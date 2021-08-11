U.S. markets open in 2 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,427.25
    -2.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,179.00
    +24.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,013.25
    -31.25 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,235.50
    -2.30 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.65
    -0.64 (-0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,734.10
    +5.30 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1718
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.84
    +0.12 (+0.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3815
    -0.0020 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.7300
    +0.1900 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,093.26
    +711.39 (+1.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,149.55
    +906.87 (+373.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,198.48
    +37.44 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,070.51
    +182.36 (+0.65%)
     

Insights on the $136.31 Billion Fats and Oils Global Market to 2030 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

Research and Markets
·9 min read

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fats and Oils Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global fats and oils market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global fats and oils market is expected to grow from $136.31 billion in 2020 to $146.63 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $200.21 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the fats and oils? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Fats And Oils market global report answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider fats and oils market, and compares it with other markets.

  • The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

  • The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

  • Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

  • The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

  • Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

  • The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

  • The fats and oils market section of the report gives context. It compares the fats and oils market with other segments of the syrup, seasoning, oils, & general food market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, fats and oils indicators comparison.

Major companies in the fats and oils market include Wilmar International Limited; Archer Daniels Midland Company; Bunge Limited; Cargill and Ruchi Soya.

The fats and oils market consists of sales of fats and oils by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce shortening and margarine from purchased fats and oils; refine and/or blend vegetable, oilseed, and tree nut oils from purchased oils; and blend purchased animal fats with purchased vegetable oils. The fats and oils market is segmented into fats and oils.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global fats and oils market, accounting for 62% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 13% of the global fats and oils market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global fats and oils market.

Manufacturers are increasingly offering avocado oil due to increase in demand from health-conscious customers. Avocado oil provides a lot of health benefits as it is a healthy fat and contains plenty of vitamins. Also, there is an increase in global avocado fruit production with five million metric ton, and annual production is expected to increase by nearly 200,000 metric tons. Mexico produces around 1.8 million metric tons of avocado fruit. This increase in fruit production is also expected to lead to increased demand.

The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the fats and oils manufacturing market in 2020 as supply chains were disrupted due to trade restrictions and consumption declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally. COVID 19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People's Republic of China and spread globally including Western Europe, North America and Asia. Food and beverage manufacturers depend on supply of raw materials from domestic and international suppliers. As many governments restricted the movement of goods across countries and locally, manufacturers had to halt production due to lack of raw materials. Also, restrictions on trade of non-essential goods and fear of contamination through manufacturing facilities contributed to the decline. The outbreak is expected to continue to have a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the fats and oils manufacturing market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a 'black swan' event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.

Many countries across the globe are experiencing falling prices of crops due to overcapacity; this is expected result in low raw material costs for fats and oils manufacturing companies. For example, in 2019, the Indian government spent $873 million to subsidize the export of sugar as a result of overproduction of sugarcane, thereby reducing prices. Thus, overproduction of certain crops is likely to result in higher profit margins for food and beverage companies. Higher profit margins will enable fats and oils manufacturing companies to increase their production and drive the market going forward.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Structure

3. Fats And Oils Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations

4. Fats And Oils Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products

5. Fats And Oils Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers

6. Fats And Oils Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth

7. Fats And Oils Market Trends And Strategies

8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Fats And Oils

9. Fats And Oils Market Size And Growth
9.1. Market Size
9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
9.2.2. Restraints On The Market
9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
9.3.2. Restraints On The Market

10. Fats And Oils Market Regional Analysis
10.1. Global Fats And Oils Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
10.2. Global Fats And Oils Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
10.3. Global Fats And Oils Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region

11. Fats And Oils Market Segmentation

12. Fats And Oils Market Metrics
12.1. Fats And Oils Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2025, Global
12.2. Per Capita Average Fats And Oils Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global

13. Asia-Pacific Fats And Oils Market

14. Western Europe Fats And Oils Market

15. Eastern Europe Fats And Oils Market

16. North America Fats And Oils Market

17. South America Fats And Oils Market

18. Middle East Fats And Oils Market

19. Africa Fats And Oils Market

20. Fats And Oils Market Competitive Landscape
20.1. Competitive Market Overview
20.2. Market Shares
20.3. Company Profiles
20.3.1. Wilmar International Limited
20.3.1.1. Company Overview
20.3.1.2. Products And Services
20.3.1.3. Strategy
20.3.1.4. Financial Performance
20.3.2. Archer Daniels Midland Company
20.3.2.1. Company Overview
20.3.2.2. Products And Services
20.3.2.3. Strategy
20.3.2.4. Financial Performance
20.3.3. Bunge Limited
20.3.3.1. Company Overview
20.3.3.2. Products And Services
20.3.3.3. Strategy
20.3.3.4. Financial Performance
20.3.4. Cargill
20.3.4.1. Company Overview
20.3.4.2. Products And Services
20.3.4.3. Strategy
20.3.4.4. Financial Performance
20.3.5. Ruchi Soya
20.3.5.1. Company Overview
20.3.5.2. Products And Services
20.3.5.3. Strategy
20.3.5.4. Financial Performance

21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Fats And Oils Market

22. Market Background: Syrup, Seasoning, Oils, & General Food Market
22.1. Syrup, Seasoning, Oils, & General Food Market Characteristics
22.2. Syrup, Seasoning, Oils, & General Food Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global
22.3. Global Syrup, Seasoning, Oils, & General Food Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
22.4. Global Syrup, Seasoning, Oils, & General Food Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
22.5. Global Syrup, Seasoning, Oils, & General Food Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)

23. Recommendations

24. Appendix

25. Copyright And Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ojpzak

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • The Dip in These 2 Stocks Is a ‘Buying Opportunity,’ Say Analysts

    Successful market investing is all about finding opportunities, and buying into the right stocks at low prices. The only real ‘trick’ to navigating the market is recognizing those opportunities, since ‘low prices’ is a relative concept, not an absolute. A low price for a famously expensive stock like Amazon will still be in the thousands, while a low price for an obscure penny stock may be less than one dollar. A look at stock charts will help to find companies whose shares are trading at a disc

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Jim Cramer is recommending. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending. Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money on news platform CNBC, has made a name for himself in the finance world over […]

  • What to Expect When Nio Reports Earnings

    Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) will report its second-quarter earnings results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Aug. 11. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect Nio to report a loss of $0.11 per American depositary share, on average, on revenue of $1.28 billion. In what was a better-than-expected result at the time, Nio lost $0.16 per share on revenue of $526.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.

