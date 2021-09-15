U.S. markets open in 3 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,456.75
    +12.25 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,667.00
    +84.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,437.25
    +50.25 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,212.10
    +6.60 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.50
    +1.04 (+1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.70
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.85
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1829
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.92
    -0.45 (-2.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3827
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3300
    -0.3500 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,211.71
    +1,301.38 (+2.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,198.19
    +39.46 (+3.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,040.05
    +5.99 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,511.71
    -158.39 (-0.52%)
     

Insights on the AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Global Market to 2031 - Featuring Enlitic, General Electric and Imagen Technologies Among Others

Research and Markets
·12 min read

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Market: Focus on Product Type, Workflow, Mode of Deployment, and Application, and 10 Country-Level Data - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global AI-enabled X-Ray imaging solutions market is projected to reach $639.7 million by 2031, reveals this premium market intelligence study. The study also highlights that the market is set to witness a CAGR of 20.2% between 2021 and 2031.

Who should buy this report?

  • AI-based software and hardware providers to gain a holistic view of the market potential of various offerings and the developing economies for business expansions.

  • Cloud service providers

  • Established healthcare companies that are integrating software, machine learning, and AI into the radiology field

  • Established medical technology companies to gain insights about the market potential, market entry strategies, new technologies in the market, and key competitors.

Key questions answered in the Report

  • What are the various AI-enabled X-Ray imaging solutions available in the market?

  • What is the current market size and future potential of these products?

  • What are the major growth propelling factors, growth-inhibiting factors, and opportunities in the global AI-enabled X-Ray imaging solutions market?

  • Who are the leading players holding dominating shares in the global AI-enabled X-Ray imaging solutions market currently?

  • What are the key strategies incorporated by the players of the global AI-enabled X-Ray imaging solutions market to sustain the competition and retain their supremacy?

  • What is the current revenue contribution of different product types, and how would it evolve in the forecast period?

  • What is the current revenue contribution of different therapeutic applications, and how would it evolve in the forecast period?

  • What are the current demand contributions of different workflow and workflow types, and how would it evolve in the forecast period?

  • What is the current demand contribution of different deployment models, and how would it evolve in the forecast period?

  • Which countries contribute to the major share of current demand, and which countries hold significant scope for expansion for business activities by players of the global AI-enabled X-Ray imaging solutions market?

Global AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Market Overview

Artificial intelligence (AI) is an emerging technology that uses computerized algorithms to analyze complex data. Artificial intelligence is actively used in the medical field. The products in the global AI-enabled X-Ray imaging solutions market include hardware and software solutions used to mimic human cognitive behaviors in medical imaging. Machine learning and deep learning algorithms are examples of AI-based software solutions that are built and educated to resemble AI when used with imaging modalities like X-Ray. On the other hand, AI-based hardware solutions include processors, microprocessors, and chips to perform crucial AI-based activities in medical imaging.

This research study evaluates the potential of the global AI-enabled X-Ray imaging solutions market. It considers every product (hardware and software) available in the market whose functionality aligns with human cognition.

Market Drivers

Presently, the factors driving the growth of the market include expanding the range of applications of AI, increasing funding activities, and increasing complexities of clinical decision-making.

Market Challenges

The challenges that are restricting the growth of the market include privacy and security concerns related to healthcare data, lack of trained staff, barriers to physician's adoption of AI, regulatory hurdles, legal implications of AI systems.

Market Opportunities

Potential opportunities that are likely to boost the growth of the market include rapidly evolving machine and deep learning techniques and the increasing number of cross-industry partnerships.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic increased the use of X-Ray scans, which were used to screen out COVID-19 patients, as it allowed the doctors to see the lung is affected by the coronavirus. This directly affected the demand for AI-enabled X-Ray imaging solutions to aid the healthcare workers to screen out patients in less time. Also, the introduction of the AI-Enabled X-Ray imaging solutions improved the workflow of X-Ray imaging. This pandemic is expected to leave a long-term impact on the global AI-enabled X-Ray imaging solutions market.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Some of the key players operating in the market, include Agfa-Gevaert NV, Arterys Inc., Behold.AI Technologies Limited, Carestream Health Inc., Enlitic Inc., General Electric Company, Imagen Technologies Inc., Infervision Medical Technology Co. Ltd., Konica Minolta Inc., Lunit Inc., Quibim S.L., Qure.AI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, Vuno Co. Ltd., and Zebra Medical Vision Inc.

