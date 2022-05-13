U.S. markets close in 6 minutes

Insights on the $5+ Billion Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Type of Charging, Distribution Channel, Application, End-user and Region

·6 min read

DUBLIN, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global robotic vacuum cleaner market reached a value of US$ 5.55 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 15.14 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 18.1% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

A robotic vacuum cleaner refers to an autonomous robot equipped with an intelligent software program. It performs the functions of a regular vacuum cleaner with minimal to no human intervention. As these cleaners are compact in size, they can easily access and clean spaces under beds, cabinets and tables.

They produce less noise as compared to their non-robotic counterparts and are fitted with sensors which prevent them from hitting other objects or falling down the stairs. As they complete the chores in lesser time and at a lower cost without any manual labor, they are increasingly becoming popular across commercial and residential sectors for cleaning windows, pools, lawns and floors.

Changing socioeconomic factors such as an increasing number of working women, escalating income levels in households and a consequent rise in purchasing power have positively impacted the sales of robotic vacuum cleaners which are yet to attain mass acceptance due to their high costs.

Furthermore, the growing inclination towards cleanliness and hygiene coupled with busy schedules and reduced time for household chores has increased the demand for robotic vacuum cleaners. Another factor responsible for the growth of the market is the consumers' preference for smart and innovative electrical appliances. For instance, some variants of robotic vacuum cleaners are extremely advanced in terms of technology and are equipped with 360 cameras and additional sensors to aid in navigation.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being iRobot Corporation, ECOVACS ROBOTICS, Neato Robotics, Dyson Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Maytronics Ltd., Metapo, Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Miele & Cie. KG, Hayward Industries, Inc., Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd, Sharp Corporation, ILIFE Robotics Technology, Vorwerk & Co. KG, Taurus Group, Groupe Seb Deutschland Gmbh, Pentair plc, bObsweep Inc., etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global robotic vacuum cleaner market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets in the global robotic vacuum cleaner industry?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global robotic vacuum cleaner industry?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type of charging?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the global robotic vacuum cleaner industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global robotic vacuum cleaner industry?

  • What is the structure of the global robotic vacuum cleaner industry and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the global robotic vacuum cleaner industry?

  • What are the profit margins in the global robotic vacuum cleaner industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Type of Charging
5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.7 Market Breakup by Application
5.8 Market Breakup by End-User
5.9 Market Breakup by Region
5.10 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Robotic Floor Vacuum Cleaner
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaner
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Type of Charging
7.1 Manual Charging
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Automatic Charging
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
8.1 Institutional/Direct Sales
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Retail Sales
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Vacuum Cleaning Only
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Vacuum Cleaning and Mopping
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by End-User
10.1 Residential
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Commercial
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Breakup by Type
10.2.2.1 Hospitality
10.2.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2.2 Offices
10.2.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2.3 Healthcare
10.2.2.3.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.3.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2.4 Retail
10.2.2.4.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.4.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2.5 Others
10.2.2.5.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.5.2 Market Forecast
10.2.3 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis

14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15 Price Analysis
15.1 Price Indicators
15.2 Price Structure
15.3 Margin Analysis

16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 iRobot Corporation
16.3.2 ECOVACS ROBOTICS
16.3.3 Neato Robotics
16.3.4 Dyson Ltd.
16.3.5 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
16.3.6 Maytronics Ltd.
16.3.7 Metapo, Inc
16.3.8 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
16.3.9 LG Electronics Inc.
16.3.10 Panasonic Corporation
16.3.11 Miele & Cie. KG
16.3.12 Hayward Industries, Inc.
16.3.13 Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd
16.3.14 Sharp Corporation
16.3.15 ILIFE Robotics Technology
16.3.16 Vorwerk & Co. KG
16.3.17 Taurus Group
16.3.18 Groupe Seb Deutschland Gmbh
16.3.19 Pentair plc
16.3.20 bObsweep Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l6awup

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-5-billion-robotic-vacuum-cleaner-global-market-to-2027---by-type-type-of-charging-distribution-channel-application-end-user-and-region-301546930.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

