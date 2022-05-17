U.S. markets open in 4 hours 8 minutes

Insights on the Anti-Foaming Agents Global Market to 2030 - Players Include BASF, Evonik Industries, Air Products and Chemicals and Wacker Chemie

Research and Markets
·9 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Foaming Agents Market by Type, Application - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global anti-foaming agents market size valued to USD 6.31 billion in 2021 and is predicted an elevation up-to USD 10.00 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022-2030.

The anti-foaming agents or defoamers are chemical additive substances formulated to eliminate or prevent froth formation in various industrial processes. These defoamers may be water-based, oil-based, silicone-based, or of such other type. The anti-foaming agents eliminate the existing foam or prevent further froth formation, by adhering to the froth bubbles, destabilizing them, and consequently collapsing the bubbles.

The anti-foaming agents hold wide applications in end-users like pulp & paper industries, oil & gas sector, water treatment plants, paint & coating industries, pharmaceutical industries, food & beverage industries, textiles sector, detergents & cleansing agents, and other industry verticals, to reduce froth formation during blending, filtration, filling as well as other industrial processes. The use of anti-foaming agents results to improved process control, enhanced equipment capacity, reduction in time-period of the process, increased yield, reduced production loss, higher energy efficiency, and increased cost-effectiveness of the overall process.

Market Dynamics and Trends

The global anti-foaming agents' market is on a spur owing to factors including growth of various end-user industries, increasing demand from emerging economies, control on VOC emissions as well as environmental concerns and regulatory guidelines regarding discharge of industrial effluents. Besides, upsurge in the demand for anti-foaming agents in foods & beverages industry, specifically due to increasing consumption of convenience food, beverages, bakery items and confectioneries; tends to proliferate the anti-foaming agents market growth in future.

However, reverse trends, limited awareness about the product, and high loading levels of antifoaming agents in the industrial process is obstructing the growth of the anti-foaming agents market.

Moreover, the advancements in product technology, formulations of new products with enhanced production processes, development of effective and low-impact chemicals will create new opportunities for the anti-foaming agents market growth in future.

Market Segmentations and Scope of the Study:

The anti-foaming agents market share analysis is based on type, application, and geography.

Based on type, the market is segmented into water-based, oil-based, silicone-based, and other. Based on application, the market covers pulp & paper, oil & gas, water treatment, paints & coatings, pharmaceutical, food & beverages, textiles, detergents, and others. Geographic breakdown and analysis of each of the previously mentioned segments include regions comprising North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Geographical Analysis

North America region is anticipated to hold the highest market share in the globalanti-foaming agents market, dominating the global anti-foaming agents market throughout the forecast period. This is attributable to the dynamics including high growth of end-use industries, higher demands for antifoaming agents specifically in food & beverage industry, growth of local manufacturing units, and advancements in product technologies.

It is expected that the emerging economies, specifically in the Asia-Pacific region would witness increasing market share in the global anti-foaming agents market during the forecast period, owing to rapid industrialization, higher demand from end-users like pulp & paper and paints & coatings, as well as higher presence of consumers in this region.

Competitive Landscape

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of the major market players such as BASF, Evonik Industries, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, DOW Corning Corporation, Ecolab Inc., Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Ltd., Ashland Inc., Kemira OYJ, Elementis PLC, and other are provided in the anti-foaming agents market report.

The past endeavors, present developments and futuristic advancements, sum-up to comprehend the overall growth of the global anti-foaming agent's market. For instance, in October 2019, the major player of global anti-foaming market, Wacker Chemie AG inaugurated its plant for manufacturing pyrogenic silica at its US site in Charleston, Tennessee; with an annual production capacity of 13,000 metric tons. Wacker's pyrogenic silica output majorly applicable as defoamer, foam inhibitor, foam regulator and/or deaerator formulation; shall cater the in-house requirements, as well as will be traded globally.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Anti-Foaming Agents Market - Executive Summary

3. Market Overview
3.1. Market Definition and Scope
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1 Drivers
3.2.1.1. Increased Use in Pharmaceutical Industries
3.2.1.2. High Demand of Crude Oil Across the World
3.2.1.3. Rising Application in Food and Beverage Industries
3.2.1.4. Upsurge in Utility from the Paint and Coating Industries
3.2.2 Restraints
3.2.2.1. Rising Awareness Regarding Environmental Issues
3.2.3 Opportunities
3.2.3.1. Rising Utility in Wastewater Treatment

