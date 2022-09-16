U.S. markets open in 2 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,875.00
    -27.00 (-0.69%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,755.00
    -219.00 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,829.25
    -105.50 (-0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,820.70
    -10.60 (-0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.46
    +0.36 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,671.20
    -6.10 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    18.93
    -0.33 (-1.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9989
    -0.0011 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4590
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.31
    +1.15 (+4.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1409
    -0.0058 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.1830
    -0.2740 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,808.43
    -330.15 (-1.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    463.01
    -14.38 (-3.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.16
    +14.09 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.26 (-1.11%)
     

Insights on the Activated Carbon Global Market to 2030 - by Product Type, Application, End-use Industry and Region

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Activated Carbon Market

Global Activated Carbon Market
Global Activated Carbon Market

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Activated Carbon Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global activated carbon market was valued at $3.2 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $5.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Health risks by drinking contaminated water are increasing consistently among customers. Granular and powdered activated carbons are main component for purification process. It eliminates contaminants, such as color compounds & dyestuffs, absorbable organic halogens (AOX), toxicity, non-biodegradable organic compounds (COD), chlorinated or halogenated organic compounds, aromatic compounds including phenol and bis-phenol A (BPA), and inhibitory compounds for biological treatment systems.

Furthermore, it drives the demand for home appliances such as water purifiers and industrial water purification plants. Need of pure and reliable quality drinking water increases the growth of activated carbon market. Rapid growth of population in countries such as China and India focus on water purification standards to maintain healthy life style of citizens.

Furthermore, urbanization and new residential projects in China and India increase the concerns over quality and safety of municipal water supply in major cities. In addition, rise in chlorine level of drinking water in the U.S. drives the growth of the market. Furthermore, regulatory authorities focus on water purification plans to maintain water quality standards.

The activated carbon market is segmented on the basis of type, end-use industry, application, and region. By product type, it is segmented into powdered, granular, and others. On the basis of end-use industry, it is classified into water treatment, food & beverage processing, pharmaceutical & medical, automotive, air purification, and other end-uses. Depending on application, it is fragmented into liquid and gaseous. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major players that operate in the global activated carbon market include ADA-ES, INC., Jacobi Carbons AB, Siemens Water Technologies Corp., Kureha Corporation, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Carbo Tech AC GmbH, Carbon Resources LLC, CLARINEX Group, Carbon Activated Corp., and Cabot Corporation.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the activated carbon market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing activated carbon market opportunities.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the activated carbon market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global activated carbon market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.3. Porter's five forces analysis
3.4. Top player positioning
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market
3.7. Pricing Analysis
3.8. Value Chain Analysis
3.9. Market Share Analysis

CHAPTER 4: ACTIVATED CARBON MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Market size and forecast
4.2 Powdered Activated Carbon
4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3 Market analysis by country
4.3 Granular Activated Carbon
4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3 Market analysis by country
4.4 Others
4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: ACTIVATED CARBON MARKET, BY APPLICATION
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Market size and forecast
5.2 Liquid Phase
5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3 Market analysis by country
5.3 Gaseous Phase
5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: ACTIVATED CARBON MARKET, BY END-USE INDUSTRY
6.1 Overview
6.1.1 Market size and forecast
6.2 Water Treatment
6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3 Market analysis by country
6.3 Food & Beverage
6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3 Market analysis by country
6.4 Pharmaceutical & Medical
6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.4.3 Market analysis by country
6.5 Automotive
6.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.5.3 Market analysis by country
6.6 Air purification
6.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.6.3 Market analysis by country
6.7 Others
6.7.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.7.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.7.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: ACTIVATED CARBON MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Top winning strategies
8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
8.4. Competitive Dashboard
8.5. Competitive Heatmap
8.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES
9.1 CLARINEX Group
9.1.1 Company overview
9.1.2 Company snapshot
9.1.3 Operating business segments
9.1.4 Product portfolio
9.1.5 Business performance
9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.2 Carbon Activated Corp.
9.2.1 Company overview
9.2.2 Company snapshot
9.2.3 Operating business segments
9.2.4 Product portfolio
9.2.5 Business performance
9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.3 Cabot Corporation
9.3.1 Company overview
9.3.2 Company snapshot
9.3.3 Operating business segments
9.3.4 Product portfolio
9.3.5 Business performance
9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.4 ADA-ES, INC.
9.4.1 Company overview
9.4.2 Company snapshot
9.4.3 Operating business segments
9.4.4 Product portfolio
9.4.5 Business performance
9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.5 Jacobi Carbons AB
9.5.1 Company overview
9.5.2 Company snapshot
9.5.3 Operating business segments
9.5.4 Product portfolio
9.5.5 Business performance
9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.6 Siemens Water Technologies Corp.
9.6.1 Company overview
9.6.2 Company snapshot
9.6.3 Operating business segments
9.6.4 Product portfolio
9.6.5 Business performance
9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.7 Kureha Corporation
9.7.1 Company overview
9.7.2 Company snapshot
9.7.3 Operating business segments
9.7.4 Product portfolio
9.7.5 Business performance
9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.8 Calgon Carbon Corporation
9.8.1 Company overview
9.8.2 Company snapshot
9.8.3 Operating business segments
9.8.4 Product portfolio
9.8.5 Business performance
9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.9 Carbo Tech AC GmbH
9.9.1 Company overview
9.9.2 Company snapshot
9.9.3 Operating business segments
9.9.4 Product portfolio
9.9.5 Business performance
9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.10 Carbon Resources LLC
9.10.1 Company overview
9.10.2 Company snapshot
9.10.3 Operating business segments
9.10.4 Product portfolio
9.10.5 Business performance
9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/imp255

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • As FedEx stock crashes after brutal profit warning, analyst points to a lurking Amazon

    FedEx has blown three tires before the peak holiday shipping season, and chatter on the Street is that mighty Amazon may have played a role.

