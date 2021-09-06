Insights on the Antimicrobial Coatings Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Axalta Coating Systems, AkzoNobel and DuPont de Nemours Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antimicrobial Coatings Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global antimicrobial coatings market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global antimicrobial coatings market to grow with a CAGR of 11.1% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on antimicrobial coatings market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on antimicrobial coatings market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global antimicrobial coatings market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global antimicrobial coatings market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, the Publisher's Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Growing demand in the medical and healthcare sector

Increasing the demand of antimicrobial coatings for Food Contact Surfaces (FCS) in food processing facilities

2) Restraints

The high cost of products

3) Opportunities

The growing usage of antimicrobial coatings in novel applications such as COVID

Segment Covered



The global antimicrobial coatings market is segmented on the basis of coating material, and application.



The Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market by Coating Material

Silver

Copper

Others

The Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market by Application

Story continues

Medical & Healthcare

Foods & Beverages

Building & Construction

HVAC System

Protective Clothing

Other

What does this Report Deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the antimicrobial coatings market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the antimicrobial coatings market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global antimicrobial coatings market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. The Publisher's Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Antimicrobial Coatings Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Coating Material

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Antimicrobial Coatings Market



4. Antimicrobial Coatings Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market by Coating Material

5.1. Silver

5.2. Copper

5.3. Others



6. Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market by Application

6.1. Medical &Healthcare

6.2. Foods & Beverages

6.3. Building & Construction

6.4. HVAC System

6.5. Protective Clothing

6.6. Other



7. Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market by Region 2020-2026

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Antimicrobial Coatings Market by Coating Material

7.1.2. North America Antimicrobial Coatings Market by Application

7.1.3. North America Antimicrobial Coatings Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Antimicrobial Coatings Market by Coating Material

7.2.2. Europe Antimicrobial Coatings Market by Application

7.2.3. Europe Antimicrobial Coatings Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Antimicrobial Coatings Market by Coating Material

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Antimicrobial Coatings Market by Application

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Antimicrobial Coatings Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Antimicrobial Coatings Market by Coating Material

7.4.2. RoW Antimicrobial Coatings Market by Application

7.4.3. RoW Antimicrobial Coatings Market by Sub-region



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Axalta Coating Systems

8.2.2. Sherwin-Williams Company

8.2.3. AkzoNobel

8.2.4. PPG Industries

8.2.5. RPM INTERNATIONAL INC

8.2.6. Nippon Paint Holdings

8.2.7. LONZA GROUP AG,

8.2.8. KONINKLIJKE DSM N.V

8.2.9. BASF SE

8.2.10. DuPont de Nemours

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t0ip2f

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