4. Market Share Analysis
4.1. Market Share Analysis of Top Anti Foaming Agents Providers, 2021

5. Global Anti-Foaming Agents Market, by Type
5.1. Overview
5.2. Water-Based
5.2.1 Water-Based Market, by Region
5.2.1.1. North America Water-Based Market, by Country
5.2.1.2. Europe Water-Based Market, by Country
5.2.1.3. Asia-Pacific Water-Based Market, by Country
5.2.1.4. Rest of World Water-Based Market, by Country
5.3. Oil-Based
5.3.1 Oil-Based Market, by Region
5.3.1.1. North America Oil-Based Market, by Country
5.3.1.2. Europe Oil-Based Market, by Country
5.3.1.3. Asia-Pacific Oil-Based Market, by Country
5.3.1.4. Rest of World Oil-Based Market, by Country
5.4. Silicone-Based
5.4.1 Silicone-Based Market, by Region
5.4.1.1. North America Silicone-Based Market, by Country
5.4.1.2. Europe Silicone-Based Market, by Country
5.4.1.3. Asia-Pacific Silicone-Based Market, by Country
5.4.1.4. Rest of World Silicone-Based Market, by Country
5.5. Other Types
5.5.1 Other Types Market, by Region
5.5.1.1. North America Other Types Market, by Country
5.5.1.2. Europe Other Types Market, by Country
5.5.1.3. Asia-Pacific Other Types Market, by Country
5.5.1.4. Rest of World Other Types Market, by Country

6. Global Anti-Foaming Agents Market, by Application
6.1. Overview
6.2. Pulp and Paper
6.2.1 Pulp and Paper Market, by Region
6.2.1.1. North America Pulp and Paper Market, by Country
6.2.1.2. Europe Pulp and Paper Market, by Country
6.2.1.3. Asia-Pacific Pulp and Paper Market, by Country
6.2.1.4. Rest of World Pulp and Paper Market, by Country
6.3. Oil and Gas
6.3.1 Oil and Gas Market, by Region
6.3.1.1. North America Oil and Gas Market, by Country
6.3.1.2. Europe Oil and Gas Market, by Country
6.3.1.3. Asia-Pacific Oil and Gas Market, by Country
6.3.1.4. Rest of World Oil and Gas Market, by Country
6.4. Paints and Coatings
6.4.1 Paints and Coatings Market, by Region
6.4.1.1. North America Paints and Coatings Market, by Country
6.4.1.2. Europe Paints and Coatings Market, by Country
6.4.1.3. Asia-Pacific Paints and Coatings Market, by Country
6.4.1.4. Rest of World Paints and Coatings Market, by Country
6.5. Water Treatment
6.5.1 Water Treatment Market, by Region
6.5.1.1. North America Water Treatment Market, by Country
6.5.1.2. Europe Water Treatment Market, by Country
6.5.1.3. Asia-Pacific Water Treatment Market, by Country
6.5.1.4. Rest of World Water Treatment Market, by Country
6.6. Food and Beverage
6.6.1 Food and Beverage Market, by Region
6.6.1.1. North America Food and Beverage Market, by Country
6.6.1.2. Europe Food and Beverage Market, by Country
6.6.1.3. Asia-Pacific Food and Beverage Market, by Country
6.6.1.4. Rest of World Food and Beverage Market, by Country
6.7. Detergents
6.7.1 Detergents Market, by Region
6.7.1.1. North America Detergents Market, by Country
6.7.1.2. Europe Detergents Market, by Country
6.7.1.3. Asia-Pacific Detergents Market, by Country
6.7.1.4. Rest of World Detergents Market, by Country
6.8. Pharmaceuticals
6.8.1 Pharmaceuticals Market, by Region
6.8.1.1. North America Pharmaceuticals Market, by Country
6.8.1.2. Europe Pharmaceuticals Market, by Country
6.8.1.3. Asia-Pacific Pharmaceuticals Market, by Country
6.8.1.4. Rest of World Pharmaceuticals Market, by Country
6.9. Textiles
6.9.1 Textiles Market, by Region
6.9.1.1. North America Textiles Market, by Country
6.9.1.2. Europe Textiles Market, by Country
6.9.1.3. Asia-Pacific Textiles Market, by Country
6.9.1.4. Rest of World Textiles Market, by Country
6.10. Others
6.10.1 Others Market, by Region
6.10.1.1. North America Others Market, by Country
6.10.1.2. Europe Others Market, by Country
6.10.1.3. Asia-Pacific Others Market, by Country
6.10.1.4. Rest of World Others Market, by Country

7. Global Anti-Foaming Agents Market, by Region

8. Company Profiles
8.1. Evonik Industries AG
8.1.1 Company Overview
8.1.2 Company Snapshot
8.1.3 Operating Business Segments
8.1.4 Product Portfolio
8.1.5 Business Performance
8.1.6 Sales by Business Segment
8.1.7 Sales by Geographic Segment
8.1.8 Key Strategic Moves & Developments
8.1.9 Primary Market Competitors
8.2. Kemira Oyj
8.3. Shin -Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
8.4. Wacker Chemie AG
8.5. Dow Inc.
8.6. Air Products and Chemical Inc.
8.7. Clariant AG
8.8. Ecolab Inc.
8.9. Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
8.10. Basf Se
8.11. Elementis plc
8.12. Zilibon Chemical
8.13. Himedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.
8.14. Pennwhite
8.15. Levaco Chemicals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z5qfpd

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


