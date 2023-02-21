Insights on the Allergy Immunotherapies Global Market to 2028: Rising Awareness of Allergy Immunotherapies, Elevating Income Levels and Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Drives Growth

Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Allergy Immunotherapies Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global allergy immunotherapies market size reached US$ 2.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 5.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.15% during 2022-2028.

Companies Mentioned

ALK-Abello A/S

Allergy Therapeutics

Stallergenes Greer

HAL Allergy Holding B.V.

DBV Technologies

Merck KGaA

Aimmune Therapeutics

Circassia Pharmaceuticals

Anergis SA

Biomay AG

Allergy immunotherapy, also known as desensitization or hypo-sensitization, is a preventive medical treatment for allergic reactions to allergens including various foods, drugs, bee venom, grass pollens and house dust mites. It alters the immune system's response by gradually increasing the doses of the allergen.

Before the treatment begins, an allergist and patient analyze triggering factors for allergy symptoms, which may involve skin and blood tests to confirm the allergens. Allergy immunotherapy helps in reducing inflammation, offering long-term impact, increasing immunological tolerance, changing the course of the disease and improving the quality of the patient's life.



In recent years, there has been a rise in the prevalence of allergies around the world on account of various environmental and lifestyle factors that influence the functioning of the immune system. With the growing awareness of allergy immunotherapies, elevating income levels and increasing healthcare expenditure, the demand for sophisticated and long-term treatment options is increasing, which in turn is stimulating the growth of the market.

It is further supported by the rising clinical research and development budget owing to several initiatives undertaken by both governmental and non-governmental organizations around the world.

Further, with the latest drug development technologies, pharmaceutical firms have created more efficient immunotherapies for treating an array of allergies successfully. This, coupled with advancements in the field of allergy diagnostics, is catalyzing the global allergy immunotherapies market growth.





