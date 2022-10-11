U.S. markets close in 4 hours 20 minutes

InsightRX Offers Precision Dosing Support for New Drug Categories

·4 min read

New modules provide inpatient and outpatient dosing guidance for azole antifungals, solid organ transplant drugs, and inflammatory bowel disease biologics

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today InsightRX, a precision dosing intelligence company, announced its expansion into three new therapeutic categories with the release of point-of-care dosing guidance for antifungal drugs, solid organ transplant drugs, and inflammatory bowel disease biologics. New modules of the company's cloud-based precision dosing intelligence platform, InsightRX Nova, help clinicians rapidly achieve a therapeutic dosage and ensure continuity of care as patients transition from an inpatient setting to home, providing seamless support for outpatient therapeutic drug monitoring.

InsightRX is a healthcare technology company that has developed a cloud-based platform for precision medicine and clinical analytics designed to individualize treatment at the point of care. The platform leverages patient-specific data, pharmacology models, and machine learning to understand each patient's unique pharmacological profile and can be integrated seamlessly within a clinical workflow. (PRNewsfoto/InsightRX)
InsightRX is a healthcare technology company that has developed a cloud-based platform for precision medicine and clinical analytics designed to individualize treatment at the point of care. The platform leverages patient-specific data, pharmacology models, and machine learning to understand each patient's unique pharmacological profile and can be integrated seamlessly within a clinical workflow. (PRNewsfoto/InsightRX)

InsightRX Nova now offers modules for nearly every commercially available azole antifungal, including the highly sought after voriconazole and posaconazole. Azole antifungals are antibiotics used to treat disease caused by molds and yeast, which have a disproportionate impact on vulnerable and immunocompromised patients. The precision dosing platform uses patient-specific data, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic models, and Bayesian forecasting to guide treatment decisions based on a patient's unique pharmacological profile.

As measuring the toxicity and dosing efficacy of antifungals is challenging, they are often administered by clinicians with specialized expertise. The inclusion of these drugs within the InsightRX Nova platform removes barriers to treatment, enabling a broader group of clinicians to achieve the correct therapeutic exposure. As patients are likely to be on an antifungal regimen for months at a time, the platform's oral and intravenous dose administration formulations support continuity of care through the patient's transition from the hospital to an outpatient clinic. The voriconazole module can also incorporate available pharmacogenomic data, which indicates how quickly a patient metabolizes the drug, into its pharmacokinetic models to help clinicians dose appropriately.

InsightRX has also developed modules for a suite of solid organ transplant drugs, most notably tacrolimus, as well as mycophenolate, cyclosporine, and the mTOR inhibitors sirolimus and everolimus. For patients who have received solid organ transplants of the lungs, heart, liver, intestines, or kidney, these immunosuppressive medications prevent the patient's body from rejecting the transplanted organ. InsightRX Nova helps clinicians rapidly achieve the appropriate therapeutic exposure in the perioperative period, which is key to the patient's discharge from the hospital. Once the patient is stable, an outpatient dosing mode helps clinicians continue monitoring the patient's dosing regimen.

Most transplant centers use trough-based dosing for immunosuppressive drugs, which is often a surrogate for true exposure metrics such as the area under the curve (AUC). InsightRX Nova's Bayesian algorithms enable clinicians to transition to AUC-based dosing, which is recommended to improve therapeutic drug monitoring of tacrolimus. InsightRX Nova also enables the inclusion of a patient's pharmacogenetic data, which adds another layer of individualization to the software's patient-specific predictions.

InsightRX Nova's new monoclonal antibody drug modules present an opportunity for pharmacists and gastroenterologists to collaborate on treatment for patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). InsightRX has developed modules for the therapeutic drug monitoring of high-cost IBD drugs such as infliximab, as well as adalimumab, certolizumab, golimumab, and vedolizumab. Dosing of monoclonal antibodies is made difficult by high patient variability and a slow titration period, which means it can take months for patients to be placed on the correct therapeutic dose.

"We have been working with InsightRX on infliximab therapeutic modeling," said Jonathan Moses, M.D., pediatric gastroenterologist at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital in Cleveland. "With a drug like infliximab, efficiency is important, not only due to the cost of the drug, but also for the patient's quality of life. Having InsightRX Nova available for patients would enable infliximab models to be used at the point of care in the future."

As InsightRX Nova is able to interpret the patient's drug levels at any point in therapy, even after a single dose, clinicians can shorten the titration period for these drugs to just two weeks. The platform can also incorporate anti-drug antibodies into its predictions, allowing clinicians to make informed decisions regarding whether to increase the patient's dosage or switch to a different drug. By expediting the process of discovering the right drug and dose for each patient, the platform helps clinicians improve patients' quality of life and prevent wasted expense.

"We're excited to help clinicians improve patient outcomes by bringing predictive model-informed precision dosing to these new areas," said Ron Keizer, PharmD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer and co-founder of InsightRX. "Our precision dosing platform is always learning from incoming patient data, which enables us not only to pinpoint an optimal dose for each patient, but also to refine our pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic models over time, adding to this growing field of research."

About InsightRX 
InsightRX is a healthcare technology company that has developed a cloud-based platform for precision medicine and clinical analytics designed to individualize treatment at the point of care. The platform leverages patient-specific data, pharmacology models, and machine learning to understand each patient's unique pharmacological profile and can be integrated seamlessly within a clinical workflow.

Media Contact
Megan Moriarty
Amendola Communications for InsightRX
913.515.7530
mmoriarty@acmarketingpr.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insightrx-offers-precision-dosing-support-for-new-drug-categories-301645803.html

SOURCE InsightRX

