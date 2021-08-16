Insights on the Airport Digitalization Global Market to 2030 - Digital Retail to Boost Non-aero Revenues Presents Opportunities
The airport digitalization market is a growth market estimated to generate more than $8.52 billion in revenue by 2030. A highly fragmented market, the top five companies contributed approximately 55% to the global revenue market in 2020. This figure is not expected to change significantly over the forecast period (2021-2030). The top companies in this market by estimated revenue include SITA, ADB Safegate, and Amadeus.
The aviation industry was severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with overall 50% reduced capacity, 60% drop in passenger numbers, and $125 billion loss in airport revenues in 2020. Domestic traffic, however, is expected to show greater resilience than international traffic in the short and medium term. How quickly airports and airlines can recover from the pandemic is critical to the market growth. The increasing pace of vaccination globally will also have a positive effect on the market, but passenger traffic is expected to achieve pre-pandemic levels only by 2024.
Airports now accept that investment in physical infrastructure has its limitations and are turning to technology and process automation investments, resulting in higher digitalization adoption rates. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected airport revenues significantly, forcing airports to rethink their business continuity strategies and seek additional revenue streams to mitigate the risks of similar unexpected events in the future. As such, the focus on cargo and non-aeronautical revenues is gradually increasing, while technology investment has taken the front seat to cater to the need for contactless and safe travel.
Pent-up demand for aviation will pave the way to recovery for domestic traffic followed by international traffic. Regions such as North America and Asia-Pacific with high domestic passenger traffic potential are expected to lead in the recovery process, but international transit hubs recovery to 2019 levels will face delays. Enhanced collaborations between stakeholders is projected to drive industry investments for the next 5 years. Multimodal solutions that can integrate ground and air transport are appealing to airports, while information technology (IT) solutions that provide end-to-end travel ownership of the passenger experience will drive digitalization. Digital solutions integrating online and offline sales channels can lead to augmented spending and help enhance non-aeronautical revenues and the passenger experience to attract investments. Similarly, airports are expected to also consider total airport management solutions that help integrate stakeholders into a single value chain to drive predictive decision-making and holistic airport management. With digital technologies and data analytics on the rise, performance-based airport operations management is the future.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Overview
Key Highlights
Key Trends
Main Growth Opportunities in the Airport Digitalization Market
2. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative 8
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Airport Digitalization Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Market Segmentation
Key Competitors
Key Growth Metrics for the Airport Digitalization Market
Growth Drivers for Airport Digitalization
Growth Restraints for Airport Digitalization
4. Market Assessment
Need for Digitalization at Airports
Evolution of Airport Digitalization
Airport Digitalization Objectives
Airport Innovation Roadmap
Pillars of Airport Digitalization
Trends in Airport Digitalization
Digital Roles in the Aviation Value Chain
Aviation Stakeholders' Data Exchange Matrix
Data Flow Through Silos
Enabling Technologies for Digitalization
Technology Deployed at Different Stages of the Passenger Journey
Digitalization Benefits - Operational KPI
Joint Digitalization Improves Passenger Experience and Efficiencies
Common Implementation Challenges for Joint Digitalization
Investments Drivers and Challenges
Global Airports - Non-aero and Aero Revenue Split
Organizational Readiness for Digitalization
Digitalization Priorities in Airport Operations
Digitalization Priorities in Airport Process Automation
Digitalization Priorities in Resource Performance and Productivity
Strategic Risks of Digitalization Non-adoption
Forecast Assumptions
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Airport Tier
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast Analysis
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Airport Tier
Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
Competitive Environment
Revenue Share of Top 5 Participants
Revenue Share Analysis
Next Wave of Competition
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Airport Digitalization: Africa
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Airport Digitalization: Asia-Pacific
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Airport Digitalization: Europe
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Airport Digitalization: Latin America
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Airport Digitalization: Middle East
10. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Airport Digitalization: North America
11. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Multimodality to Boost Passenger Experience
Growth Opportunity 2: Digital Retail to Boost Non-aero Revenues
Growth Opportunity 3: Full-scale Biometric Implementation for Faster Passenger Processing
Growth Opportunity 4: Total Airport Management to Optimize Efficiencies
Key Takeaways
12. Next Steps
