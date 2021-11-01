U.S. markets open in 3 hours 35 minutes

Insights on the ADAS and Autonomous Sensor Maintenance Equipment Global Market to 2031 - Featuring Valeo, Ford Motor and Waymo Among Others

Research and Markets
·10 min read

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ADAS and Autonomous Sensor Maintenance Equipment Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product Type, Application Type, Level of Autonomy, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ADAS and autonomous sensor maintenance equipment market is expected to reach $34.6 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 30.94% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

According to recent studies, the rapid advancement of automated driving features is leading to the integration of sensors and camera systems in the vehicle's front and back. Recent studies show that the rapid growth of autonomous driving features is leading to the integration of sensors and video systems in the front and back of vehicles. Future surround view and mirror replacement apps, as well as so-called smart applications like lane departure warning, park assistant, and others, will benefit from the new features. These devices not only provide visual information, but also actively aid with braking and steering in risky situations, as well as reducing the high beams. As a result, cleaning will become an urgent necessity to ensure that these services run well.

Market Growth Drivers

  • Growing Autonomy and Sensor Adoption

  • Increasing Foes Such as Dirt and Weather

Market Challenges

  • Maintaining Optimal Balance of Cost and Quality

  • Design Challenges

Market Opportunities

  • Increasing Technology Advancement in Sensor Maintenance Equipment

  • Rising Aftermarket for Autonomous Vehicle Accessories

Key Companies Profiled

Continental AG, SEEVA Technologies, Inc., Ficosa Internacional SA, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., dlhBOWLES, Rochling SE & Co. KG, Kendrion, Waymo, Ford Motor Company, Kautex Textron GMBH & CO. KG, ACTASYS, INC., MS Foster & Associates, INC., Valeo, Shenzhen Mingshang Industrial Co. Ltd., Exotic Automation & Supply

Key Questions Answered in the Report

  • What are the key drivers and challenges in the global ADAS and autonomous sensor maintenance equipment?

  • How does the supply chain function in the global ADAS and autonomous sensor maintenance equipment?

  • Which vehicle type segment is expected to witness the maximum demand growth in the global ADAS and autonomous sensor maintenance equipment during 2020-2031?

  • Who are the key manufacturers of different ADAS and autonomous sensor maintenance equipment?

  • What are the key offerings of the prominent manufacturers in the global market for ADAS and autonomous sensor maintenance equipment?

  • Which regions and countries are leading in terms of consumption of global ADAS and autonomous sensor maintenance equipment, and which of them are expected to witness high demand growth from 2020 to 2031?

  • What are the key consumer attributes in various regions for ADAS and autonomous sensor maintenance equipment?

ADAS and Autonomous Sensor Maintenance Equipment Market

Automotive sensors malfunction when dirt, raindrops, snow, or bird droppings obscure their view. Liquid-based sensor maintenance systems or air-based sensor maintenance systems are utilized to cleanse the sensors' surface and restore their functionality. Such maintenance systems are increasingly being used in autonomous vehicles, where sensor performance is critical, assisting the growth of the automotive sensor maintenance system market across regions.

Market Segmentation

ADAS and Autonomous Sensor Maintenance Equipment Market by Product

Liquid jets (fluid) are a known and proven technique for cleaning vehicles. It's difficult to overstate the appeal of a tried-and-true technology designed to match the automotive industry's high standards for quality, durability, and cost. Applying this strategy to sensors, on the other hand, introduces new issues in terms of capacity, performance, and long-term viability.

ADAS and Autonomous Sensor Maintenance Equipment Market by Application

The growing concern about safety, as well as the government's tight emission standards, are driving up demand for these sensors in passenger vehicles. Furthermore, governments from all around the world are working hard to support this industry. To assure safety, efficiency, and accuracy in passenger automobiles, federal authorities have established a number of rules and regulations to increase the usage of these sensor technologies in vehicles.

