Insights on the 3D Mapping and Modeling Global Market to 2027 - by Component, Application, End-use Industry and Region

·6 min read

DUBLIN, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Mapping and Modeling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global 3D mapping and modeling market reached a value of US$ 5.66 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 14.67 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.2% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

3D mapping refers to a three dimensional, mathematically defined, computer generated and highly realistic virtual representation of an area and the objects within. Some of the most frequently used 3D mapping techniques include photogrammetry which offers greater efficiency in the horizontal direction and laser scanning which provides precision in the vertical direction. 3D mapping models help in reducing inconsistencies and improving the accuracy of mapping products.

On the other hand, 3D modeling refers to the process of creating a mathematical representation of a 3D object or shape using a software. It is one of the fastest growing design solutions used in a variety of industries for simulating, visualizing, and rendering graphic designs. For instance, Building Information Modeling (BIM), a 3D model-based process, is being adopted in numerous regions as it provides architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) professionals the tools and understanding to effectively plan, design, construct, and manage buildings and infrastructure activities

Market Trends:

The demand for 3D mapping and modeling solutions has escalated particularly in the defense, military and aerospace sectors. These systems help to improve geospatial intelligence and enhance situational awareness across domains for continuous monitoring and surveillance programs, crisis intervention activities and broad area mapping

3D mapping technology helps in analyzing ventilation, visibility and sunlight distribution between buildings. It also provides the shapes and dimensions of landscape features and architecture of an area and allows easy handling of massive data. Owing to these features, this technology is rapidly gaining traction in topographic mapping and for the development of smart cities

The leading organizations are now focusing on product innovations, and strategic mergers and acquisitions to increase their profitability and expand market presence. For instance, Trimble, a US-based developer of positioning products, has acquired Network Mapping Group Limited to provide high-value data modeling and 3D visualization services for the utility industry

With the rising number of driverless cars, metros and other transport systems, the adoption of 3D mapping is expected to increase in the coming years owing to the need for custom-designed maps and open source routing engines for navigation

The increasing use of 3D animation in mobile applications, games and movies; advancements in 3D scanners and sensors; and the advent of 3D-enabled display devices are some of the other major growth-inducing factors

The publisher's latest report provides a deep insight into the global 3D mapping and modeling market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the global 3D mapping and modeling market in any manner

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Vricon, Airbus, Autodesk, Bentley Systems, Alphabet, Trimble, Intermap Technologies, Esri, CyberCity 3D, Topcon, Dassault Systemes, Adobe, Pix4D, Pixologic, Inc., Flight Evolved, MAXON, Onionlab, The Foundry Visionmongers, Mitsubishi Electric, Apple, etc

Key Question Answered in this Report
1. What was the size of the global 3D mapping and modeling market in 2021?
2. What is the expected growth rate of the global 3D mapping and modeling market during 2022- 2027?
3. What are the key factors driving the global 3D mapping and modeling market?
4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global 3D mapping and modeling market?
5. What is the breakup of global 3D mapping and modeling market based on the component?
6. What is the breakup of global 3D mapping and modeling market based on the application?
7. What is the breakup of the global 3D mapping and modeling market based on the end use industry?
8. What are the key regions in the global 3D mapping and modeling market?
9. Who are the key players/companies in the global 3D mapping and modeling market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global 3D Mapping and Modeling Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Component
5.5 Market Breakup by Application
5.6 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Component
6.1 3D Mapping
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 3D Modeling
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Projection Mapping
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Texture Mapping
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Maps and Navigation
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry
8.1 Construction Industry
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Transportation Industry
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Automobile Industry
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Entertainment Industry
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Healthcare Industry
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Vricon
14.3.2 Airbus
14.3.3 Autodesk
14.3.4 Bentley Systems
14.3.5 Alphabet
14.3.6 Trimble
14.3.7 Intermap Technologies
14.3.8 Esri
14.3.9 CyberCity 3D
14.3.10 Topcon
14.3.11 Dassault Systemes
14.3.12 Adobe
14.3.13 Pix4D
14.3.14 Pixologic, Inc.
14.3.15 Flight Evolved
14.3.16 MAXON
14.3.17 Onionlab
14.3.18 The Foundry Visionmongers
14.3.19 Mitsubishi Electric
14.3.20 Apple

