Insights on the Airport Digitalization Global Market to 2030 - Digital Retail to Boost Non-aero Revenues Presents Opportunities

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Airport Digitalization Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The airport digitalization market is a growth market estimated to generate more than $8.52 billion in revenue by 2030. A highly fragmented market, the top five companies contributed approximately 55% to the global revenue market in 2020. This figure is not expected to change significantly over the forecast period (2021-2030). The top companies in this market by estimated revenue include SITA, ADB Safegate, and Amadeus.

The aviation industry was severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with overall 50% reduced capacity, 60% drop in passenger numbers, and $125 billion loss in airport revenues in 2020. Domestic traffic, however, is expected to show greater resilience than international traffic in the short and medium term. How quickly airports and airlines can recover from the pandemic is critical to the market growth. The increasing pace of vaccination globally will also have a positive effect on the market, but passenger traffic is expected to achieve pre-pandemic levels only by 2024.

Airports now accept that investment in physical infrastructure has its limitations and are turning to technology and process automation investments, resulting in higher digitalization adoption rates. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected airport revenues significantly, forcing airports to rethink their business continuity strategies and seek additional revenue streams to mitigate the risks of similar unexpected events in the future. As such, the focus on cargo and non-aeronautical revenues is gradually increasing, while technology investment has taken the front seat to cater to the need for contactless and safe travel.

Pent-up demand for aviation will pave the way to recovery for domestic traffic followed by international traffic. Regions such as North America and Asia-Pacific with high domestic passenger traffic potential are expected to lead in the recovery process, but international transit hubs recovery to 2019 levels will face delays. Enhanced collaborations between stakeholders is projected to drive industry investments for the next 5 years. Multimodal solutions that can integrate ground and air transport are appealing to airports, while information technology (IT) solutions that provide end-to-end travel ownership of the passenger experience will drive digitalization. Digital solutions integrating online and offline sales channels can lead to augmented spending and help enhance non-aeronautical revenues and the passenger experience to attract investments. Similarly, airports are expected to also consider total airport management solutions that help integrate stakeholders into a single value chain to drive predictive decision-making and holistic airport management. With digital technologies and data analytics on the rise, performance-based airport operations management is the future.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

  • Key Highlights

  • Key Trends

  • Main Growth Opportunities in the Airport Digitalization Market

2. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative 8

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Airport Digitalization Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Market Segmentation

  • Key Competitors

  • Key Growth Metrics for the Airport Digitalization Market

  • Growth Drivers for Airport Digitalization

  • Growth Restraints for Airport Digitalization

4. Market Assessment

  • Need for Digitalization at Airports

  • Evolution of Airport Digitalization

  • Airport Digitalization Objectives

  • Airport Innovation Roadmap

  • Pillars of Airport Digitalization

  • Trends in Airport Digitalization

  • Digital Roles in the Aviation Value Chain

  • Aviation Stakeholders' Data Exchange Matrix

  • Data Flow Through Silos

  • Enabling Technologies for Digitalization

  • Technology Deployed at Different Stages of the Passenger Journey

  • Digitalization Benefits - Operational KPI

  • Joint Digitalization Improves Passenger Experience and Efficiencies

  • Common Implementation Challenges for Joint Digitalization

  • Investments Drivers and Challenges

  • Global Airports - Non-aero and Aero Revenue Split

  • Organizational Readiness for Digitalization

  • Digitalization Priorities in Airport Operations

  • Digitalization Priorities in Airport Process Automation

  • Digitalization Priorities in Resource Performance and Productivity

  • Strategic Risks of Digitalization Non-adoption

  • Forecast Assumptions

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Airport Tier

  • Revenue Forecast by Region

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Airport Tier

  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

  • Competitive Environment

  • Revenue Share of Top 5 Participants

  • Revenue Share Analysis

  • Next Wave of Competition

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Airport Digitalization: Africa

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Airport Digitalization: Asia-Pacific

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Airport Digitalization: Europe

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Airport Digitalization: Latin America

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Airport Digitalization: Middle East

10. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Airport Digitalization: North America

11. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Multimodality to Boost Passenger Experience

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Digital Retail to Boost Non-aero Revenues

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Full-scale Biometric Implementation for Faster Passenger Processing

  • Growth Opportunity 4: Total Airport Management to Optimize Efficiencies

  • Key Takeaways

12. Next Steps

Companies Mentioned

  • ADB Safegate

  • Amadeus

  • SITA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y83vrw

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-airport-digitalization-global-market-to-2030---digital-retail-to-boost-non-aero-revenues-presents-opportunities-301355907.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

