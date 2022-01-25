Insights on the $18+ Billion Cash Logistics Global Market to 2026 - Key Drivers, Restraints and Trends

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cash Logistics Market (2021 Edition) - Analysis By Service Type (RCM, DCV, ATM Cash Management), End User, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cash Logistics Market was valued at USD 18.67 billion in the year 2020. With the increased disposable income in highly populated countries such as China, Japan, and India, the adoption of ATM Cash Management is very high. The advancements in Cash Logistics and increased use of electronics devices drive the Cash Logistics market. Furthermore, the increasing penetration of Cash Logistics in Retail Cash Management (RCM) and the financial institutions will further propel the market in the coming years. Factors such as the higher concentration of OEMs and ODMs across industries, including consumers and service type in the APAC region will significantly drive Cash Logistics market growth in subsequent years.

The ATM Cash Management service witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and expected in the forecast period due to the imperative role being played because of the factors such as the higher concentration of cash logistic companies. During 2021-2026, Cash Logistics Market is anticipated to grow at an increased rate because of increasing number of ATMs, rising demand for safety systems such as safes and vaults and growth in per capita disposable income levels.

The financial Institutions sector is expected to hold a very larger market share of the Cash Logistics Market than other end users in the segment. Moreover, increasing demand for new comfort and security of customers in the world has been anticipated to propel thrust in the demand of Cash Logistics in the future.

Amongst the regions, the Americas accounts for the largest regional share in the global Cash Logistics market in 2026. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of the Asia Pacific region include rising urban population, disposable income, increasing electronic technologies activities in different countries, the rise in the demand to improve quality by eliminating errors and reducing variability for better comfort while carrying and transferring the cash is a major factor driving the Cash Logistics market growth in the Asia Pacific Region.

Scope of the Report:

The report presents the analysis of the Cash Logistics Market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The report analyses the Cash Logistics Market by Value (USD Million).

The report analyses the Cash Logistics Market by Service Type (Retail Cash Management (RCM), Dedicated Cash-in-Transit Vans (DCV), ATM Cash Management).

The report analyses the Cash Logistics Market by End User (Retail, Financial Institutions, Others).

The Global Cash Logistics Market has been analyzed By Region (America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) and By Country (United States, Canada Mexico, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Spain, China, Japan, India).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by Service Type, End User, Region, and Country.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry have been analyzed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions, and new Type development. The companies analyzed in the report include: G4S PLC, Loomis AG, GardaWorld, Brink's, Prosegur, SIS, Securitas, Allied Universal, MPS Security, Dunbar.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Scope and Methodology



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Cash Logistics Market: Product Overview



4. Global Cash Logistics Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2020

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Cash Logistics Market

4.3 Global Cash Logistics Market: Growth & Forecast



5. Global Cash Logistics Market: Segment Analysis

5.1 Global Cash Logistics Market Segmentation, By Service Type (Value)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Cash Logistics Market: By Service Type (2020 & 2026)

5.3 By Retail Cash Management (RCM)- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.4 By Dedicated Cash-in-Transit Vans (DCV)- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.5 By ATM Cash Management- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



6. Global Cash Logistics Market Segmentation, By End User (Value)

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Cash Logistics Market: By End User (2020 & 2026)

6.2 By Retail- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.3 By Financial Institutions- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.4 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



7. Global Cash Logistics Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Cash Logistics Market: By Region (2020 & 2026)



8. Americas Cash Logistics Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



9. Europe Cash Logistics Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



10. Asia Pacific Cash Logistics Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



11. Global Cash Logistics Market Dynamics

11.1 Global Cash Logistics Market Drivers

11.2 Global Cash Logistics Market Restraints

11.3 Global Cash Logistics Market Trends



12. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

12.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Cash Logistics Market - By Service Type (Year 2026)

12.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Cash Logistics Market - By End User (Year 2026)

12.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Cash Logistics Market - By Region (Year 2026)



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Share of global leading companies

13.2 Percentage of Non-Cash Transactions across Countries

13.3 SWOT Analysis- Global Cash Logistics Market

13.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis- Global Cash Logistics Market



14. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

14.1 G4S PLC

14.2 Loomis AG

14.3 GardaWorld

14.4 Brink's

14.5 Prosegur

14.6 SIS

14.7 Securitas

14.8 Allied Universal

14.9 MPS Security

14.10 Dunbar

