB) is an exciting advance in neuro-oncology that holds promise to become a paradigm shift in the treatment of patients with brain tumors," said study Principal Investigator Dr. Manmeet Ahluwalia, MD, MBA, Chief of Solid Tumor Medical Oncology, Deputy Director and Chief Scientific Officer at Miami Cancer Institute, part of Baptist Health South Florida. "The unique synergy of LIFU BBB opening for improved drug delivery, neoantigen release and immune priming is a potential game-changer in our field that will help us build on current treatment options available for these patients."

Liquid biopsy is a new approach for noninvasive cancer subtyping, treatment selection, monitoring residual disease, early identification of treatment responders versus non-responders, and assessment of tumor progression versus pseudoprogression.

"Despite remarkable progress in other cancers, liquid biopsy has had limited success in brain tumors due to the presence of the blood brain barrier, which limits signal detection in the bloodstream," said Dr. Achal Singh Achrol, MD, FAANS, Chief Medical Officer of Insightec. "Preclinical and early human studies have demonstrated that low-intensity focused ultrasound (LIFU) can transiently increase the permeability of the blood brain barrier and allow passage of region-specific biomarkers to enable noninvasive liquid biopsy in brain tumors. This pivotal clinical trial will investigate for the first time the clinical benefit to this approach as a novel alternative to invasive neurosurgical biopsies."

"Insightec continues to collaborate with leading researchers to advance the use of acoustic therapy in the brain," said Maurice R. Ferré, MD, Insightec CEO and Chairman of the Board. "This work focuses on safely opening the blood brain barrier using low frequency acoustic energy and has the potential to transform current therapeutic and diagnostic approaches for conditions like brain cancer. Our ultimate goal is, as always, to positively impact patient lives."

The Exablate Neuro device is already FDA approved for the treatment of medication-refractory Essential Tremor and Parkinson's Disease. At the close of 2021 there were 42 medical centers in the United States using the Insightec Exablate Neuro device to treat patients with these conditions. The Insightec Exablate Prostate system has received FDA 510K clearance for ablating prostate tissue with high intensity Focused Ultrasound.

About Insightec

Insightec is a global healthcare company creating the next generation of patient care by realizing the therapeutic power of acoustic energy. The company's Exablate Neuro platform focuses sound waves, safely guided by MRI, to provide tremor treatment to patients with medication-refractory Essential Tremor and Parkinson's Disease. Research for future applications in the neuroscience space is underway in partnership with leading academic and medical institutions. Insightec is headquartered in Haifa, Israel, and Miami, with offices in Dallas, Shanghai, and Tokyo.

Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter or visit www.insightec.com for more information.

Forward-looking Statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, plans, expectations, and future events. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the following words: "may," "can," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "promise," "continue," "ongoing," or the negative of these terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Insightec as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Insightec are qualified by this caution. Insightec does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances or in Insightec's expectations.

"Exablate," and "Exablate Neuro," as well as the "INSIGHTEC" logo, whether standing alone or in connection with the word "Insightec", are protected trademarks of Insightec.

Insightec Media Contact:
G&S Business Communications for Insightec
Marjani Williams
mwilliams@gscommunications.com
(312)648-6700, ext.2108

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1699588/Insightec_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insightec-receives-fda-ide-approval-and-breakthrough-designation-for-nsclc-brain-mets-study-and-ide-approval-for-liquid-biopsy-study-301499310.html

SOURCE Insightec

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/09/c2063.html

Recommended Stories

  • These 19 Words From Vaxart Could Mean Trouble for Vaccine Rivals

    Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) surged early in the coronavirus vaccine race. Vaxart's candidate currently is in a phase 2 study. In fact, 19 words from Vaxart's chief scientific officer may mean big things for the biotech -- and trouble for vaccine rivals.

  • Gilead Sciences Dives As Investors Question Its Latest Cancer Buyout

    Gilead unveiled mixed results for its drug Trodelvy in women with breast cancer on Monday — and GILD stock sank at the close.

  • Qwo gets 'Butt First' blitz as Endo looks to generate buzz for its injectable cellulite treatment

    Qwo is the first and only FDA-approved injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women.

  • Is There Any Hope for Ocugen?

    Last year, the biotech gained rights to co-commercialize Bharat Biotech's Covaxin in the U.S. The shares soared more than 700% in only a few weeks on the news. Ocugen later added rights in Canada to the agreement. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) wouldn't base a regulatory decision uniquely on Bharat's pivotal trial in India.

