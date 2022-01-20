U.S. markets open in 3 hours 42 minutes

Insights on the Air Ambulance Services Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Air Methods, Gulf Helicopters and REVA Among Others

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Ambulance Services Market Research Report by Type, by Service Type, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Air Ambulance Services Market size was estimated at USD 4,693.10 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 5,442.59 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.33% to reach USD 13,534.97 million by 2027.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Air Ambulance Services to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Type, the market was studied across Fixed-Wing and Rotary-Wing.

  • Based on Service Type, the market was studied across Community Services, Government Services, Hospital Services, and Independent Services.

  • Based on Application, the market was studied across Inter-Facility, Organ Transplant Logistics, and Rescue Helicopter Services.

  • Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Air Ambulance Services Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Air Ambulance Services Market, including Acadian Ambulance Air Medical Services, Acadian Companies, Aero-Dienst GmbH & Co. KG, AeroCare Medical Transport System, Inc., Air Methods Corporation, ALPHASTAR, Atlas Executive Air, European Air Ambulance, Express Aviation services, Global Medical Response Inc., Gulf Helicopters, Jet Logistics, Inc, PHI Air Medical, REVA Inc., and Trinity Air Ambulance International.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Air Ambulance Services Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Air Ambulance Services Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Air Ambulance Services Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Air Ambulance Services Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Air Ambulance Services Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Air Ambulance Services Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Air Ambulance Services Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases globally
5.1.1.2. Growing use of communication and GPS technology
5.1.1.3. Rising urbanization and availability of disposable income
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High cost associated with service
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Ongoing healthcare infrastructure development in emerging economies
5.1.3.2. Growing awareness of golden hour in critical situations
5.1.3.3. Government initiatives for improvement of ambulance services
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Unavailability of infrastructure
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

6. Air Ambulance Services Market, by Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Fixed-Wing
6.3. Rotary-Wing

7. Air Ambulance Services Market, by Service Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Community Services
7.3. Government Services
7.4. Hospital Services
7.5. Independent Services

8. Air Ambulance Services Market, by Application
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Inter-Facility
8.3. Organ Transplant Logistics
8.4. Rescue Helicopter Services

9. Americas Air Ambulance Services Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States

10. Asia-Pacific Air Ambulance Services Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. Singapore
10.10. South Korea
10.11. Taiwan
10.12. Thailand

11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Air Ambulance Services Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom

12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
12.4. Competitive Scenario
12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.4.4. Investment & Funding
12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. Acadian Ambulance Air Medical Services
13.2. Acadian Companies
13.3. Aero-Dienst GmbH & Co. KG
13.4. AeroCare Medical Transport System, Inc.
13.5. Air Methods Corporation
13.6. ALPHASTAR
13.7. Atlas Executive Air
13.8. European Air Ambulance
13.9. Express Aviation services
13.10. Global Medical Response Inc.
13.11. Gulf Helicopters
13.12. Jet Logistics, Inc
13.13. PHI Air Medical
13.14. REVA Inc.
13.15. Trinity Air Ambulance International

14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3mjp3l

