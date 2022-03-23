U.S. markets closed

Insights on the Animal Health Global Market to 2025 - Rising Demand for Animal Protein is Driving Growth

·5 min read

DUBLIN, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Animal Health Market: Analysis by Product, By Type, By Region Size & Trends with Impact of Covid-19 and Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global animal health market with description of market sizing and growth. Furthermore, the report also provides detailed analysis of market by value, by type, by product, and by region.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global animal health market has also been forecasted till 2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Some of the major players operating in the global animal health market are Merck & Co., Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Zoetis Inc., and Elanco, whose company profiling has been done in the report. Furthermore, in this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the respective companies are also provided.

Based on the animal species, animal health market can be segmented into food producing animals (FPA) and companion animals (CA). Food producing animals (FPA) consist of swine, poultry, ruminants, and aquatic species. Companion animals (CA) include dogs, cats, horses and fishes.

The global animal health market has progressed promptly over the years and the market is further anticipated to escalate during the forecasted years. The market would augment owing to numerous growth drivers such as, escalating disposable income, growing demand for animal protein, rising veterinary healthcare expenditure, surging urban population, augmenting awareness of animal health, etc.

However, the market faces some challenges which are hindering the growth of the market. Some of the major challenges faced by the industry are unanticipated safety, quality or efficacy concern and regulatory obligations. Moreover, the market growth would succeed by various market trends like increasing adoption of wearable devices, evolution of pet nutrition products, pet humanization, etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Global Market Analysis
3.1 Global Animal Health Market: An Analysis
3.1.1 Global Animal Health Market by Value
3.1.2 Global Animal Health Market by Products (Pharma, Biological and Medicated Feed Additives (MFAs))
3.1.3 Global Animal Health Market by Type (Food Producing Animals (FPA) and Companion Animals (CA))
3.1.4 Global Animal Health Market by Region (North America, APAC, Western Europe, Latin America, Eastern Europe and ROW)
3.2 Global Animal Health Market: Product Analysis
3.2.1 Global Animal Biological Product Market by Value
3.2.2 Global Animal Medicated Feed Additives (MFAs) Product Market by Value
3.2.3 Global Animal Pharma Product Market by Value
3.3 Global Animal Health Market: Type Analysis
3.3.1 Global Food Producing Animals (FPA) Market by Value
3.3.2 Global Food Producing Animals (FPA) Market by Species (Cattle, Swine, Poultry, Aquaculture and Sheep)
3.3.3 Global Food Producing Animals (FPA) Species Market by Value
3.3.4 Global Companion Animals (CA) Market by Value
3.3.5 Global Companion Animals (CA) Market by Products (Parasiticides, Specialty Products, Vaccines and Antibiotics)
3.3.6 Global Parasiticides Product Market by Value
3.3.7 Global Specialty Animal Product Market by Value
3.3.8 Global Animal Vaccines Market by Value
3.3.9 Global Animal Antibiotics Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis
4.1 North America Animal Health Market: An Analysis
4.1.1 North America Animal Health Market by Value
4.2 Western Europe Animal Health Market: An Analysis
4.2.1 Western Europe Animal Health Market by Value
4.3 Eastern Europe Animal Health Market: An Analysis
4.3.1 Eastern Europe Animal Health Market by Value
4.4 Latin America Animal Health Market: An Analysis
4.4.1 Latin America Animal Health Market by Value
4.5 Asia Pacific Animal Health Market: An Analysis
4.5.1 Asia Pacific Animal Health Market by Value
4.6 ROW Animal Health Market: An Analysis
4.6.1 ROW Animal Health Market by Value

5. COVID-19
5.1 Response of World Farmer's Organization
5.2 Response of Market Players after Spread of Pandemic
5.3 Regional Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Variation in Organic Traffic

6. Market Dynamics
6.1 Growth Drivers
6.1.1 Growing Demand for Animal Protein
6.1.2 Rising Veterinary Healthcare Expenditure
6.1.3 Surging Urban Population
6.1.4 Escalating Disposable Income
6.1.5 Augmenting Awareness of Animal Health
6.2 Challenges
6.2.1 Unanticipated Safety, Quality or Efficacy Concern
6.2.2 Regulatory Obligations
6.3 Market Trends
6.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Wearable Devices
6.3.2 Evolution of Pet Nutrition Products
6.3.3 Pet Humanization

7. Competitive Landscape
7.1 Global Animal Health Market Players: A Financial Comparison
7.2 Global Animal Health Market Players by Share

8. Company Profiles
8.1 Merck & Co., Inc.
8.1.1 Business Overview
8.1.2 Financial Overview
8.1.3 Business Strategy
8.2 Zoetis Inc.
8.2.1 Business Overview
8.2.2 Financial Overview
8.2.3 Business Strategy
8.3 Boehringer Ingelheim
8.3.1 Business Overview
8.3.2 Financial Overview
8.3.3 Business Strategy
8.4 Elanco
8.4.1 Business Overview
8.4.2 Financial Overview
8.4.3 Business Strategy

