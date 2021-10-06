Insights on the $3.1 Billion Embolotherapy Global Market to 2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Embolotherapy Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for embolotherapy should grow from $3.1 billion in 2021 to $4.3 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% for the period of 2021-2026.

The North American embolotherapy market should grow from $1.1 billion in 2021 to $1.6 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% for the period of 2021-2026.

The European embolotherapy market should grow from $923.7 million in 2021 to $1.3 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% for the period of 2021-2026.

This report will focus on both embolic agents and support devices. These embolization devices are used across various indications such as in oncology, nephrology, neurology, urology and vascular diseases. The report also portrays the trends and dynamics affecting the market. The report also covers market projections to 2026, and it features company profiles. By geography, the market has been segmented into the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2019 as the historic year, 2020 as the base year and 2021 as the estimation year; and market forecasts have been given for 2026.

The Report Includes

31 data tables and 16 additional tables

An overview of the global embolotherapy market with a focus on both embolic agents and support devices

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, estimates for 2021, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Highlights of the market potential for embolotherapy, by type, indication, procedure, end-user, and region

A detailed description of types, history, benefits, and risks associated with embolization and coverage of the relationship between minimally invasive procedures and embolotherapy

Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the market and analysis of the regulatory framework and product recalls of the industry

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry, including Boston Scientific Corp., Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc., Penumbra, Stryker Corp. and Terumo Corp.

Embolization is a minimally invasive procedure that is used for the treatment of various indications. Minimally invasive procedures are considered to be safe, and they are associated with reduced morbidity and mortality. Due to these reasons, there has been increased demand for minimally invasive procedures such as embolization. Also, it has been observed that with technological advancements, there has been growth in the embolic agents and their usage. The market has witnessed a tremendous shift in the usage of embolic agents, from initial candidates such as autologous blood clots to new agents such as microspheres, coils, gels and liquids. As compared to 1990's, embolotherapy now encompasses a wide range of indications, and embolization has, thanks to a range of technological advancements, gained more importance. This is because with high-quality microcatheters and microwires even distal areas can be reached.

Embolotherapy is considered to be the first line of treatment for indications such as gastrointestinal bleeding, hemorrhage, etc. Procedures such as prostate artery embolization, bariatric embolization, embolization of hemorrhoids and others have also gained importance over time. For hepatocellular carcinoma patients, embolization is considered to be the treatment of choice for patients who are waiting for transplants. Apart from this, even in oncology, procedures such as radioembolization and embolization with drug-eluting beads are becoming more common and are contributing to the growth of the market.

Some of the major players in this market are Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Stryker Corp., Terumo Corp., Merit Medical Systems, Cook Medical and Johnson & Johnson. The market has also witnessed approvals for many embolic agents and support devices along with mergers and acquisitions of major companies. All these factors positively contribute to the growth of the market. Some of the approvals that came through in 2021 include Azur Vascular Plug and PG Pro Microcatheter Embolization System from Terumo gained approval in the U.S.; Embosoft microspheres from Scitech Medical received CE Mark approval; the Sniper occlusion balloon from Embolx was launched in Europe; and the Impede-FX embolization plug from Shape Memory Medical received PMDA approval.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Overview of Embolotherapy

Overview

Types of Embolic Agents

Permanent Agents

Temporary Agents

History of Embolotherapy

Benefits of Embolization

Risks of Embolization

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures

Technological Advancements

Increasing Prevalence of Target Indications

Market Restraints

Lack of Skilled Interventional Radiologists

Complications Associated with Embolotherapy

Lack of Awareness

Market Recalls

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Overview

Market Analysis

Global Market for Embolotherapy by Product Type

Global Market Shares of Embolotherapy by Product Type

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Indication

Overview

Market Analysis

Global Market Shares of Embolotherapy by Indication

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Procedure

Overview

Market Analysis

Global Market Shares of Embolotherapy by Procedure Type

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End-User

Overview

Market Analysis

Global Market Shares of Embolotherapy by End User Type

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

Overview

Global Market for Embolotherapy by Region

North American Market for Embolotherapy

North American Market for Embolotherapy by Product Type

North American Market for Embolotherapy by Indication

North American Market for Embolotherapy by Procedure Type

North American Market for Embolotherapy by End User

European Market for Embolotherapy

European Market for Embolotherapy by Product Type

European Market for Embolotherapy by Indication

European Market for Embolotherapy by Procedure Type

European Market for Embolotherapy by End User

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Market for Embolotherapy

APAC Market for Embolotherapy by Product Type

APAC Market for Embolotherapy by Indication

APAC Market for Embolotherapy by Procedure Type

APAC Market for Embolotherapy by End User

Rest of the World (RoW) Market for Embolotherapy

RoW Market for Embolotherapy by Product Type

RoW Market for Embolotherapy by Indication

RoW Market for Embolotherapy by Procedure Type

RoW Market for Embolotherapy by End User

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Mergers and Acquisitions

Key Developments

Global Company Share Analysis

Impact of COVID-19 on the Embolotherapy Market

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Acandis Gmbh

ABK Biomedical

Balt USA Llc

Boston Scientific Corp.

Cook Medical

Guerbet

Johnson & Johnson

Kaneka Corp.

Medtronic Plc

Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Penumbra Inc.

Sirtex Medical Inc.

Stryker Corp.

Terumo Corp.

