Insights on the Activated Carbon Global Market to 2030 - by Product Type, Application, End-use Industry and Region

Company Logo

Global Activated Carbon Market

Global Activated Carbon Market

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Activated Carbon Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global activated carbon market was valued at $3.2 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $5.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.



Health risks by drinking contaminated water are increasing consistently among customers. Granular and powdered activated carbons are main component for purification process. It eliminates contaminants, such as color compounds & dyestuffs, absorbable organic halogens (AOX), toxicity, non-biodegradable organic compounds (COD), chlorinated or halogenated organic compounds, aromatic compounds including phenol and bis-phenol A (BPA), and inhibitory compounds for biological treatment systems.

Furthermore, it drives the demand for home appliances such as water purifiers and industrial water purification plants. Need of pure and reliable quality drinking water increases the growth of activated carbon market. Rapid growth of population in countries such as China and India focus on water purification standards to maintain healthy life style of citizens.



Furthermore, urbanization and new residential projects in China and India increase the concerns over quality and safety of municipal water supply in major cities. In addition, rise in chlorine level of drinking water in the U.S. drives the growth of the market. Furthermore, regulatory authorities focus on water purification plans to maintain water quality standards.



The activated carbon market is segmented on the basis of type, end-use industry, application, and region. By product type, it is segmented into powdered, granular, and others. On the basis of end-use industry, it is classified into water treatment, food & beverage processing, pharmaceutical & medical, automotive, air purification, and other end-uses. Depending on application, it is fragmented into liquid and gaseous. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Major players that operate in the global activated carbon market include ADA-ES, INC., Jacobi Carbons AB, Siemens Water Technologies Corp., Kureha Corporation, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Carbo Tech AC GmbH, Carbon Resources LLC, CLARINEX Group, Carbon Activated Corp., and Cabot Corporation.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

Story continues

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the activated carbon market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing activated carbon market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the activated carbon market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global activated carbon market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

3.7. Pricing Analysis

3.8. Value Chain Analysis

3.9. Market Share Analysis



CHAPTER 4: ACTIVATED CARBON MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Powdered Activated Carbon

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Granular Activated Carbon

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Others

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: ACTIVATED CARBON MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Liquid Phase

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Gaseous Phase

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: ACTIVATED CARBON MARKET, BY END-USE INDUSTRY

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Water Treatment

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Food & Beverage

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country

6.4 Pharmaceutical & Medical

6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3 Market analysis by country

6.5 Automotive

6.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3 Market analysis by country

6.6 Air purification

6.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3 Market analysis by country

6.7 Others

6.7.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.7.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.7.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: ACTIVATED CARBON MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

8.5. Competitive Heatmap

8.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1 CLARINEX Group

9.1.1 Company overview

9.1.2 Company snapshot

9.1.3 Operating business segments

9.1.4 Product portfolio

9.1.5 Business performance

9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.2 Carbon Activated Corp.

9.2.1 Company overview

9.2.2 Company snapshot

9.2.3 Operating business segments

9.2.4 Product portfolio

9.2.5 Business performance

9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.3 Cabot Corporation

9.3.1 Company overview

9.3.2 Company snapshot

9.3.3 Operating business segments

9.3.4 Product portfolio

9.3.5 Business performance

9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.4 ADA-ES, INC.

9.4.1 Company overview

9.4.2 Company snapshot

9.4.3 Operating business segments

9.4.4 Product portfolio

9.4.5 Business performance

9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.5 Jacobi Carbons AB

9.5.1 Company overview

9.5.2 Company snapshot

9.5.3 Operating business segments

9.5.4 Product portfolio

9.5.5 Business performance

9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.6 Siemens Water Technologies Corp.

9.6.1 Company overview

9.6.2 Company snapshot

9.6.3 Operating business segments

9.6.4 Product portfolio

9.6.5 Business performance

9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.7 Kureha Corporation

9.7.1 Company overview

9.7.2 Company snapshot

9.7.3 Operating business segments

9.7.4 Product portfolio

9.7.5 Business performance

9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.8 Calgon Carbon Corporation

9.8.1 Company overview

9.8.2 Company snapshot

9.8.3 Operating business segments

9.8.4 Product portfolio

9.8.5 Business performance

9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.9 Carbo Tech AC GmbH

9.9.1 Company overview

9.9.2 Company snapshot

9.9.3 Operating business segments

9.9.4 Product portfolio

9.9.5 Business performance

9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.10 Carbon Resources LLC

9.10.1 Company overview

9.10.2 Company snapshot

9.10.3 Operating business segments

9.10.4 Product portfolio

9.10.5 Business performance

9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/imp255

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