The AI-enabled X-Ray imaging solutions market has witnessed several strategic and technological developments from January 2018- August 2021, undertaken by the different market players to attain their respective market shares in this emerging domain. Some of the strategies covered in this segment are product development and upgradations, partnerships, collaborations, business expansions, funding activities, regulatory approvals, mergers, and acquisitions. The preferred strategy for companies has been partnerships, collaborations, and business expansions.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

3 Global AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Market
3.1 Parent Market Outlook
3.2 Market Size and Forecast
3.3 Limitations and Assumptions
3.4 Key Findings

4 Industry Insights
4.1 Industry Ecosystem
4.2 Regulatory Framework
4.2.1 U.S.
4.2.1.1 Artificial Intelligence-Based FDA-Approved Medical Devices and Algorithms
4.2.1.2 Restraints in Current Regulatory Process for AI/ML-Based Medical Device/Algorithm in the U.S.
4.2.2 European Union
4.2.2.1 Change in Rules
4.2.2.2 New Rules in Annexure VIII
4.2.2.3 Implementation of MDR (Major Changes):
4.2.2.3.1 Expanded Device Definitions Requiring Re-Examination of the Current Classification of All Devices
4.2.2.3.2 Quality Management System
4.2.2.3.3 Technical File
4.2.2.3.4 New Identification and Traceability (UDI) Requirements
4.2.2.3.5 More Emphasis on Post-Market Surveillance
4.2.2.3.6 Need for Strengthening the Role of Internal Audits and Mandatory Audits
4.2.2.3.7 Dedicated Personnel for MDR compliance
4.2.2.3.8 U.K. Exiting the European Union, Post-Brexit
4.2.3 Japan
4.2.4 China
4.2.5 Other Countries
4.2.5.1 India
4.2.5.2 Latin America
4.2.5.3 Middle East and Africa
4.2.5.4 Consortiums, Associations, and Regulatory Bodies
4.3 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
4.3.1 Impact on Clinical Decision-Making and Clinical Settings
4.3.2 Impact on Manufacturers of AI-Based Medical Imaging Solutions
4.3.3 Conclusion

5 Competitive Insights
5.1 Key Developments and Strategies (Deal Tracking)
5.1.1 Collaborative Activities
5.1.2 Regulatory Activities
5.1.3 Funding Activities
5.1.4 New Offerings and Upgradations
5.2 Product Benchmarking
5.3 Competitor's Assessment
5.3.1 Overview
5.3.2 Vuno, Co., Ltd.
5.3.3 Zebra Medical Vision, Inc.
5.4 Growth Share Analysis
5.4.1 by Product Type
5.4.2 by Workflow
5.4.3 by Mode of Deployment
5.4.4 by Application
5.4.5 by Region

6 Market Dynamics
6.1 Overview
6.2 Impact Analysis
6.3 Market Drivers
6.3.1 Expanding Range of Applications
6.3.2 Shortage of Healthcare Workforce
6.3.3 Increasing Funding Activities
6.3.4 Increasing Complexities of Clinical Decision-Making
6.4 Market Restraints
6.4.1 Privacy and Security Concerns Related to Healthcare Data
6.4.2 Lack of Trained Staff
6.4.3 Barriers to Physician's Adoption of AI
6.4.4 Regulatory Hurdles
6.4.5 Legal Implications of AI Systems
6.5 Market Opportunities
6.5.1 Rapidly Evolving Machine and Deep Learning Techniques
6.5.2 Increasing Number of Cross-Industry Partnerships