  • Why Tesla, Nio, and Nikola Stocks Dropped Today

    Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) is trying to do in its home country what market-leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) did in the U.S. Nio reports its second-quarter financial update tomorrow just two days after the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) revealed what Tesla produced from its Shanghai plant in July. The EV stocks are both lower in today's market session as investors look toward Nio's report tomorrow. As of 11:45 a.m. EDT, Tesla and Nio shares were both down less than 2%.

  • Qurate Retail CEO on Q2 earnings, the future of streaming

    Mike George, President and CEO of Qurate Retail, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's strong second-quarter results, supply chain constraints, and weigh in on the outlook for retailers post-pandemic.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Near All-Time Highs

    Here are three growth stocks to buy that are near all-time highs right now. Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) shares are up 25% year to date and now stand near their highest level ever. IIP isn't an ordinary REIT, though: It focuses on the U.S. medical cannabis industry.

  • What stocks and sectors will benefit from the infrastructure bill?

    What assets are set to score a boost after the Senate on Tuesday passed a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure package with broad bipartisan support Tuesday, putting it on track to possibly be passed by the House and be signed into law by President Joe Biden?

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as Senate Passes Bill

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of the passage of the $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks to Benefit From an EV Boom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Electric vehicles (EVs) have been on the roads for the better part of two decades now, in slowly increasing numbers. The technology isn’t new – EVs were part of the initial wave of automotive technology over a century ago – but modern metallurgy, batteries, and drive trains have made them more practical. While the internal combustion engine still offers an overall better package of performance, power, and price, EVs are catching up. They are getting a boost from the government, in the form of su

  • Dow Jones Futures: $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill Lifts Dow, S&P 500 To Highs As Micron Hits Growth; IPOs Upstart, FuboTV Are Big Earnings Movers

    Micron hit growth but steel, financials and more led the S&P 500 to a new high as the Senate OK's a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. IPOs Upstart, FuboTV are earnings movers.

  • Why 3D Systems Stock Soared Today

    Shares of 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) soared 21% on Tuesday after the 3D printing company delivered strong second-quarter financial results. 3D Systems' revenue jumped 44% year over year to $162.6 million, fueled by robust growth in its healthcare segment and a rebound in its industrial business from its lows during the early stages of the pandemic. "We believe this performance is the result of our exclusive focus on additive manufacturing, bringing together our printers, materials, and software technologies to solve specific key customer applications that drive market adoption in both healthcare and specific industrial markets, such as semiconductors, space systems, and advanced transportation systems," CEO Jeffrey Graves said in a press release.

  • Is PLTR Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Palantir Earnings, Charts Show

    Palantir Technologies is growing its customer base and accepting Bitcoin. Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying PLTR stock now.

  • Coinbase trading volume shifts from BTC to ETH

    Decrypt writer Scott Chipolina joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Coinbase earnings and the latest in cryptocurrency hacking concerns.&nbsp;

  • 2 Key Things to Watch for When Sundial Growers Reports Its Q2 Results This Week

    The once-popular meme stock has been struggling of late and needs to give investors a reason to buy its shares again.

  • Why Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Diving Today Despite Q2 Beats

    Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RETA) was having a terrible Tuesday, with its stock trading down by nearly 17% in late afternoon action. This doesn't necessarily mean the end of bardoxolone; Reata believes that "each of the identified issues is addressable with additional data and analyses."

  • Moderna, BioNTech Record Rally Loses Steam on Biotech Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Top Covid-19 vaccine makers Moderna Inc. and BioNTech SE backed off recent record-setting highs amid a slump in biotech stocks Tuesday.Moderna’s shares whipsawed and fell 5.7%, the most in three months, amid a broader selloff in tech and healthcare stocks. They briefly breached $200 billion in market value earlier in the day. The Nasdaq Biotech Index, which Moderna has a nearly 15% weighting on, dropped 1.6%, the steepest decline in more than two weeks.Prior to today’s slump, the

  • Oppenheimer Pounds the Table on Plug Power Stock

    Plug Power (PLUG) might have reported a steeper loss than expected in its latest quarterly report, but Oppenheimer’s Colin Rusch chose to focus on the hydrogen fuel cell maker’s top-line beat and raise instead. “With PLUG delivering upside to 2Q21 revenue expectations and raising 2021 revenue guidance, we believe the company is making sound decisions as it lays the foundation for growth of hydrogen as a transportation fuel,” the analyst said. PLUG generated sales of $124.56 million in Q2, $13.35

  • Is Roku Inc. (ROKU) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    LRT Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of +29.68% was recorded by the LRT Economic Moat strategy for the Q2 of 2021, extending its 12-month returns to +42.18%. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings […]

  • 10 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best lithium and phosphate stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now. The global efforts towards decarbonization have accelerated in the past few years with the United States […]

  • Coinbase Earnings Beat, But Cryptocurrency Exchange Warns On Lower Volumes

    Coinbase earnings beat views, but the cryptocurrency exchange warned of lower trading volume and users. COIN stock rose overnight.