ADAS and Autonomous Sensor Maintenance Equipment Market by Region

Europe holds the largest market share in the global ADAS and autonomous sensor maintenance equipment market. The economic situation in Europe is favorable, and the consumers have a high disposable income, thereby leading to high demand for advanced equipment such as ADAS and autonomous sensor maintenance equipment. Along with this, manufacturers are looking to improve their flexibility across the value chain, thereby driving the market toward the adoption of ADAS and autonomous sensor maintenance equipment.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Continental AG, SEEVA Technologies, Inc., Ficosa Internacional SA, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., dlhBOWLES, Rochling SE & Co. KG, Kendrion, Waymo, Ford Motor Company, Kautex Textron GMBH & CO. KG, ACTASYS, INC., MS Foster & Associates, INC., Valeo, Shenzhen Mingshang Industrial Co. Ltd., Exotic Automation & Supply

The companies profiled in the report have been selected post in-depth interviews with experts and understanding details of companies such as their product portfolios, annual revenues, market penetration, research and development initiatives, and domestic and international presence in the ADAS and autonomous sensor maintenance equipment market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets
1.1 Industry Outlook
1.1.1 Trends: Industry Dynamics Defining Future Trends ADAS and Autonomous Sensor Maintenance Equipment Market
1.1.1.1 Various New Solutions in ADAS and Autonomous Sensor Maintenance Equipment
1.1.1.2 Ultrasonic Technology in Sensor Maintenance Equipment
1.1.2 Supply Chain Analysis
1.1.3 Business Drivers
1.1.3.1 Growing Autonomy and Sensor Adoption
1.1.3.2 Increasing Foes Such as Dirt and Weather
1.1.3.3 Impact of Business Drivers
1.1.4 Business Challenges
1.1.4.1 Maintaining Optimal Balance of Cost and Quality
1.1.4.2 Design Challenges
1.1.4.3 Impact of Business Challenges
1.1.5 Market Opportunities
1.1.5.1 Increasing Technology Advancement in Sensor Maintenance Equipment
1.1.5.2 Rising Aftermarket for Autonomous Vehicle Accessories
1.1.5.3 Impact of Business Opportunities
1.1.6 Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs
1.1.6.1 Regulations and Regulatory Bodies
1.1.6.2 Regulatory Agencies for Autonomous Vehicles

2 Applications
2.1 Applications and Specifications of the Global ADAS and Autonomous Sensor Maintenance Equipment Market
2.1.1 Global ADAS and Autonomous Sensor Maintenance Equipment Market (by Vehicle Type)
2.1.1.1 Passenger Vehicle
2.1.1.2 Commercial Vehicle
2.1.2 Global ADAS and Autonomous sensor maintenance equipment Market (by Level of Autonomy)
2.1.2.1 Level 2 Autonomous Vehicle
2.1.2.2 Level 3 Autonomous Vehicle
2.1.2.3 Level 4 Autonomous Vehicle
2.1.2.4 Level 5 Autonomous Vehicle
2.2 Demand Analysis of ADAS and Autonomous Sensor Maintenance Equipment Market (by Application)
2.2.1 Global Demand Analysis (by Vehicle Type), Million Units and $Million
2.2.2 Global Demand Analysis (by Level of Autonomy), Million Units and $Million

3 Product
3.1 Products and Specifications of the Global ADAS and Autonomous Sensor Maintenance Equipment Market
3.1.1 Fluid
3.1.2 Air
3.1.3 Wiper Blade
3.2 Demand Analysis of ADAS and Autonomous Sensor Maintenance Equipment Market (by Product)
3.2.1 Global Demand Analysis (by Product Type), Million Units and $Million
3.3 Global Pricing Analysis
3.4 Product Benchmarking: Growth Rate - Market Share Matrix
3.4.1 Opportunity Matrix, (by Region)
3.4.2 Opportunity Matrix (by Product Type)

