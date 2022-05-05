Insights on the Activated Alumina Global Market to 2027 - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Activated Alumina Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global activated alumina market reached a value of US$ 955.0 million in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 1,313.6 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Activated alumina refers to the dry and granular form of aluminum oxide. It is highly porous and bonds with liquids and gases without altering its chemical or physical form. It is formed by dihydroxylation of aluminum hydroxide and is commonly used as a desiccant in water treatment processes and as a catalyst in natural gas and refining operations. It also exhibits resistance to abrasion and thermal shocks and does not shrink, swell or disintegrate upon immersion in water. It can also sustain extreme conditions, such as high temperature and acidic or alkaline environments, owing to which it finds extensive applications across various industries and sectors, including oil and gas, water treatment, healthcare and plastics.

The market is primarily being driven by the growing demand for water treatment solutions across the globe. Activated alumina is extensively used for the development of reverse osmosis (RO) membrane technology that is utilized in the purification of drinking water.

Furthermore, widespread product adoption for purifying lithium, which is used in glass, ceramics, lubricating greases, batteries and air treatment, is providing a boost to the market growth. Additionally, the thriving healthcare industry is also creating a positive outlook for the market. Activated alumina bio-ceramics are used as an alternative to metal alloys in the manufacturing of surgical and dental implants. They exhibit anti-corrosion properties, along with low friction and high durability. Other factors, including growing product utilization in refinery projects and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being AGC Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Axens, BASF SE, Dynamic Adsorbents Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Huber Engineered Materials, Jiangxi Sanxin Hi-Tech Ceramics Co. Ltd., Porocel Industries, Shandong Zhongxin New Material Technology Co. Ltd., Sialca Industries, Sorbead India, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., etc.