7 Global AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Market (by Product Type)
7.1 Market Overview
7.2 Market Size and Forecast
7.2.1 Software
7.2.1.1 Perpetual Software License
7.2.1.2 Subscription Software License
7.2.1.3 Fee-Per-Case Software License
7.2.2 Hardware

8 Global AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Market (by Workflow)
8.1 Market Overview
8.2 Market Size and Forecast
8.2.1 Detection
8.2.2 Image Acquisition
8.2.3 Image Analysis
8.2.4 Diagnosis and Treatment Decision Support
8.2.5 Triage
8.2.6 Predictive Analysis and Risk Assessment
8.2.7 Reporting and Communication

9 Global AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Market (by Mode of Deployment)
9.1 Market Overview
9.2 Market Size and Forecast
9.2.1 Cloud-Based and Web-Based Solutions
9.2.2 On-Premises Solutions

10 Global AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Market (by Application)
10.1 Market Overview
10.2 Market Size and Forecast
10.2.1 General Radiology
10.2.2 Specialty Radiology
10.2.2.1 Chest
10.2.2.2 Musculoskeletal
10.2.2.3 Fluoroscopy
10.2.2.4 Others

11 Global AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Market (by Region)
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 North America
11.2.1 Market Footprint
11.2.2 Market Size and Forecast
11.2.2.1 U.S.
11.2.2.2 Canada
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Market Footprint
11.3.2 Regional Market Dynamics
11.3.3 Market Size and Forecast
11.3.3.1 U.K.
11.3.3.2 Germany
11.3.3.3 France
11.3.3.4 Spain
11.3.3.5 Italy
11.3.3.6 Rest-of-Europe
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.4.1 Market Footprint
11.4.2 Market Size and Forecast
11.4.2.1 China
11.4.2.2 Japan
11.4.2.3 Australia and New Zealand
11.4.2.4 Rest-of-Asia Pacific
11.5 Rest-of-the-World
11.5.1 Market Footprint

