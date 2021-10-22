U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,544.90
    -4.88 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,677.02
    +73.94 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,090.20
    -125.50 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,291.27
    -4.92 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.16
    +1.66 (+2.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.30
    +11.40 (+0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    24.36
    +0.19 (+0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1647
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6550
    -0.0210 (-1.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3758
    -0.0038 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4700
    -0.5180 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,863.06
    -1,939.75 (-3.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.69 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.55
    +14.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

Insights on the 3D Concrete Printing US Market to 2026 - Featuring 3D Printhuset, Acciona and Balfour Beatty Among Others

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Concrete Printing Market Research Report by Technique, Concrete Type, Product Type, Sector, and State - United States Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The United States 3D Concrete Printing Market size was estimated at USD 22.10 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 28.72 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 26.73% reaching USD 91.58 million by 2026.

Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the 3D Concrete Printing Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the United States 3D Concrete Printing Market, including 3D Printhuset, Acciona, S.A., Apis Cor, Balfour Beatty, Be More 3D, Beijing Huashang Luhai Technology, Betabram, Cazza Construction Technologies, Cobod International A/S, Contour Crafting Corporation, CSP srl, Cybe Construction, D Printhuset, Dus Architects, Heidelbergcement AG, ICON Technology, Inc., Imprimere AG, LafargeHolcim Ltd, Monolite UK, Rohaco Engineering B.V., Sika AG, Skanska AB, Spetsavia, Total Kustom, Xtreee, and Yingchuang Building Technique Co.Ltd.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the United States 3D Concrete Printing Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the United States 3D Concrete Printing Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the United States 3D Concrete Printing Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the United States 3D Concrete Printing Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the United States 3D Concrete Printing Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the United States 3D Concrete Printing Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the United States 3D Concrete Printing Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drivers
5.3. Restraints
5.4. Opportunities
5.5. Challenges

6. 3D Concrete Printing Market, by Technique
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Extrusion-Based Technique
6.3. Powder-Based Technique

7. 3D Concrete Printing Market, by Concrete Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. High-density
7.3. Precast
7.4. Ready-mix
7.5. Shotcrete

8. 3D Concrete Printing Market, by Product Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Floors & Roofs
8.3. Panels & Lintels
8.4. Staircases
8.5. Walls

9. 3D Concrete Printing Market, by Sector
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Architectural
9.3. Commercial
9.4. Infrastructural
9.5. Residential

10. California 3D Concrete Printing Market

11. Florida 3D Concrete Printing Market

12. Illinois 3D Concrete Printing Market

13. New York 3D Concrete Printing Market

14. Ohio 3D Concrete Printing Market

15. Pennsylvania 3D Concrete Printing Market

16. Texas 3D Concrete Printing Market

17. Competitive Landscape
17.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
17.1.1. Quadrants
17.1.2. Business Strategy
17.1.3. Product Satisfaction
17.2. Market Ranking Analysis
17.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player
17.4. Competitive Scenario
17.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
17.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
17.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
17.4.4. Investment & Funding
17.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

18. Company Usability Profiles
18.1. 3D Printhuset
18.2. Acciona, S.A.
18.3. Apis Cor
18.4. Balfour Beatty
18.5. Be More 3D
18.6. Beijing Huashang Luhai Technology
18.7. Betabram
18.8. Cazza Construction Technologies
18.9. Cobod International A/S
18.10. Contour Crafting Corporation
18.11. CSP srl
18.12. Cybe Construction
18.13. D Printhuset
18.14. Dus Architects
18.15. Heidelbergcement AG
18.16. ICON Technology, Inc.
18.17. Imprimere AG
18.18. LafargeHolcim Ltd.
18.19. Monolite UK
18.20. Rohaco Engineering B.V.
18.21. Sika AG
18.22. Skanska AB
18.23. Spetsavia
18.24. Total Kustom
18.25. Xtreee
18.26. Yingchuang Building Technique Co.Ltd.

19. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7rrolo

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-3d-concrete-printing-us-market-to-2026---featuring-3d-printhuset-acciona-and-balfour-beatty-among-others-301406701.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Amazon.com, Shopify, and MercadoLibre Stocks Dropped Today

    Shares of online retail stocks were taking a beating in Friday trading, with Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock falling by 5.2% through 2:37 p.m. EDT, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) down by 4.5%, and e-commerce leader Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) off by 2.3%. As it reported Friday morning, analyst Stephen Ju at Swiss mega-bank Credit Suisse cut his price target on Amazon shares by more than 10% to $4,200, based on his estimate that Amazon will earn only $70.98 per share this year and $79.83 per share next year. Credit Suisse's new earnings projections reflect a reduction of 12% this year, and a staggering 33% reduction in expectations for 2022.

  • Why Square Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of fintech giant Square (NYSE: SQ) had fallen by more than 4% as of 11:27 a.m. EDT Friday after an analyst at Jefferies said they expect the company to miss earnings estimates in its upcoming quarterly report. When companies report earnings below the consensus estimate, their shares often decline in the short term, although post-report price moves are also dependent on lots of other factors including management's guidance and overall outlook. Further, while Jefferies expects Square to miss on earnings, the company also initiated coverage on Square earlier this month with a $300 price target.

  • IBM (NYSE:IBM) may offer an Opportunity despite Disappointing Returns

    International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) delivered another set of lackluster results on Wednesday when third quarter results were announced. While returns remain uninspiring, the current valuation may offer an opportunity.

