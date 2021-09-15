Insights on the AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Global Market to 2031 - Featuring Enlitic, General Electric and Imagen Technologies Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Market: Focus on Product Type, Workflow, Mode of Deployment, and Application, and 10 Country-Level Data - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global AI-enabled X-Ray imaging solutions market is projected to reach $639.7 million by 2031, reveals this premium market intelligence study. The study also highlights that the market is set to witness a CAGR of 20.2% between 2021 and 2031.

Global AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Market Overview

Artificial intelligence (AI) is an emerging technology that uses computerized algorithms to analyze complex data. Artificial intelligence is actively used in the medical field. The products in the global AI-enabled X-Ray imaging solutions market include hardware and software solutions used to mimic human cognitive behaviors in medical imaging. Machine learning and deep learning algorithms are examples of AI-based software solutions that are built and educated to resemble AI when used with imaging modalities like X-Ray. On the other hand, AI-based hardware solutions include processors, microprocessors, and chips to perform crucial AI-based activities in medical imaging.

This research study evaluates the potential of the global AI-enabled X-Ray imaging solutions market. It considers every product (hardware and software) available in the market whose functionality aligns with human cognition.

Market Drivers

Presently, the factors driving the growth of the market include expanding the range of applications of AI, increasing funding activities, and increasing complexities of clinical decision-making.

Market Challenges

The challenges that are restricting the growth of the market include privacy and security concerns related to healthcare data, lack of trained staff, barriers to physician's adoption of AI, regulatory hurdles, legal implications of AI systems.

Market Opportunities

Potential opportunities that are likely to boost the growth of the market include rapidly evolving machine and deep learning techniques and the increasing number of cross-industry partnerships.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic increased the use of X-Ray scans, which were used to screen out COVID-19 patients, as it allowed the doctors to see the lung is affected by the coronavirus. This directly affected the demand for AI-enabled X-Ray imaging solutions to aid the healthcare workers to screen out patients in less time. Also, the introduction of the AI-Enabled X-Ray imaging solutions improved the workflow of X-Ray imaging. This pandemic is expected to leave a long-term impact on the global AI-enabled X-Ray imaging solutions market.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Some of the key players operating in the market, include Agfa-Gevaert NV, Arterys Inc., Behold.AI Technologies Limited, Carestream Health Inc., Enlitic Inc., General Electric Company, Imagen Technologies Inc., Infervision Medical Technology Co. Ltd., Konica Minolta Inc., Lunit Inc., Quibim S.L., Qure.AI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, Vuno Co. Ltd., and Zebra Medical Vision Inc.

The AI-enabled X-Ray imaging solutions market has witnessed several strategic and technological developments from January 2018- August 2021, undertaken by the different market players to attain their respective market shares in this emerging domain. Some of the strategies covered in this segment are product development and upgradations, partnerships, collaborations, business expansions, funding activities, regulatory approvals, mergers, and acquisitions. The preferred strategy for companies has been partnerships, collaborations, and business expansions.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

3 Global AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Market

3.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.2 Market Size and Forecast

