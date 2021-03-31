Insights on the $15.9 Billion Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Global Market to 2026 - Key Drivers and Challenges
Dublin, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market, By Product Type (Self-Monitoring Glucose Devices and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices), Self-Monitoring Glucose Devices, Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices, By Application, By End User, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market stood at USD15.93 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 6.58% during the forecast period. Unhealthy eating habits and unorganized lifestyle is leading to huge number of people getting affected by obesity and other serious chronic diseases. Diabetes is one such chronic condition where patient must constantly monitor his sugar levels. Rise in people suffering from diabetes is increasing at a rapid pace all over the world, which is the major driving factor for the growth of the Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market.
Additionally, increase in the geriatric population across the globe coupled with growing awareness towards diabetes prevention is further expected to fuel the market growth through 2026. Besides, technological; advancements and new product launches by various players operating in the market is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.
The Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market is segmented by product type, application, end-user, region, and company. Based on application market is further classified into type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes, and gestational diabetes. The Type 2 diabetes segment is expected to dominate the overall market with a share of around 49.71% in 2020. This can be ascribed to the growing prevalence of obesity and an increase in the overall Type 2 diabetes population worldwide. Furthermore, blood glucose monitoring devices aids in detection of the hypo and hyperglycemic conditions which is surging the demand for the blood glucose monitoring devices worldwide.
The top ten leading players of the blood glucose monitoring devices market are Abbott Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Sanofi S.A., Dexcom Inc., Medtronic PLC, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, Agamatrix Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, LifeScan, Inc., Arkay, Inc., Nipro Diagnostics, Inc., Terumo Corporation, DiamonTech GmbH, Prodigy Diabetes Care, LLC, Becton, Dickinson and Company and Insulet Corporation.
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2016-2019
Base Year: 2020
Estimated Year: 2021
Forecast Period: 2022-2026.
Objective of the Study:
To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market.
To classify and forecast the Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market based on product type, application, end-user, company, and region.
To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market.
To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market.
To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market.
To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market.
The publisher performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, the publisher sourced a list of service providers across the globe. Subsequently, the publisher conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, the publisher could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The publisher analyzed the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.
The publisher calculated the market size of the Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The publisher sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.
Key Target Audience:
Hospitals & Clinics, Diabetic Population, etc.
Research organizations and consulting companies
Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers.
Organizations, forums and alliances related to healthcare robots.
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on the market opportunities.
Report Scope:
In this report, the Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
Market, By Product Type:
Self-Monitoring Glucose Devices
Glucometers
Test Strips
Lancets
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices
Sensors
Transmitters & receivers
Integrated Insulin Pumps
Market, By Application:
Type 1 Diabetes
Type 2 Diabetes
Gestational Diabetes
Market, By End-User:
Home Care Settings
Hospital
Others
Market, By Region:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
France
Germany
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Middle East and Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Kuwait
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market
4. Voice of Customer
5. Executive Summary
6. Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Product Type (Self-Monitoring Glucose Devices and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices)
6.2.1.1. Self-Monitoring Glucose Devices (Glucometers, Test Strips, Lancets)
6.2.1.2. Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices (Sensors, Transmitters & receivers, Integrated Insulin Pumps)
6.2.2. By Application (Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes, Gestational Diabetes)
6.2.3. By End User (Home Care Settings, Hospital, Others)
6.2.4. By Company (2020)
6.2.5. By Region
6.3. Product Market Map
7. Asia-Pacific Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
8. Europe Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3. Europe: Country Analysis
9. North America Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.3. North America: Country Analysis
10. South America Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.3. South America: Country Analysis
11. Middle East and Africa Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.3. MEA: Country Analysis
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
14.2. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
14.3. Sanofi S.A.
14.4. Dexcom Inc.
14.5. Medtronic PLC
14.6. Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG
14.7. Agamatrix Inc.
14.8. B. Braun Melsungen AG
14.9. LifeScan, Inc.
14.10. Arkay, Inc.
14.11. Nipro Diagnostics, Inc.
14.12. Terumo Corporation
14.13. DiamonTech GmbH.
14.14. Prodigy Diabetes Care, LLC
14.15. Becton, Dickinson and Company
14.16. Insulet Corporation
15. Strategic Recommendations
16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer
