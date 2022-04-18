Insights on the Advanced Phase Change Materials Global Market to 2028 - by Product Type, Application and Region

Company Logo

Advanced Phase Change Materials Market

Advanced Phase Change Materials Market

Dublin, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Phase Change Materials Global Market, By Product Type, By Application, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Salt hydrates are phase change materials, because they undergo a phase change when heated from their liquid state to a more solid form. These materials have many uses in industries ranging from automotive repair to the marine industry. Many oils and lubricants are derived from salt deposits in various climates around the world. In the past, these hydrates were used as insulator for engines and transmission components but recently phase changes have been found to be beneficial for many other applications.



Salt hydrates can be integrated into various textile products such as terry cloth, felt, and wool, through spinning, weaving, or bonding of fibers with various additives that change the molecular structures. Phase change materials are used in several ways in textiles such as for thermal insulation, lubricants, and thickening agents. When the environmental temperature fluctuates, the thermal conductivity of a salt hydrate molecule will change, which in turn will change the electrical conductivity of a fiber. The fiber becomes dense, insulating, and warmer or cooler, depending on the changes in temperature. In some cases, these phase change materials have been successfully employed in thermal coatings.



Market Dynamics:

Increasing funding for R&D in technologies that will improve energy productivity is expected to propel growth of the global advanced phase change materials (paraffin, salt hydrates, others) market over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2020, The U.S. Department of Energy's Building Technologies Office awarded US$ 47.7 million to 23 competitively selected projects for R&D targeted towards the goals of the Buildings Energy Efficiency Frontiers & Innovation Technologies (BENEFIT) - 2019 Funding Opportunity Announcement.



Major players operating in the global advanced phase change materials (paraffin, salt hydrates, others) market are focused on adopting expansion strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in August 2021, ADVANSA started a warehouse and logistics center at the DistributionPark in Hamm/Germany.



Key features of the study:

Story continues

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global advanced phase change materials (paraffin, salt hydrates, others) market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global advanced phase change materials (paraffin, salt hydrates, others) market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Key companies covered as a part of this study include E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company, BASF, Advansa B.V., Honeywell International, Cryopak, Dow Building Solutions, Phase Change Products Pty Ltd., Climate Sweden AB, Salca BV, and Rubitherm Technologies GmbH

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global advanced phase change materials (paraffin, salt hydrates, others) market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global advanced phase change materials (paraffin, salt hydrates, others) market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snippet, Product Type

Market Snippet, By Region

Market Snippet, By Application

Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

PEST Analysis

PORTER's Five Forces Analysis

Market Opportunities

Regulatory Scenario

Industry Trend

Mergers and Acquisitions

4. Global Advanced Phase Change Materials Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

Overview

Factors Affecting Global Advanced Phase Change Materials Market - COVID-19

Impact Analysis

5. Global Advanced Phase Change Materials Market, By Product Type, 2021- 2028 (US$ Mn )

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2022 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028

Segment Trends

Paraffin

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Salt Hydrates

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Others

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

6. Global Advanced Phase Change Materials Market, By Application, 2021- 2028 (US$ Mn )

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2022 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028

Segment Trends

Building and Construction

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Commercial Refrigeration

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

HVAC

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Energy Storage

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Shipping and Transportation.

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Others

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

7. Global Advanced Phase Change Materials Market, By Region, 2021- 2028 (US$ Mn)

8. Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)

Company Profiles

E. I. du pont de numours and Company

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

BASF

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Advansa B. V.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Honeywell International

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Cryopak

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Dow Building Solutions

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Phase Change products Ltd

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Climate Sweden AB

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Salca BV

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Rubitherm Technologies GmbH

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

9. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rj6fug

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