12 Company Profiles
12.1 Overview
12.2 Competitor Snapshot
12.3 Agfa-Gevaert NV
12.3.1 Company Outlook
12.3.2 Role of the Company
12.3.3 Product Offerings
12.3.4 Financials
12.3.5 Competitive Position
12.3.5.1 Strengths of the Company
12.3.5.2 Weakness of the Company
12.4 Arterys, Inc.
12.4.1 Company Outlook
12.4.2 Role of the Company
12.4.3 Product Offerings
12.4.4 Competitive Position
12.4.4.1 Strengths of the Company
12.4.4.2 Weakness of the Company
12.5 Behold.AI Technologies Limited
12.5.1 Company Outlook
12.5.2 Role of the Company
12.5.3 Product Offerings
12.5.4 Competitive Position
12.5.4.1 Strengths of the Company
12.5.4.2 Weakness of the Company
12.6 Carestream Health, Inc.
12.6.1 Company Outlook
12.6.2 Role of the Company
12.6.3 Product Offerings
12.6.4 Competitive Position
12.6.4.1 Strength of the Company
12.6.4.2 Weakness of the Company
12.7 Enlitic, Inc.
12.7.1 Company Outlook
12.7.2 Role of the Company
12.7.3 Product Offerings
12.7.4 Competitive Position
12.7.4.1 Strength of the Company
12.7.4.2 Weakness of the Company
12.8 General Electric Company
12.8.1 Company Outlook
12.8.2 Role of the Company
12.8.3 Product Offerings
12.8.4 Financials
12.8.5 Competitive Position
12.8.5.1 Strengths of the Company
12.8.5.2 Weaknesses of the Company
12.9 Imagen Technologies, Inc.
12.9.1 Company Outlook
12.9.2 Role of the Company
12.9.3 Product Offerings
12.9.4 Competitive Position
12.9.4.1 Strength of the Company
12.9.4.2 Weakness of the Company
12.1 Infervision Medical Technology Co. Ltd.
12.10.1 Company Outlook
12.10.2 Role of the Company
12.10.3 Product Offerings
12.10.4 Competitive Position
12.10.4.1 Strengths of the Company
12.10.4.2 Weakness of the Company
12.11 Konica Minolta, Inc.
12.11.1 Company Outlook
12.11.2 Role of the Company
12.11.3 Product Offerings
12.11.4 Financials
12.11.5 Competitive Position
12.11.5.1 Strengths of the Company
12.11.5.2 Weaknesses of the Company
12.12 Lunit, Inc.
12.12.1 Company Outlook
12.12.2 Role of the Company
12.12.3 Product Offerings
12.12.4 Competitive Position
12.12.4.1 Strengths of the Company
12.12.4.2 Weakness of the Company
12.13 Quibim, S.L.
12.13.1 Company Outlook
12.13.2 Role of the Company
12.13.3 Product Offerings
12.13.4 Competitive Position
12.13.4.1 Strengths of the Company
12.13.4.2 Weakness of the Company
12.14 Qure.ai Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
12.14.1 Company Outlook
12.14.2 Role of the Company
12.14.3 Product Offerings
12.14.4 Competitive Position
12.14.4.1 Strengths of the Company
12.14.4.2 Weakness of the Company
12.15 Siemens Healthineers AG
12.15.1 Company Outlook
12.15.2 Role of the Company
12.15.3 Product Offerings
12.15.4 Financials
12.15.5 Competitive Position
12.15.5.1 Strengths of the Company
12.15.5.2 Weaknesses of the Company
12.16 Vuno Co., Ltd.
12.16.1 Company Outlook
12.16.2 Role of the Company
12.16.3 Product Offerings
12.16.4 Competitive Position
12.16.4.1 Strengths of the Company
12.16.4.2 Weakness of the Company
12.17 Zebra Medical Vision, Inc.
12.17.1 Company Outlook
12.17.2 Role of the Company
12.17.3 Product Offerings
12.17.4 Competitive Position
12.17.4.1 Strengths of the Company
12.17.4.2 Weakness of the Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ywfpv

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for huge free cash flow — you could too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Goldman Sachs sees as much as 20% downside in these big-name tech stocks

    If you own one of these popular tech names, it might be time to bail.

  • ARK Invest's Wood expects market rotation back to growth stocks

    Star stock picker Cathie Wood of ARK Invest on Tuesday reiterated her call that slowing economic activity in the United States will bolster growth stocks. Wood cited disappointing job growth in August and weakening consumer price index figures as signs that the U.S. economy will grow at a pace slower than many on Wall Street expected at the start of the year.

  • Hut 8 Mining Announces Proposed Public Offering

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company") today announced the launch of a proposed underwritten public offering in the United States and Canada (the "Offering").

  • Is Alibaba (BABA) A Great Investment Pick?

    Semper Vic Partners LP, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 11.0% was recorded by the fund for the second quarter of 2021, outperforming its Dow Jones Industrial and S&P 500 benchmark that delivered a 5.1% and 8.6% return respectively […]

  • Las Vegas Sands, Wynn Resorts Dive As China Mulls Tighter Rules For Macau Casinos

    China eyes new regulations on Macau casino operators. Las Vegas Sands and Wynn Resorts led the sell-off.

  • New iPhone makes Apple "ready for the metaverse economy"

    R "Ray" Wang Constellation Research Principal Analyst & Founder and Author of “Everybody Wants to Rule the World" provides takeaways from Apple's fall event.

  • Stock-market traders brace for ‘quadruple witching’

    The stock market is repeating a pattern of midmonth stumbles some analysts tie to options expiration. That dynamic could be underlined this week ahead of “quadruple witching,” the simultaneous expiration of individual stock options, stock-index options, stock-index futures and individual stock futures.