  • Here's Why Intel Shares Crashed Today

    Traders shrugged off Chipzilla's fantastic bottom-line profits and inspiring long-term growth plan to focus on the massive costs of bringing that vision to life.

  • Phunware stock was up 1,000% on Friday. What the heck is Phunware?

    This tiny, money-losing Trump-linked software company has a stock that is surging, but what's behind all this PHUN?

  • Why Snap, Facebook, and Pinterest Stocks Plunged Today

    Chaos struck the social-media sector Friday morning, with shares of Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) stock sliding 3.4%, Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) falling 5.5%, and Snap (NYSE: SNAP) collapsing 23% through 10:15 a.m. EDT. You won't be surprised to learn that it's the hardest hit of these three -- Snap -- that's the cause of the collapse. Last night after close of trading, Snap reported its Q3 2021 financial results.

  • Why IBM Stock Plunged Today

    What happened Shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) fell 9.5% on Thursday after the global technology company's third-quarter results came up short of investors' expectations. So what IBM's revenue inched up 0.

  • Is QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

    The 800+ hedge funds and famous money managers tracked by Insider Monkey have already compiled and submitted their 13F filings for the second quarter, which unveil their equity positions as of June 30th. We went through these filings, fixed typos and other more significant errors and identified the changes in hedge fund portfolios. Our extensive […]

  • Why Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Is on Fire Today

    The steel stock stunned the market with exceptionally strong third-quarter numbers.

  • Intel plummets on slower PC sales, supply constraints

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman, Brian Cheung, and Brian Sozzi break down Intel’s latest earnings report.

  • Intel shares fall amid slower PC sales, supply constraints

    Matt Bryson, Wedbush SVP, Equity Research, discusses Intel Q3 earnings beat and weak future outlook amid the ongoing chip shortage.

  • Got $1,000? 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy

    If you owned a $1,000 stake in Berkshire Hathaway when Warren Buffett became the company's CEO more than a half-century ago and held on to your position, you would now own stock worth roughly $22.6 million. While matching that kind of incredible performance over the next 50-plus years is likely out of reach due to the investment conglomerate's already massive size, the company's performance under Buffett's tenure should make it clear why the famous investor is sometimes referred to as the Oracle of Omaha. Berkshire Hathaway's investment portfolio continues to reflect Buffett's focus on high-quality companies that are built to perform over the long term, and it's little wonder that investors around the world continue to look to him for guidance on market-beating stock plays.

  • Roku Stock Is at an 'Interesting' Juncture

    Roku, if you did not know, is the company whose devices are small streaming boxes or streaming sticks that connect to your television. In the daily bar chart of ROKU, below, we see an interesting picture.

  • Nancy Pelosi Stock Portfolio: 10 Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to consider in the portfolio of Nancy Pelosi. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Nancy Pelosi Stock Portfolio: 5 Stocks To Consider. Former United States President Barack Obama had signed into law the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) […]

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy Right Now

    There's a good reason why investors should keep an eye on cloud computing stocks. The cloud computing market is forecast to reach $397 billion next year, up 47% from 2020. Here's why they lead the cloud computing pack.

  • David Tepper shuns stock market: ‘Sometimes there’s times to make money … sometimes there’s times not to lose money’

    David Tepper, billionaire investor and one of the world’s top hedge-fund managers, isn't a fan of the stock market, right now.

  • Phunware stock surges over 1,000% early Friday as a Trump-linked SPAC heads for a 1,345% weekly gain

    Shares of Phunware Inc. surged more than 1,000% early Friday, as a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, called Digital World Acquisition Corp. , was revealed to be merging with an entity called Trump Media Technology Group. Austin-based Phunware is an advertising startup that has been associated with former President Donald Trump's 2020 presidential campaign, and appeared to be getting a lift from the DWAC SPAC deal, which apparently represents the former president's latest attempt to l

  • Google Charges Higher Fees for Ads, Lawsuit Says. That’s Not Why Alphabet’s Stock Is Dropping.

    The search giant takes a cut of 22% to 42% of U.S. ad spending that goes through its systems, according to the lawsuit. Snap's sales guidance is responsible for the stock's drop.

  • AT&T Posts Strong Q3 Results on Customer Growth

    AT&T Inc. (T) has posted impressive third-quarter 2021 results, which surpassed analysts’ expectations on the back of customer growth in wireless, fiber and HBO Max. The telecommunications company has also updated its guidance for 2021. Adjusted earnings increased 14.5% year-over-year to $0.87 per share, beating the Street’s estimates of $0.79 per share. Revenues slipped 5.7% year-over-year to $39.9 billion but surpassed expectations of $39.1 billion. The results reflected the impact of the sepa

  • Why 23andMe Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of 23andMe Holding (NASDAQ: ME) stock slipped in Friday morning trading after the genetic data miner announced that it will spend $400 million to acquire on-demand online medical care and pharmacy services platform Lemonaid Health (not to be confused with Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), the insurance provider). As of 11 a.m. EDT, 23andMe shares are down 4.2%. 23andMe noted that bringing Lemonaid Health's "innovative telemedicine and prescription drug delivery services" onboard could be "an important step in transforming the traditional primary care experience and making personalized healthcare a reality."