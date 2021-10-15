U.S. markets close in 36 minutes

Insights on the Agricultural Biotechnology Global Market to 2030 - Trend Forecasts and Growth Opportunities

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market 2020-2030 by Product, Technology, Application, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global agricultural biotechnology market will reach $115.0 billion by 2030, growing by 9.8% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the rising population, the burgeoning demand for food, and the rising adoption of enhanced technologies for crop cultivation.

This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global agricultural biotechnology market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate and forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

  • Market Structure

  • Growth Drivers

  • Restraints and Challenges

  • Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

  • Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global agricultural biotechnology market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Technology, Application, and Region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Dynamics
2.1 Market Size and Forecast
2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy
2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
2.2 Major Growth Drivers
2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges
2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends
2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product
3.1 Market Overview by Product
3.2 Biotech Seeds
3.2.1 Biotech Seeds by Breeding Type
3.2.2 Biotech Seeds by Trait Type
3.2.3 Biotech Seeds by Crop Type
3.3 Biologicals
3.3.1 Biopesticides
3.3.2 Biostimulants
3.3.3 Biofertilizers
3.3.4 Genetic Biologicals
3.4 Biotechnology Tools
3.4.1 DNA Sequencing
3.4.2 Biochips
3.4.3 Gene Editing
3.4.4 Synthetic Biology
3.4.5 RNA Interference
3.5 Synthetic Biology-enabled Products
3.5.1 Polymers
3.5.2 Biofuels
3.5.3 Enzymes
3.5.4 Oils & Lubricants
3.5.5 Other Renewables

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Technology
4.1 Market Overview by Technology
4.2 Genome Editing
4.3 Synthetic Biology
4.4 Genetic Engineering
4.5 Marker-assisted Breeding
4.6 Plant Breeding
4.7 Germplasm
4.8 Other Technologies

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Application
5.1 Market Overview by Application
5.2 Foliar Spray
5.3 Seed Treatment
5.4 Soil Treatment
5.5 Other Applications

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region
6.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2030
6.2 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country
6.2.1 Overview of North America Market
6.2.2 U.S.
6.2.3 Canada
6.2.4 Mexico
6.3 European Market 2019-2030 by Country
6.3.1 Overview of European Market
6.3.2 Germany
6.3.3 U.K.
6.3.4 France
6.3.5 Spain
6.3.6 Italy
6.3.7 Russia
6.3.8 Rest of European Market
6.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country
6.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market
6.4.2 Japan
6.4.3 China
6.4.4 Australia
6.4.5 India
6.4.6 South Korea
6.4.7 Rest of APAC Region
6.5 South America Market 2019-2030 by Country
6.5.1 Argentina
6.5.2 Brazil
6.5.3 Chile
6.5.4 Rest of South America Market
6.6 MEA Market 2019-2030 by Country
6.6.1 UAE
6.6.2 Saudi Arabia
6.6.3 South Africa
6.6.4 Other National Markets

7 Competitive Landscape
7.1 Overview of Key Vendors
7.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A
7.3 Company Profiles

  • ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

  • BASF SE

  • Bayer AG

  • Benson Hill Inc.

  • Certis USA LLC

  • Corteva, Inc.

  • DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

  • Eurofins Scientific SE

  • Evogene Ltd.

  • Isagro Group

  • KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

  • Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.

  • Novozymes A/S

  • Performance Plants Inc.

  • Syngenta AG

  • Vilmorin & Cie S.A

  • Yield10 Bioscience, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hfydne

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-agricultural-biotechnology-global-market-to-2030---trend-forecasts-and-growth-opportunities-301401258.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