4 Region

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
5.1 Competitive Benchmarking
5.2 Company Profile
5.2.1 Continental AG
5.2.1.1 Company Overview
5.2.1.2 Product Portfolio
5.2.1.2.1 Production Sites and R&D Analysis
5.2.1.3 Competitive Position
5.2.1.3.1 Strength of the Company
5.2.1.3.2 Weakness of the Company
5.2.2 SEEVA Technologies, Inc.
5.2.2.1 Company Overview
5.2.2.2 Product Portfolio
5.2.2.3 Patent Analysis
5.2.2.4 Business Strategies
5.2.2.4.1 Market Development
5.2.2.5 Competitive Position
5.2.2.5.1 Strength of the Company
5.2.2.5.2 Weakness of the Company
5.2.3 Ficosa Internacional SA
5.2.3.1 Company Overview
5.2.3.1.1 Product Portfolio
5.2.3.2 Competitive Position
5.2.3.2.1 Strength of the Company
5.2.3.2.2 Weakness of the Company
5.2.4 Magneti Marelli S.p.A.
5.2.4.1 Company Overview
5.2.4.1.1 Product Portfolio
5.2.4.2 Production Sites and R&D Analysis
5.2.4.3 Competitive Position
5.2.4.3.1 Strength of the Company
5.2.4.3.2 Weakness of the Company
5.2.5 dlhBOWLES
5.2.5.1 Company Overview
5.2.5.1.1 Product Portfolio
5.2.5.2 Patent Analysis
5.2.5.3 Competitive Position
5.2.5.3.1 Strength of the Company
5.2.5.3.2 Weakness of the Company
5.2.6 Rochling SE & Co. KG
5.2.6.1 Company Overview
5.2.6.1.1 Product Portfolio
5.2.6.1.2 Production Sites and R&D Analysis
5.2.6.2 Patent Analysis
5.2.6.3 Competitive Position
5.2.6.3.1 Strength of the Company
5.2.6.3.2 Weakness of the Company
5.2.7 Kendrion
5.2.7.1 Company Overview
5.2.7.2 Product Portfolio
5.2.7.3 Competitive Position
5.2.7.3.1 Strength of the Company
5.2.7.3.2 Weakness of the Company
5.2.8 Waymo
5.2.8.1 Company Overview
5.2.8.2 Product Portfolio
5.2.8.3 Competitive Position
5.2.8.3.1 Strength of the Company
5.2.8.3.2 Weakness of the Company
5.2.9 Ford Motor Company
5.2.9.1 Company Overview
5.2.9.2 Product Portfolio
5.2.9.3 Production Sites and R&D Analysis
5.2.9.4 Competitive Position
5.2.9.4.1 Strength of the Company
5.2.9.4.2 Weakness of the Company
5.2.10 Kautex Textron GMBH & CO. KG
5.2.10.1 Company Overview
5.2.10.2 Product Portfolio
5.2.10.3 Competitive Position
5.2.10.3.1 Strength of the Company
5.2.10.3.2 Weakness of the Company
5.2.11 ACTASYS, INC.
5.2.11.1 Company Overview
5.2.11.2 Product Portfolio
5.2.11.3 Patent Analysis
5.2.11.4 Competitive Position
5.2.11.4.1 Strength of the Company
5.2.11.4.2 Weakness of the Company
5.2.12 MS Foster & Associates, INC.
5.2.12.1 Company Overview
5.2.12.2 Product Portfolio
5.2.12.3 Competitive Position
5.2.12.3.1 Strength of the Company
5.2.12.3.2 Weakness of the Company
5.2.13 Valeo
5.2.13.1 Company Overview
5.2.13.2 Product Portfolio
5.2.13.2.1 Production Sites and R&D Analysis
5.2.13.3 Competitive Position
5.2.13.3.1 Strength of the Company
5.2.13.3.2 Weakness of the Company
5.2.14 Shenzhen Mingshang Industrial Co. Ltd.
5.2.14.1 Company Overview
5.2.14.2 Product Portfolio
5.2.14.2.1 Production Sites and R&D Analysis
5.2.14.3 Competitive Position
5.2.14.3.1 Strength of the Company
5.2.14.3.2 Weakness of the Company
5.2.15 Exotic Automation & Supply
5.2.15.1 Company Overview
5.2.15.2 Product Portfolio
5.2.15.3 Competitive Position
5.2.15.3.1 Strength of the Company
5.2.15.3.2 Weakness of the Company

6 Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/su3uuw

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