  • Adobe-Figma deal: 'I've never seen a level of investor hatred' like this, analyst says

    Jefferies Equity Research Analyst Brent Thill assesses Adobe's deal to acquire Figma amid its third-quarter revenue beat, while looking at investor responses, the climate of the tech sector, and Amazon's NFL streaming deal.

  • ‘Wait for the Year-End Rally,’ Says Morgan Stanley; Here Are 2 Stocks to Play That Bullish Outlook

    After three months of highly volatile trading, which have seen the S&P 500 drop down toward 3,600, rally up to 4,300, and fall back down to 3,900, investors can be forgiven for feeling some whiplash. The question that needs answering, however, is where will the markets go from here? Morgan Stanley strategist Andrew Slimmon believes that investors shouldn’t worry too much about the bear case. Worse-than-expected inflation numbers for August may have pushed the markets into a tumble this week, but

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought Lots of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Bullish On

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought a bunch of stocks during the second quarter. Notable names included Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX). Buffett seems to be most bullish on Apple and Occidental Petroleum.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 Real Estate Stocks

    There was no good news in the August inflation numbers. While the annualized rate did fall slightly from July, from 8.5% to 8.3%, it came in higher than expected – and worse, the core CPI rate, rather than dropping, increased to 6.3%. Consumers are struggling, and their pain is real. But it’s not only consumers who are getting hit hard by inflation. Retailers are also feeling the strain, and they’re feeling it twice – from consumers, whose wallets are pinched and so are buying less, and from the

  • 5 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

    These highly profitable companies offer sustainable competitive advantages that make them no-brainer buys.

  • Still The No. 1 Rule For Stock Market Investors: Always Cut Your Losses Short

    In the battle for investment survival, you can learn a lot from judo. The first and most important lesson in that martial art is the same for the stock market: damage control.

  • 13 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 13 best semiconductor stocks to buy now. If you want to skip the details and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now. The high technology sector is a double […]

  • Tech giants have bigger problems than rising interest rates: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Friday, September 16, 2022.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Got Trounced on Thursday

    A victim of the recent sell-offs in tech stocks, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) had another tough session on the market Thursday. The cutting prognosticator was Vijay Rakesh of Mizuho Securities. Rakesh trimmed the level he feels is ideal for Nvidia stock to $205 per share, from his previous $225.

  • ‘Simply staggering.’ FedEx hit with downgrades, price target cuts as warning shocks Wall Street.

    A warning from FedEx was dragging down the stock and global markets on Friday. as analysts struggled to grasp the economic bellwether's gloom.

  • Germany Seizes Assets of Russian Oil Giant Rosneft

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany seized the local unit of Russian oil major Rosneft PJSC as Berlin moves to take sweeping control of its energy industry, secure supplies and sever decades of deep dependence on Moscow for fuel. Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionAdobe Tumbles After Deal to Buy Figma for About $20 BillionGermany Seizes

  • Why Roku Stock Popped Thursday Morning

    Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) climbed sharply higher on Thursday -- even as the broader market slipped -- jumping as much as 9.4%. The catalyst that sent the streaming pioneer higher was speculation that the company could be on the verge of being acquired. The rumor mill went into overdrive that Roku is preparing to be acquired, according to Dealreporter (as reported by The Fly).

  • This High-Yielding Warren Buffett Stock Is Getting Acquired -- Here Are 2 Excellent Replacements to Buy

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is about to lose one of its higher-yielding dividend stocks. STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR), a real estate investment trust (REIT) with a high dividend yield, has agreed to be taken private by GIC and Oak Street. Because of that, Berkshire and other investors relying on STORE to supply them with passive income will need to find a replacement.

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    The "forever" criterium raises the bar quite a bit, implying companies that can adapt, or ones that will never need to.

  • These 20 stocks have short interest of 19% or more, and AMC and GameStop are not even in the top half

    DEEP DIVE Short selling is a trading technique that gets especially popular during bear markets in stocks. Short selling — or betting on a decline in prices — can come to the fore if investors suspect a company is entering a difficult period, during a period of stress on financial markets, or when a group of traders acts to bid up the shares of companies that professional investors have bet against.

  • These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Could Be Next Acquisition Targets

    Amid consolidation in the chip industry, one research firm highlights three semiconductor stocks as possible acquisition targets.

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Stock Moves -0.98%: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Plug Power (PLUG) closed at $29.30, marking a -0.98% move from the previous day.

  • A punishing selloff in short-term debt is pushing one rate near the ‘magic’ level that ‘frightens’ markets

    The one-year Treasury yield briefly intermittently crosses 4% on Thursday as the Federal Reserve presses forward with its campaign to shrink its $8.8 trillion balance sheet.

  • Lock In High Dividend Yields While Prices Are Down On These 3 REITs

    If history is any indication, one of the best ways to make long-term money in the stock market is by having the courage to buy stocks when they are largely out of favor. This is especially true of dividend stocks because when the prices decline, investors can lock in higher dividend yields for life. Certainly, investors should do their homework to ascertain the safety and reliability of a company’s dividends before buying on the basis of yield alone. Here are three real estate investment trusts