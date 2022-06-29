Insights on the $12.35 Bn In-Game Advertising Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 10.7% During 2022-2028 | Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research's recent study report of the Global In-Game Advertising Market finds that the increasing ubiquity of the high-speed internet associated with a significant surge in smartphone users across the globe is expected to accelerate the growth of the In-Game Advertising Market over the forecast period. In addition, an extensive increase in the number of gamers worldwide is further accounted for the higher growth of the Global In-Game Advertising Market during the forecast period. The Global Market revenue valued at USD 6.71 Billion in 2021.

The Global In-Game Advertising Market size is forecasted to reach USD 12.35 Billion by the year 2028 and is forecast to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.7% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled "In-Game Advertising Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Advertisement Type (Static Ads, Dynamic Ads, Advergaming), by Device Type (PC/Laptop, Smartphone/Tablet), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

Rapid Growth of Mobile Games

The increasing adoption of mobile games owing to the penetration of different online multiplayer games & location-based games, which includes Pokémon Go, Player Unknowns Battle Ground, and Free Fire, among others, is one of the prime components which are also developing the In-Game Advertising Market. Furthermore, increasing internet penetration in the growing economies also plays a significant role in driving the market. The increasing penetration of the internet and the availability of fast and cheaper internet services lead to the high validation of smartphones for gaming purposes. Furthermore, the rising investments by manufacturers in the form of Research and Development (R&D) to develop and launch gaming phones that focus on a specific group and serve the increasing requirements also exhibit the potential for the growth of mobile gaming in the upcoming years. Furthermore, the rising disposable income associated with the growing middle-class population is one of the factors that considerably drives the demand for smartphones, which is expected to positively influence the growth of the In-Game Advertising Market during the forecast period.

PC/Laptop Games Expected to hold a Remarkable Share

The Device Type segment for In-Game Advertising Market is sub-segmented based on PC/Laptop Games, Console Games, and Smartphone/Tablet Games. The PC/Laptop Games sub-segment is projected to hold a significant share in the market during the forecast period (2022-2028) due to the presence of a massive number of PC game players across the globe. In addition, the ability of these PCs to support games with high-resolution graphics is also projected to boost the share of this sub-segment in the next five years. Furthermore, Smartphone/Tablet games are projected to show robust growth over the next five years due to the increasing penetration of Smartphones and the launch of numerous online games for the Smartphone sub-segment, which is positively boosting the growth of this segment in the next five years. In addition, the rise in expendable income levels and the rising middle-class population also lead to the high adoption of smartphones for entertainment purposes.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the In-Game Advertising market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.7% during the forecast period.

The In-Game Advertising market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 6.71 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 12.35 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide In-Game Advertising market.





Segmentation of the Global In-Game Advertising Market:

Advertisement Type Static Ads Dynamic Ads Advergaming

Device Type PC/Laptop Smartphone/Tablet

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa







Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/ingame-advertising-market-1698

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments worldwide implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities worldwide were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the In-Game Advertising Market industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long-Term Dynamics Short-Term Dynamics

The Report on In-Game Advertising Market Highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historical Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics





Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 147 Pages and in-depth TOC on "In-Game Advertising Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Advertisement Type (Static Ads, Dynamic Ads, Advergaming), by Device Type (PC/Laptop, Smartphone/Tablet), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Regional Analysis :

North America Anticipated Potential Market Growth

North America is expected to dominate the growth of the In-Game Advertising Market in 2021. The increasing development of the In-Game Advertising Market is due to the growing availability of free mobile/ PC games using In-Game Advertising Market to expand their revenues. In-Game Advertising Market integrated with Smartphone/ PC games assists in the location and tracking features. Furthermore, the sweeping internet penetration in this region is further anticipated to boost the growth of the regional In-Game Advertising Market over the forecast period. Excessive market growth is anticipated in developing countries such as India, China, and the United States, owing to the growing number of online game players. There is a massive demand for social and mobile games. There is a growth in the launch of new games with high quality for smartphones, tablets, and consoles. Various developers are using In-Game Advertising Market as these advertisements can be exhibited throughout the games and are non-interrupting.

List of Prominent Players in the In-Game Advertising Market:

Alphabet Inc.

Anzu Virtual Reality Ltd.

Blizzard Entertainment Inc.

Electronic Arts Inc.

Media Spike Inc.

Iron Source Ltd.

Motive Interactive Inc.

Play wire LLC

Rapid Fire Inc.

WPP PLC

Recent Developments:

September 2020: Microsoft had plans to acquire ZeniMax Media Inc. for $7.5 billion in cash. This acquisition would provide the company with the ownership of some of ZeniMax's proprietary technology, including the Creation Engine, used by Bethesda to build genuinely massive worlds on a comparatively rapid cadence, and the id Tech engine, used in games like DOOM and RAGE 2.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the In-Game Advertising Market?

How will the In-Game Advertising Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Menstrual Cup Market?

What is the In-Game Advertising market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the In-Game Advertising Market throughout the forecast period?

This market, titled "In-Game Advertising Market" will cover complete information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others, as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered Advertisement Type Static Ads Dynamic Ads Advergaming

Device Type PC/Laptop Smartphone/Tablet

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Region & Counties Covered North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K France Germany Italy Spain Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South East Asia Rest Of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest Of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest Of Middle East & Africa

