Insights on the Animal Based Protein Supplements Global Market to 2028 - Players Include Glanbia, AMCO Proteins, Quest Nutrition and NOW Foods

0
Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Animal Based Protein Supplements Market

Global Animal Based Protein Supplements Market
Global Animal Based Protein Supplements Market

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Animal Based Protein Supplements Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Raw Material (Whey, Casein, Egg, Fish), by Product, by Distribution Channel, by Application, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global animal based protein supplements market size is expected to reach USD 22.26 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2028. Increasing instances of fitness and sporting activities among consumers have led to nutrition awareness, thus positively impacting the market growth.

The whey raw material segment dominated the global market in 2020 owing to the availability of high protein content in it. Additionally, it is increasingly being used as a protein source for fortifying functional and nutritional food products, which is further expected to increase its demand during the forecast period.

The protein powder product segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. The escalating global trends of exercise and fitness, coupled with a strong preference among consumers for snacks that boost energy and aid in muscle building, are contributing to the growth of energy-building snacks such as protein bars.

The sports nutrition application segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to consumers' desire for a healthy and active lifestyle, which has led to an increase in sports and fitness participation. Additionally, key players such as Quest Nutrition are focusing to meet the demand for sports nutrition by introducing products enriched with proteins in compact sizes and new formats, thus fueling the growth.

The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing urbanization and growing middle-class with high disposable income. Additionally, increasing frequency of exercise and rising focus on leading an active and healthy lifestyle in economies such as China and India are expected to contribute to the market growth.

Animal Based Protein Supplements Market Report Highlights

  • By raw material, the whey segment dominated the market with a share of over 55.0% in 2020. This is attributed to its health advantages such as building muscles, lowering blood pressure, promoting fat loss, reducing stress and inflammation, repairing muscle tissues, lowering cholesterol levels, and promoting overall health

  • The ready-to-drink product segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing product demand by fitness enthusiasts and a changing fitness landscape worldwide, coupled with high demand for convenience among consumers

  • By distribution channel, the online stores segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The easy availability of multiple brands, penetration of the internet in developing countries, and the convenience of shopping are key factors boosting the sales growth through online retail

  • The sports nutrition application segment accounted for the largest share of over 60.0% in 2020 owing to a rise in the number of consumers focused on self-care, preventive medication, and fitness activities, coupled with the increasing instance of lifestyle diseases, such as diabetes and obesity

  • North America dominated the market with over 45.0% share in 2020. Factors fueling the market growth in the region include growing healthcare costs, rapid advances in science and technology, the rising geriatric population, and growing interest in attaining wellness through diet

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2. Related Market Outlook
3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3.1. Major Raw Material Trends Analysis
3.3.2. Manufacturing Trends
3.3.3. Sales Channel Analysis
3.4. Regulatory Framework
3.5. Technology Framework
3.6. Animal Based Protein Supplements Market-Market Dynamics
3.6.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.6.3. Industry Challenges
3.7. Business Environmental Tools Analysis : Animal Based Protein Supplements Market
3.8. Major Strategic Deals & Alliances
3.9. Market Entry Strategies

Chapter 4. Animal Based Protein Supplements Market : Raw Material Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Animal Based Protein Supplements Marke t: Raw Material Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028
4.2. Whey
4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2028 (USD Million)
4.3. Casein
4.3.1.Market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2028 (USD Million)
4.4. Egg
4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2028 (USD Million)
4.5. Fish
4.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2028 (USD Million)
4.6. Others
4.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Animal Based Protein Supplements Market : Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Animal Based Protein Supplements Market : Product Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028
5.2. Protein Powder
5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2028 (USD Million)
5.3. Protein Bars
5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2028 (USD Million)
5.4. Ready-to-Drink
5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2028 (USD Million)
5.5. Others
5.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Animal Based Protein Supplements Market : Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Animal Based Protein Supplements Market : Distribution Channel Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028
6.2. Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets
6.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2028 (USD Million)
6.3. Online Stores
6.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2028 (USD Million)
6.4. Chemists/ Drugstores
6.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2028 (USD Million)
6.5. Specialty Stores
6.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2028 (USD Million)
6.6. Others
6.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Animal Based Protein Supplements Market : Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Animal Based Protein Supplements Market : Application Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028
7.2. Sports Nutrition
7.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2028 (USD Million)
7.3. Functional Food
7.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Animal Based Protein Supplements Market : Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Key Global Players, Their Initiatives, & Its Impact on the Market
9.2. Key Company Categorization
9.3. Vendor Landscape
9.3.1. List of Key Distributors & Channel Partners
9.3.2. Key Customers
9.3.3. Ranking Analysis of Key Companies
9.4. Public Companies
9.4.1. Market Position Analysis of Companies
9.4.2. Competitive Dashboard Analysis
9.4.3. Synergy Analysis: Major Deals and Strategic Alliances
9.5. Private Companies
9.5.1. List of Key Emerging Companies/ Technology Disruptors
9.5.2. Market Position Analysis of Companies

Chapter 10. Company Profiles
10.1. Glanbiaplc
10.1.1. Company overview
10.1.2. Financial performance
10.1.3. Product benchmarking
10.1.4. Strategic initiatives
10.2. AMCO Proteins
10.2.1. Company overview
10.2.2. Financial performance
10.2.3. Product benchmarking
10.2.4. Strategic initiatives
10.3. Quest Nutrition
10.3.1. Company overview
10.3.2. Financial performance
10.3.3. Product benchmarking
10.3.4. Strategic initiatives
10.4. NOW Foods
10.4.1. Company overview
10.4.2. Financial performance
10.4.3. Product benchmarking
10.4.4. Strategic initiatives
10.5. The Bountiful Company
10.5.1. Company overview
10.5.2. Financial performance
10.5.3. Product benchmarking
10.5.4. Strategic initiatives
10.6. MusclePharm Corporation
10.6.1. Company overview
10.6.2. Financial performance
10.6.3. Product benchmarking
10.6.4. Strategic initiatives
10.7. Abbott Laboratories
10.7.1. Company overview
10.7.2. Financial performance
10.7.3. Product benchmarking
10.7.4. Strategic initiatives
10.8. IOVATE Health Sciences International, Inc.
10.8.1. Company overview
10.8.2. Financial performance
10.8.3. Product benchmarking
10.8.4. Strategic initiatives
10.9. Transparent Labs
10.9.1. Company overview
10.9.2. Financial performance
10.9.3. Product benchmarking
10.9.4. Strategic initiatives
10.10. WOODBOLT DISTRIBUTION LLC
10.10.1. Company overview
10.10.2. Financial performance
10.10.3. Product benchmarking
10.10.4. Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jvh3k2

Attachment

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jvh3k2


