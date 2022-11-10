U.S. markets open in 1 hour 9 minutes

Insightin Health Offers a Sneak-Peak into the Market Insight Module of their inGAGE™ Platform

·2 min read

Explore platform insights and easily visualize and compare CMS Medicare Advantage Star Rating performance data 

BALTIMORE, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For a limited time, Insightin Health is making Market Insight, a module of their inGAGE™ platform, universally available. Through the module, Insightin Health shares analytic insights from their inGAGE™ platform and publicly available information in interactive, easy to interpret visualizations. Leveraging Medicare Advantage performance data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS), Market Insight allows health plans to visualize and compare their Medicare Advantage Star performance, including measure-specific views and year-over-year comparisons.

Insightin Health helps healthcare payers eliminate data silos and deliver highly satisfying consumer-centric experiences. inGAGE™ – our software as a service (SaaS) platform – is the industry leading solution for quickly creating a connected data ecosystem. (PRNewsfoto/Insightin)

"Our core strength is real-time analytics and improving member experience. Our platform aggregates and analyzes healthcare data to serve up personalized Next Best Action recommendations to better satisfy individual health plan members. Our Market Insight module – which our customers access through the platform – is where we share broad insight and strategic tools," says Enam Noor, CEO and founder of Insightin Health. "Since 2022 was such a dramatic year – from a Star performance perspective – we decided to make Market Insight available more broadly."

CMS provides a tremendous amount of data for all Medicare Advantage plans across the country. Market Insight pulls that information together and presents it in a visual, easy-to-understand fashion. Using Market Insight, plans can easily view Star ratings data on a contract level to see every measure, raw score, and cut point. Trending enrollment and market share details can be viewed on a national, state, or county level and compared to the competition.

For a limited time, health plans can sign up for a free trial of Market Insight by clicking here. Platform insights are continually refreshed, and additional tools are scheduled to be incorporated into future releases of the Market Insight module of inGAGE™.

About Insightin Health

Insightin Health helps healthcare payers eliminate data silos and deliver highly satisfying consumer-centric experiences. inGAGE™ – our software as a service (SaaS) platform – is the industry leading solution for quickly creating a connected data ecosystem. Using artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques, inGAGE™ leverages the totality of the connected data, in real-time, to produce insights that drive Next Best Action (NBA) recommendations to solve pressing healthcare challenges. inGAGE™ allows healthcare payers to deliver lifetime member value, driving growth and increasing overall plan profitability. For more information, visit www.insightinhealth.com.

Media Contact:  
Yancey Casey  
Amendola Communications on behalf of Insightin Health
(678) 895-9401  
ycasey@acmarketingpr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insightin-health-offers-a-sneak-peak-into-the-market-insight-module-of-their-ingage-platform-301674181.html

SOURCE Insightin

