Insights on the AI-Enabled Imaging Solutions Global Market to 2028: Rising Awareness of Benefits Entwined with Extensive AI-Based Applications Fuels the Industry

Global AI-Enabled Imaging Solutions Market

Dublin, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI-Enabled Imaging Solutions Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global AI-enabled imaging solutions market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2020 to 2028.

The report predicts the global AI-enabled imaging solutions market to grow with a CAGR of 32% over the forecast period from 2022-2028.

The study on the AI-enabled imaging solutions market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2020 to 2028.



The report on the AI-enabled imaging solutions market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global AI-enabled imaging solutions market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market, and opportunities for the new entrants in the global AI-enabled imaging solutions market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix given in the report brings insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

Increasing complexities of clinical decision making

The rising awareness of benefits entwined with extensive AI-based applications

2) Restraints

Privacy and security concerns associated with healthcare data

3) Opportunities

Rapidly evolving machine and deep learning techniques

Segments Covered



The global AI-enabled imaging solutions market is segmented on the basis of offering, image acquisition technology, and end-user.



The Global AI-enabled Imaging Solutions Market by Offering

Software Tools/Platform

Services

The Global AI-enabled Imaging Solutions Market by Image Acquisition Technology

X-ray

Computed Tomography

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Ultrasound Imaging

Molecular Imaging

The Global AI-enabled Imaging Solutions Market by End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Laboratories & Diagnostic Centers

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include:

Zebra Medical Vision, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Philips Healthcare

General Electric Company

IBM Watson Health

Imagen Technologies, Inc.

Lunit, Inc.

Quibim, S.L.

Other players

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the AI-enabled imaging solutions market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the AI-enabled imaging solutions market to analyze the trends, and developments in the global market and forecast market size up to 2028.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global AI-enabled imaging solutions market. The company profile includes an analysis of the product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis, and the latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus on to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $6.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 32.0% Regions Covered Global