  • Regeneron, BioNTech to test experimental combination therapy for lung cancer

    BioNTech SE and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. said they plan to test an experimental BioNTech cancer vaccine in combination with Regeneron's Libtayo in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer, starting with a Phase 1/2 clinical trial. Libtayo is approved in the U.S. to treat advanced basal cell carcinoma. The companies already have an agreement evaluating this combination in patients with advanced melanoma. Both companies have generated billions of dollars in revenue from COVID-19 vac

  • UC Davis Health, Pfizer partner on Covid-19 booster studies

    UC Davis Health is partnering with Pfizer Inc. on new clinical trials involving the Covid-19 booster vaccine.

  • Charlotte's Web CBD Gummies Voted Product of the Year

    (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF) Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. ("Charlotte's Web" or the "Company"), the market leader in cannabidiol ("CBD") hemp extract wellness products, announces that the Charlotte's Web line of CBD Gummies has been named Product of the Year for 2022. Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation, determined by 40,000 American shoppers through a national survey conducted by Kantar, a global leader in consumer research. The Charlotte's Web Gummies

  • Moderna is pursuing vaccines for potential future pandemics

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss Moderna's plans to develop new vaccines for potential future pandemics, in addition to its current pipeline, which include HIV, flu, cancer, and COVID-19 vaccines.

  • Could Inovio Win On This 1 Vaccine Detail?

    Inovio Pharmaceuticals(NASDAQ: INO) was an early star in the coronavirus vaccine race. Inovio during its earnings report last week said it was halting enrollment of its vaccine trial to update the endpoint. This will once again lengthen the development timeline -- and delay potential commercialization.

  • Deion Sanders had two toes amputated, could have lost leg due to blood clots

    Sanders revealed that he was at risk of losing his leg and spent several weeks in the ICU last fall.

  • Sentynl Buys BridgeBio Pharma's Fosdenopterin Rights In Genetic Disorder

    BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: BBIO) has agreed to sell Nulibry (fosdenopterin) for injection to Sentynl Therapeutics Inc, owned by Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. Sentynl will provide cash payments upon the achievement of certain regulatory milestones. BridgeBio will be eligible to receive commercial milestone payments and tiered sales-based royalties. Specific terms were not disclosed. FDA-approved Nulibry is used to reduce the risk of mortality in patients with molybdenum cofactor deficiency (MoCD) Ty

  • Betting on Biogen Stock Isn’t Worth the Risk, Analyst Says

    Stifel analyst Paul Matteis downgraded shares of the company, best known for its Alzheimer's treatment Aduhelm, to Hold from Buy,

  • Walters: This life-altering liquid can help you get your health back in balance

    A visit to the doctor after the stay-at-home portion of the pandemic yielded results that showed change was needed.

  • First pig heart transplant patient dies after two months

    The first person to receive a heart transplant from a genetically modified pig has died two months after the medical milestone, the hospital that carried out the surgery said Wednesday.

  • Baby gets heart transplant with a twist to fight rejection

    Duke University doctors say a baby is thriving after a first-of-its-kind heart transplant -- one that came with a bonus technique to try to help prevent rejection of the new organ. The thymus plays a critical role in building the immune system. Doctors have wondered if implanting some thymus tissue that matched a donated organ might help it survive without the recipient needing toxic anti-rejection medicines.

  • Pfizer to launch Phase 2/3 study of COVID antiviral in pediatric patients

    Pfizer Inc. said Wednesday it is starting a Phase 2/3 trial of its COVID-19 antiviral in children below the age of 18 who are at high risk of developing severe illness. The aim of the study is to treat children outside of a hospital setting with the five-day treatment Paxlovid, which has been granted an emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for high-risk adults and high-risk pediatric patients aged 12 years and older that weigh at least 40 kg. "Since the beginning

  • 2 beers a day does as much damage to your brain as 10 years of aging

    A new study is once more positing that drinking alcohol causes brain damage. In fact, the study says that drinking just two beers a day can do as much brain damage as 10 years of aging. New study says drinking alcohol causes brain damage you won’t believe Over the years, we’ve seen a lot of … The post 2 beers a day does as much damage to your brain as 10 years of aging appeared first on BGR.

  • Ocugen Fell Today: Is It a Buy Now?

    While the overall stock market delivered solid gains on Tuesday, shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) sank as much as 13.6% before recovering some of the loss. It's important to first understand why investors' optimism about Ocugen has waned. The company had hoped to win U.S. Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin in immunizing children ages two to 18.

  • Medical debt 'doom loop' regularly plagues Americans, CFPB report details

    A new report from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) found that consumers hold $88 billion in medical debt.

  • Is it too risky for kids to go maskless at school and day care? What experts say

    Health officials still recommend masks in indoor public settings, but school operators will be able to require masks or make them optional.