3.3 Limitations and Assumptions

3.4 Key Findings

4 Industry Insights

4.1 Industry Ecosystem

4.2 Regulatory Framework

4.2.1 U.S.

4.2.1.1 Artificial Intelligence-Based FDA-Approved Medical Devices and Algorithms

4.2.1.2 Restraints in Current Regulatory Process for AI/ML-Based Medical Device/Algorithm in the U.S.

4.2.2 European Union

4.2.2.1 Change in Rules

4.2.2.2 New Rules in Annexure VIII

4.2.2.3 Implementation of MDR (Major Changes):

4.2.2.3.1 Expanded Device Definitions Requiring Re-Examination of the Current Classification of All Devices

4.2.2.3.2 Quality Management System

4.2.2.3.3 Technical File

4.2.2.3.4 New Identification and Traceability (UDI) Requirements

4.2.2.3.5 More Emphasis on Post-Market Surveillance

4.2.2.3.6 Need for Strengthening the Role of Internal Audits and Mandatory Audits

4.2.2.3.7 Dedicated Personnel for MDR compliance

4.2.2.3.8 U.K. Exiting the European Union, Post-Brexit

4.2.3 Japan

4.2.4 China

4.2.5 Other Countries

4.2.5.1 India

4.2.5.2 Latin America

4.2.5.3 Middle East and Africa

4.2.5.4 Consortiums, Associations, and Regulatory Bodies

4.3 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

4.3.1 Impact on Clinical Decision-Making and Clinical Settings

4.3.2 Impact on Manufacturers of AI-Based Medical Imaging Solutions

4.3.3 Conclusion

5 Competitive Insights

5.1 Key Developments and Strategies (Deal Tracking)

5.1.1 Collaborative Activities

5.1.2 Regulatory Activities

5.1.3 Funding Activities

5.1.4 New Offerings and Upgradations

5.2 Product Benchmarking

5.3 Competitor's Assessment

5.3.1 Overview

5.3.2 Vuno, Co., Ltd.

5.3.3 Zebra Medical Vision, Inc.

5.4 Growth Share Analysis

5.4.1 by Product Type

5.4.2 by Workflow

5.4.3 by Mode of Deployment

5.4.4 by Application

5.4.5 by Region

6 Market Dynamics

6.1 Overview

6.2 Impact Analysis

6.3 Market Drivers

6.3.1 Expanding Range of Applications

6.3.2 Shortage of Healthcare Workforce

6.3.3 Increasing Funding Activities

6.3.4 Increasing Complexities of Clinical Decision-Making

6.4 Market Restraints

6.4.1 Privacy and Security Concerns Related to Healthcare Data

6.4.2 Lack of Trained Staff

6.4.3 Barriers to Physician's Adoption of AI

6.4.4 Regulatory Hurdles

6.4.5 Legal Implications of AI Systems

6.5 Market Opportunities

6.5.1 Rapidly Evolving Machine and Deep Learning Techniques

6.5.2 Increasing Number of Cross-Industry Partnerships

7 Global AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Market (by Product Type)

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.2.1 Software

7.2.1.1 Perpetual Software License

7.2.1.2 Subscription Software License

7.2.1.3 Fee-Per-Case Software License

7.2.2 Hardware

8 Global AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Market (by Workflow)

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 Market Size and Forecast

8.2.1 Detection

8.2.2 Image Acquisition

8.2.3 Image Analysis

8.2.4 Diagnosis and Treatment Decision Support

8.2.5 Triage

8.2.6 Predictive Analysis and Risk Assessment

8.2.7 Reporting and Communication

9 Global AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Market (by Mode of Deployment)

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 Market Size and Forecast

9.2.1 Cloud-Based and Web-Based Solutions

9.2.2 On-Premises Solutions

10 Global AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Market (by Application)

10.1 Market Overview

10.2 Market Size and Forecast

10.2.1 General Radiology

10.2.2 Specialty Radiology

10.2.2.1 Chest

10.2.2.2 Musculoskeletal

10.2.2.3 Fluoroscopy

10.2.2.4 Others

11 Global AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Market (by Region)

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 North America

11.2.1 Market Footprint

11.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

