Insights on the Antibacterial Soap Global Market to 2030 - Increasing Demand for Eco-Friendly Packaging Solutions is Driving Growth

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antibacterial Soap Market By Form, By Application, By Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global antibacterial soap market size was valued at $3,733.9 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $6,924.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Demand for antibacterial soap across healthcare and commercial sector, including restaurants, bars, and cafes is growing significantly, owing to increase in concerns over infection from germs and other micro-organisms that may cause illnesses. Rise in consumer awareness regarding use of antibacterial soap and handwash to prevent germs and bacteria is expected to propel the growth of the antibacterial soap market during the forecast period.

Increase in demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions among consumers in the developed countries, including Europe and North America encourages the manufacturers to adopt sustainable packaging materials. Moreover, rise in investments to launch new products in various package sizes and fragrances attract consumers.

However, the associated health risks with excess use of antibacterial soap is anticipated to hinder the market growth. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), antibacterial soaps may be dangerous to the skin. The use of triclosan chemical in the antibacterial soap leads to various diseases, including cancer, obesity, infertility, and early puberty.

Antibacterial soap market is segmented on the basis of form, application, distribution channel, and region. Depending on form, it is segregated into bar, powder, and liquid. According to application, it is divided into hand wash and body wash. As per distribution channel, it is categorized into supermarket & hypermarket, pharmacy stores, online sales, and other channels. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America ( the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

Players operating in the global antibacterial soap industry have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their market share, exploit the antibacterial soap market opportunities, and increase profitability in market. The key players profiled in this report include 3M, Amway Corporation, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, GOJO Industries, Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, ITC Ltd., Reckitt-Benckiser Group PLC., The Procter & Gamble Company, Unilever Plc., and Vi-Jon.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the antibacterial soap market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing antibacterial soap market opportunity.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the antibacterial soap market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global antibacterial soap market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and antibacterial soap market growth strategies.

