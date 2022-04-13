U.S. markets close in 41 minutes

Insights on the 3D Bioprinting Global Market to 2027 - by Component, Application, End-user and Region

·6 min read

DUBLIN, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Bioprinting Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global 3D bioprinting market reached a value of US$ 869.0 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 2,260.1 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 16.85% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

3D bioprinting refers to an additive manufacturing technique used for the development of precise anatomical tissues through the decomposition of cell-based bio-inks. 3D bioprinting involves various deposition and assembling processes, such as direct and laser writing, microstamping, photolithography, stereolithography, electro-printing and inkjet deposition. The bio-inks are manufactured using living cells, biomaterials and active biomolecules to create 3D structures of tissues and organs. The printer deposits multiple layers of biomaterials to build complex bodily structures, such as bones, skin, vascular grafts, tracheal splints, heart tissues and cartilages. These printed structures are assembled and bonded using dissolvable gel or collagen scaffolds to support and mold the cells in the desired shape.

The increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory and cardiovascular disorders (CVDs) across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising requirement for regenerative medicines, cancer therapeutics and stem cell solutions is providing a thrust to the market growth. 3D bioprinting is widely used for liver modeling and development of various bone, tissue and medical implants. In line with this, the increasing consciousness among the masses to minimize animal testing is also contributing to the market growth. Cosmetic manufacturers use bio-printed hair follicles and skin grafts to clinically test the products on human-like tissues.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of organ-on-a-chip, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These innovative bio-printed structures enable 3D in-vitro analysis of the bodily functions and fabrication of artificial organs and tissues for regenerative medicine and tissue engineering. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of biotechnology, along with the increasing adoption of magnetic levitation technology for toxicity screening and vascular muscle printing, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being 3D Systems Inc., Aspect Biosystems Ltd., Cellink, Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., EnvisionTEC GmbH (Desktop Metal Inc.), GeSiM - Gesellschaft fur Silizium-Mikrosysteme mbH, Materialise, Organovo Holdings Inc., Poietis, RegenHU and Stratasys Ltd.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global 3D bioprinting market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global 3D bioprinting market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global 3D bioprinting market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global 3D Bioprinting Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Component
6.1 3D Bioprinters
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Key Segments
6.1.2.1 Syringe/Extrusion Bioprinting
6.1.2.2 Inkjet Bioprinting
6.1.2.3 Magnetic Levitation Bioprinting
6.1.2.4 Laser-assisted Bioprinting
6.1.2.5 Others
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Scaffolds
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Biomaterials
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Key Segments
6.3.2.1 Living Cells
6.3.2.2 Hydrogels
6.3.2.3 Extracellular Matrices
6.3.2.4 Others
6.3.3 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Research
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Key Segments
7.1.2.1 Drug Research
7.1.2.2 Regenerative Medicine
7.1.2.3 3D Cell Culture
7.1.3 Market Forecast
7.2 Clinical
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Key Segments
7.2.2.1 Skin
7.2.2.2 Bone and Cartilage
7.2.2.3 Blood Vessels
7.2.2.4 Others
7.2.3 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End User
8.1 Hospitals
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Research Organization and Academic Institutes
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Biopharmaceuticals Companies
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 3D Systems Inc.
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 Aspect Biosystems Ltd.
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 Cellink
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.4 Cyfuse Biomedical K.K.
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 EnvisionTEC GmbH (Desktop Metal Inc.)
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 GeSiM - Gesellschaft fur Silizium-Mikrosysteme mbH
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 Materialise
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.8 Organovo Holdings Inc.
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.9 Poietis
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 RegenHU
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11 Stratasys Ltd.
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bqznq0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-3d-bioprinting-global-market-to-2027---by-component-application-end-user-and-region-301524884.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