11.2.2.1 U.S.

11.2.2.2 Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Market Footprint

11.3.2 Regional Market Dynamics

11.3.3 Market Size and Forecast

11.3.3.1 U.K.

11.3.3.2 Germany

11.3.3.3 France

11.3.3.4 Spain

11.3.3.5 Italy

11.3.3.6 Rest-of-Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.4.1 Market Footprint

11.4.2 Market Size and Forecast

11.4.2.1 China

11.4.2.2 Japan

11.4.2.3 Australia and New Zealand

11.4.2.4 Rest-of-Asia Pacific

11.5 Rest-of-the-World

11.5.1 Market Footprint

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitor Snapshot

12.3 Agfa-Gevaert NV

12.3.1 Company Outlook

12.3.2 Role of the Company

12.3.3 Product Offerings

12.3.4 Financials

12.3.5 Competitive Position

12.3.5.1 Strengths of the Company

12.3.5.2 Weakness of the Company

12.4 Arterys, Inc.

12.4.1 Company Outlook

12.4.2 Role of the Company

12.4.3 Product Offerings

12.4.4 Competitive Position

12.4.4.1 Strengths of the Company

12.4.4.2 Weakness of the Company

12.5 Behold.AI Technologies Limited

12.5.1 Company Outlook

12.5.2 Role of the Company

12.5.3 Product Offerings

12.5.4 Competitive Position

12.5.4.1 Strengths of the Company

12.5.4.2 Weakness of the Company

12.6 Carestream Health, Inc.

12.6.1 Company Outlook

12.6.2 Role of the Company

12.6.3 Product Offerings

12.6.4 Competitive Position

12.6.4.1 Strength of the Company

12.6.4.2 Weakness of the Company

12.7 Enlitic, Inc.

12.7.1 Company Outlook

12.7.2 Role of the Company

12.7.3 Product Offerings

12.7.4 Competitive Position

12.7.4.1 Strength of the Company

12.7.4.2 Weakness of the Company

12.8 General Electric Company

12.8.1 Company Outlook

12.8.2 Role of the Company

12.8.3 Product Offerings

12.8.4 Financials

12.8.5 Competitive Position

12.8.5.1 Strengths of the Company

12.8.5.2 Weaknesses of the Company

12.9 Imagen Technologies, Inc.

12.9.1 Company Outlook

12.9.2 Role of the Company

12.9.3 Product Offerings

12.9.4 Competitive Position

12.9.4.1 Strength of the Company

12.9.4.2 Weakness of the Company

12.1 Infervision Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

12.10.1 Company Outlook

12.10.2 Role of the Company

12.10.3 Product Offerings

12.10.4 Competitive Position

12.10.4.1 Strengths of the Company

12.10.4.2 Weakness of the Company

12.11 Konica Minolta, Inc.

12.11.1 Company Outlook

12.11.2 Role of the Company

12.11.3 Product Offerings

12.11.4 Financials

12.11.5 Competitive Position

12.11.5.1 Strengths of the Company

12.11.5.2 Weaknesses of the Company

12.12 Lunit, Inc.

12.12.1 Company Outlook

12.12.2 Role of the Company

12.12.3 Product Offerings

12.12.4 Competitive Position

12.12.4.1 Strengths of the Company

12.12.4.2 Weakness of the Company

12.13 Quibim, S.L.

12.13.1 Company Outlook

12.13.2 Role of the Company

12.13.3 Product Offerings

12.13.4 Competitive Position

12.13.4.1 Strengths of the Company

12.13.4.2 Weakness of the Company

12.14 Qure.ai Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

12.14.1 Company Outlook

12.14.2 Role of the Company

12.14.3 Product Offerings

12.14.4 Competitive Position

12.14.4.1 Strengths of the Company

12.14.4.2 Weakness of the Company

12.15 Siemens Healthineers AG

12.15.1 Company Outlook

12.15.2 Role of the Company

12.15.3 Product Offerings

12.15.4 Financials

12.15.5 Competitive Position

12.15.5.1 Strengths of the Company

12.15.5.2 Weaknesses of the Company

12.16 Vuno Co., Ltd.

12.16.1 Company Outlook

12.16.2 Role of the Company

12.16.3 Product Offerings

12.16.4 Competitive Position

12.16.4.1 Strengths of the Company

12.16.4.2 Weakness of the Company

12.17 Zebra Medical Vision, Inc.

12.17.1 Company Outlook

12.17.2 Role of the Company

12.17.3 Product Offerings

12.17.4 Competitive Position

12.17.4.1 Strengths of the Company

12.17.4.2 Weakness of the Company

