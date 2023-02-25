U.S. markets closed

Insights on the AR/VR Chip Global Market to 2027 - Rising Product Utilization in the Gaming and Entertainment Industries Drives Growth

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "AR/VR Chip Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

 

The global AR/VR chip market size reached US$ 2.85 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 10.99 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 25.23% during 2021-2027.

Companies Mentioned

  • Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

  • Broadcom Inc.

  • Intel Corporation

  • MediaTek Inc.

  • Nvidia Corporation

  • Qualcomm Incorporated

  • Spectra7 Microsystems

Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) chips are electronic circuits installed in various devices. AR refers to a technology that seamlessly merges the real world with virtual objects to support realistic, intelligent, and personalized experiences.

On the other hand, VR is a computer-generated simulation to facilitate interaction between an artificial three-dimensional (3D) environment. AR/VR chips are manufactured using silicon, plastic, and metal wires to create the layers of the circuit.

These chips are widely used in handheld devices, head-up, head-mounted displays (HMDs), gesture tracking devices, and projector and display walls. As a result, AR/VR chips find extensive applications across the gaming, aerospace and defense, education and entertainment, and media industries.

The rising product utilization in the gaming and entertainment industries across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. AR/VR chips are widely used in sensor-based games to control electronic signals via a semiconductor. Additionally, the increasing number of gaming features in smartphones and other devices to enhance the overall user interface experience is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the widespread adoption of AR/VR chips in the healthcare industry to train students, nurses, and other medical professionals by providing valuable tools for training medical personnel without jeopardizing or endangering one's life is favoring the market growth.

Apart from this, the increasing product demand for HMDs and goggles with 360-degree viewing capabilities to offer superior vision, high-resolution visuals, and 3D viewing is providing an impetus to the market growth. Furthermore, the rising product utilization in civil aviation or military applications to establish a virtual environment to train pilots and understand and confront difficulties through strategic mapping is positively influencing the market growth.

Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities, rising expenditure capacities of consumers, and growing product demand in the education industry, are anticipated to drive the market growth.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global AR/VR chip market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global AR/VR chip market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the chip type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the device type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global AR/VR chip market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global AR/VR Chip Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Chip Type
6.1 Processor ICs
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 User Interface ICs
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Power Management IC
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Device Type
7.1 Head Mounted Display
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Gesture Tracking Device
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Projector and Display Wall
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Head Up Display
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Handheld Device
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End User
8.1 Gaming
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Entertainment and Media
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Aerospace and Defense
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Healthcare
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xtuvp2-chip?w=5

