U.S. markets open in 1 hour 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,152.75
    +1.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,981.00
    +1.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,088.50
    +15.50 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,878.80
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.94
    -0.23 (-0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,863.40
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    +0.07 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0563
    +0.0054 (+0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.01
    -1.39 (-4.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2550
    +0.0061 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8660
    -0.3150 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,469.82
    -187.16 (-0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    889.08
    -2.57 (-0.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,510.26
    -34.29 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Insights on the $686 Million Automotive Flooring Global Market to 2027 - by Product, Material, Vehicle Type, Distribution Channel and Region

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Automotive Flooring Market

Global Automotive Flooring Market
Global Automotive Flooring Market

Dublin, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Flooring Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive flooring market reached a value of US$ 686.1 million in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 950.3 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.40% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Automotive flooring refers to carpets and mats installed on the bottom surface of automobiles for providing protection against dust, wear, tear, dirt, and corrosion. It is manufactured using low density, lightweight materials, such as nylon, rubber, polyurethane, vinyl, fiber, polypropylene, and rayon materials that provide chemical and thermal stability. They are commercially available in varying shapes, sizes, colors, and designs. Automotive flooring assists in keeping the interior clean, improving performance, reducing vibration transmission and increasing durability. Apart from this, they are widely installed in passenger cars (PCs), light commercial vehicles (LCVs) and heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs) to improve their aesthetics.

Automotive Flooring Market Trends

The increasing production and sales of vehicles across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. Automotive flooring is widely used to enhance the appearance of the vehicle interior and provide protection to the floor. In line with this, the increasing awareness regarding the benefits offered by the product, such as easy maintenance, ease of availability, durability, customization and protection from water, dirt, and grime, is further facilitating their widespread adoption in automobiles.

Moreover, various product innovations, such as the utilization of eco-friendly materials for the manufacturing of carpets and mats that provide improved performance and thermal stability, are providing an impetus to the market growth. Additionally, the widespread adoption of polypropylene material due to its chemical stability, low density, cost-effectiveness and resistance to corrosion and chemical leaking is also contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, the increasing consumer expenditure capacities, the rising need for customization and the implementation of various government initiatives to provide safe and economical automotive floorings are anticipated to drive the market further toward growth.

Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global automotive flooring market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on product, material, vehicle type and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product:

  • Carpets

  • Mats

Breakup by Material:

  • Polyurethane

  • Polypropylene

  • Nylon

  • Rubber

  • Others

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

  • Passenger Cars

  • Light Commercial Vehicles

  • Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

  • OEM

  • Aftermarket

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being 3M Company, Auria Solutions (Shanghai Shenda Co. Ltd.), Auto Custom Carpets Inc., Autoneum Holding AG, Borgers SE & Co. KGaA, Conform Automotive, Foss Performance Materials LLC (AstenJohnson Inc.), German Auto Tops Inc., Hyosung Corporation, Suminoe Textile Co. Ltd., Toyota Boshoku Corporation and Walser GmbH.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • How has the global automotive flooring market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive flooring market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global automotive flooring market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Automotive Flooring Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Carpets
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Mats
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Material
7.1 Polyurethane
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Polypropylene
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Nylon
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Rubber
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type
8.1 Passenger Cars
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Light Commercial Vehicles
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
9.1 OEM
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Aftermarket
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 3M Company
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 Auria Solutions (Shanghai Shenda Co. Ltd.)
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3 Auto Custom Carpets Inc.
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4 Autoneum Holding AG
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.5 Borgers SE & Co. KGaA
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 Conform Automotive
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7 Foss Performance Materials LLC (AstenJohnson Inc.)
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8 German Auto Tops Inc.
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9 Hyosung Corporation
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 Suminoe Textile Co. Ltd.
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
15.3.11 Toyota Boshoku Corporation
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 Financials
15.3.12 Walser GmbH
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/55gyhx

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Paramount misses quarterly revenue estimates on weak TV ad sales

    Shares of the company, formerly known as ViacomCBS, fell over 4% in pre-market trading. Paramount said revenue in its TV media segment, their highest revenue generator, fell 6% compared to last year when CBS' broadcast of Super Bowl LV brought more viewers and ad sales. Still, Paramount's investments in unscripted programming and offering live sports on its flagship Paramount+ platform has helped it weather some of these challenges.

  • These stocks soared during the pandemic, and then crashed. Ten are now expected to double in price.

    DEEP DIVE A screen of stocks that popped during the coronavirus pandemic highlights dozens that have crashed. But some are considered worthy of purchase by a majority of analysts. You might want to keep an eye on them because every market cycle, even bad ones like today’s, eventually turns around.

