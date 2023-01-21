U.S. markets closed

Insights on the Agriculture Equipment Global Market to 2027 - Rising Awareness Among Farmers About the Benefits of Using Agriculture Equipment Drives Growth

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets

The "Agriculture Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global agriculture equipment market size reached US$ 156.32 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 213.71 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.35% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Agriculture equipment is used for performing various tasks in farming, such as harvesting crops, spraying fields, seeding, tilling fields, breeding cows, and feeding livestock. It comprises mowers, backhoe, harrow, cultivator, rake, tractor, combine harvester, sprayers, chain saw, brush cutters, and sawmills.

It enhances the efficiency and productivity of farming by minimizing human labor and reducing errors, physical shortcomings and wastage in agriculture. It assists in cultivating land by smoothing hillocks, filling in depressions and gullies, and removing deep-rooted weeds while preventing soil erosion. In addition, it reduces fodder area and enlarges crop area to produce food for human consumption.

Agriculture Equipment Market Trends:
At present, the growing awareness among farmers about the benefits of using agriculture equipment represents one of the key factors driving the market. Besides this, governments of several countries are promoting the usage of agriculture equipment by providing loan waiver schemes to farmers.

They are also providing funds to farmers for adopting sustainable agriculture practices and enhancing productivity using machinery, which is contributing to the growth of the market.

Moreover, the integration of technologically advanced agricultural robotics in farming, such as autonomous tractors and flying drones, to help farmers produce food at low costs is propelling the growth of the market.

In addition, the growing demand for electric tractors to reduce air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions is offering a positive market outlook. Apart from this, key market players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce self-propelled machines in farming. They are also focusing on various marketing strategies to expand their customer base.

Additionally, the rising demand for enhanced machines with high-power to farm hard-to-access areas and handle a wide range of implements is bolstering the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AGCO Corporation, Agromaster Agricultural Machinery, Argo Tractors S.p.A., Bellota Agrisolutions, China National Machinery Industry Corporation, CLAAS KGaA mbH, CNH Industrial N.V., Deere & Company, Escorts Limited, Iseki & Co. Ltd., JC Bamford Excavators Ltd., Kubota Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited and SDF Group.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global agriculture equipment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global agriculture equipment market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the equipment type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the sales channel?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global agriculture equipment market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Agriculture Equipment Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Equipment Type
6.1 Agriculture Tractor
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Harvesting Equipment
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Irrigation and Crop Processing Equipment
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Agriculture Spraying and Handling Equipment
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Soil Preparation and Cultivation Equipment
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Land Development
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Threshing and Harvesting
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Plant Protection
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 After Agro Processing
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Sales Channel
8.1 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Aftermarket
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 AGCO Corporation
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Agromaster Agricultural Machinery
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 Argo Tractors S.p.A.
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Bellota Agrisolutions
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 China National Machinery Industry Corporation
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 CLAAS KGaA mbH
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 CNH Industrial N.V.
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 Deere & Company
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 Escorts Limited
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.10 Iseki & Co. Ltd.
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.11 JC Bamford Excavators Ltd.
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12 Kubota Corporation
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12.3 Financials
14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.13 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
14.3.13.1 Company Overview
14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.14 SDF Group
14.3.14.1 Company Overview
14.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2eynyd

Media Contact:

Laura Wood | +353-1-481-1716 | press@researchandmarkets.net

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-agriculture-equipment-global-market-to-2027---rising-awareness-among-farmers-about-the-benefits-of-using-agriculture-equipment-drives-growth-301726747.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