  • Michael Burry is Loading Up on These 9 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 9 stocks Michael Burry is loading up on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Michael Burry is Loading Up on These 4 Stocks. There are very few investors who command sweeping attention on Wall Street. Michael Burry, the California-born hedge fund […]

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Jumped 10% Today

    Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) stock popped on Tuesday and was trading up 9.8% as of 2:10 p.m. EDT. Four factors drove the lithium stock higher today: lithium prices, Albemarle (NYSE: ALB), Tesla, and Canada's Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Lithium hydroxide prices hit all-time highs of $20,000 per metric ton on Sept. 8, according to S&P Global.

  • China Tells Banks Evergrande Won’t Pay Interest Next Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities have told major lenders to China Evergrande Group not to expect interest payments due next week on bank loans, according to people familiar with the matter, taking the cash-strapped developer a step closer to one of the nation’s biggest debt restructurings. The Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development told banks in a meeting this week that Evergrande won’t be able to pay its debt obligations due on Sept. 20, said the people, asking not to be identified d

  • Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the “backdoor” Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Billions blown as Macau casino investors fold amid gambling review

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Macau casino operator stocks plummeted by as much as a third on Wednesday, losing around $14 billion in value, as the government kicked off a regulatory overhaul that could see its officials supervising companies in the world's largest gambling hub. With Macau's lucrative casino licences up for rebidding next year, a government proposal to revise the city's gaming law spooked a Hong Kong market already slammed hard into the red by a broad Beijing regulatory crackdown, across sectors from technology to education and property, that has sliced hundreds of billions of dollars off asset values https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-crackdown-wipes-hundreds-billions-off-top-companies-values-2021-09-13. Wynn Macau led the plunge, falling as much as 34% to a record low, followed by a 28% tumble for Sands China.

  • These 2 Nasdaq Mid-Caps Are Powering Higher Tuesday

    The stock market has seen some turbulence lately, and earlier in the week, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) got left behind in a powerful rally. Investors are always watching the latest news from their favorite companies to see how their businesses are doing. On Tuesday, investors got charged up about strong results from FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL), while contracting-services review specialist Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI) gave an upbeat assessment of its business prospects.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Warren Asks Fed to Break Up Wells Fargo After Regulatory Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren urged the Federal Reserve to force Wells Fargo & Co. to separate its traditional banking and Wall Street businesses, after the lender was handed fresh regulatory action and a $250 million fine this month.In a letter to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, Warren called on the Fed to revoke Wells Fargo’s status as a financial holding company in order to effect a separation. The Fed should order the company to develop a plan to ensure its customers are

  • Here are 5 ways to profit from the crypto crash without buying volatile coins

    These stocks have close ties to the crypto market, but are nowhere near as volatile.

  • Is Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A) Still a Good Investment Choice?

    Semper Vic Partners LP, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 11.0% was recorded by the fund for the second quarter of 2021, outperforming its Dow Jones Industrial and S&P 500 benchmark that delivered a 5.1% and 8.6% return respectively […]

  • Wall Street Chiefs Meet China Officials Amid Market Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street executives and top Chinese regulators plan to hold a virtual meeting to discuss topics including Beijing’s market-roiling crackdown on the private sector and U.S.-China relations. The meeting on Thursday marks a resumption of the China-U.S. Financial Roundtable that was first convened in September 2018, according to two people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the gathering is private. The talks had taken a back seat amid the pandemic.Bla

  • Analyst Doubles Down Bet on Nasdaq’s Hottest Stock

    Let's be honest: Despite its catchy stock ticker -- "LIFE" -- you've probably never heard of aTyr Pharma (LIFE). Or at least, you probably never had heard of aTyr Pharma before Monday, September 13, 2021. But if you know anyone who owns the stock, you may not soon hear about anything other than aTyr Pharma for a while. That's because aTyr Pharma -- which up until this week was a $90 million biotech startup with just $2.2 million in revenue (and $29.1 million in losses) to its name -- exploded to