  • Oil: 'Something far more serious is going on,' says analyst

    The oil market is undergoing a serious production problem, warns one analyst. Even as prices retreat temporarily amid COVID lockdowns in China.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There are plenty of reasons for caution in the markets right now. The big point is inflation, which is stubbornly high and continuing to rise. In response, the Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates and tighten up on monetary policy – but this raised the possibility of recession, a fear that just go a boost from the 1Q22 GDP numbers, which contracted at an annualized rate of 1.4% for the quarter. This is a dramatic change from the blistering near-7% growth reported in 4Q21, and back u

  • Tesla Has Some Bad News for Its Investors and Fans

    Tesla's investors and fans will have to wait -- patiently or not. Many of them had May 2 marked on their calendars as the date on which the manufacturer of high-end electric vehicles was to file its proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company, like the rest of the public companies, had 120 days after the Dec. 31 fiscal-year end to make the disclosure.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in May

    Later this month, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) will celebrate its 126th "birthday" since its inception. What began as a generally concentrated 12-stock index in 1896 has morphed into an index with 30 diverse, multinational, and highly profitable businesses that Wall Street and investors still look to as a barometer of stock market health. Like all major U.S. stock indexes, it's entered correction territory by falling at least 10% below its all-time high.

  • Berkshire Hathaway May Have Sold Verizon, Bought $10 Billion of Financials

    Berkshire's 10-Q filing offers clues that Warren Buffett sold all or part of the company's $8 billion stake in Verizon Communications.

  • Earnings: AMD, Lyft, Moderna among companies set to report quarterly results this week

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick details what companies are expected to report earnings this week, especially those that benefited from pandemic re-openings and sales.

  • Why UPS Stock Failed to Deliver in April

    In April, United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) reported quarterly results that came in much better than what analysts had expected. Shares of UPS lost 16.1% during the month, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, on fears that a slowing macro environment would eat into shipping demand in the second half of the year. Long before UPS's April 26 earnings report, Wall Street was getting nervous about the shares.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading in Oversold Territory

    The investing game is rarely plain sailing. While no doubt investors would like the choices that make up their portfolio to always go up, the reality is more complicated. There are periods when even shares of the world’s most successful companies have been on a downward trajectory for one reason or another. Amazon is a good case in point. While it’s no fun watching a stock you own drift to the bottom, any savvy investor knows that if the company’s fundamentals are sound to begin with, the pullba

  • Teva shares slide 3% premarket as company swings to a loss and revenue falls

    Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. shares slid 3% in premarket trade Tuesday, after the generics company swung to a loss in the first quarter as revenue fell. Tel Aviv-based Teva posted a net loss of $955 million, or 86 cents a share, for the quarter, after net income of $77 million, or 7 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings excluding legal costs of $1.124 billion, goodwill impairments of $165 million and amortization of intangible assets of $200 million among

  • Stocks may keep sliding until institutions join retail investors in capitulation, this firm says

    As the Fed meeting looms, strategists are mapping out where they think the S&P 500 is headed next. Sub-4,000 to be sure.

  • Citi Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc.’s London trading desk was behind a flash crash that sent shares across Europe tumbling on Monday, dealing a fresh setback to the bank’s yearslong efforts to improve controls.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘

  • Warren Buffett reminds the world about 3 legendary investing tips: Morning Brief

    Warren Buffett brought the investing heat at his annual meeting. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, May 2, 2022.

  • These 3 Growth Stocks Got Pummeled Last Week: Are They Buys Now?

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) stock cratered nearly 50% on Thursday after the virtual care provider reported its first-quarter results. The company's lower 2022 outlook added insult to injury. In 2020, Teladoc ranked as one of the hottest stocks on the market.

  • Why Palantir Stock Dropped 24.3% in April

    Shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) dropped 24.3% in April, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. It is likely that Palantir was affected by fears over rising interest rates, inflation, and the potential for a recession, which has severely impacted the prices of growth stocks. There were no material business updates from Palantir in April, so all these price moves come from changes in market sentiment.

  • Estee Lauder cuts profit forecast on China COVID curbs, Ukraine crisis

    The maker of MAC lipsticks and Bobbi Brown foundations also missed third-quarter sales estimates. Fresh restrictions in China, a major growth market for luxury goods makers, put the brakes on a recovery in sales of cosmetics from a pandemic-induced slump. Estee Lauder said the restrictions in China also limited its capacity to ship orders from its distribution facilities, further pressuring sales.

  • These 3 top REITs let you invest in high-quality, inflation-fighting commercial real estate without millions of dollars — and you can own them today

    Nail down a stable passive income stream — right now.

  • Russia swerves default as Putin forced into dollar U-turn – live updates

    Russia swerves default as Krelim taps domestic reserves Some creditors have reportedly received overdue bond payments from Russia FTSE 100 falls despite BP profit surge Energy giant posts highest quarterly profit in at least a decade Matthew Lynn: Meghan's Netflix cancellation shows the woke streaming bubble has burst Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • BP profits soar to highest in 10 years as calls grow for windfall tax

    BP underlying profits more than doubled on soaring energy prices.