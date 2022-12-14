Insights on the Artificial Marble Global Market to 2031 - Increasing Construction of Hotels, Malls and Airports Drives Growth

Company Logo

Global Artificial Marble Market

Global Artificial Marble Market

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Marble Market By Product type, By Application, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global artificial marble market size was valued at $2,876.4 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $4,575.2 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.



Artificial marbles are made up of combination of granite with gypsum or crushed marble, polyester resin, sand and cement. The appearance of marble stone is created by using crushed rocks as filler, colors, and resin as a binder. It is also called composite, synthetic, cultured marble stones. Various materials such as sand, cement, powder, acrylic glue and many more are mixed together under high pressure in vacuum to solidify the mixture or solution into hard artificial marble stone.



In addition, the expansion of the construction sector due to increase in new construction and refurbishment of existing structures. The need for new building to meet residential, commercial, and commodities needs as well as increasing construction of hotels, malls and airports are driving the artificial marble market growth.

Artificial marbles have various advantages over natural marbles such as easy maintenance, low cost, variety of color and textures, easily remolded and reshaped, highly durable and hassle-free, which is projected to help sustain the demand for artificial marble stones.



Moreover, renovation and reconstruction of existing homes and commercial properties are expected to drive the market growth. For instance, in year 2020, European Commission has announced "Renovation Wave" initiative for public and private buildings, which has set an aim of substantially increasing the renovation rates across the EU and to provide a framework for renovation to support the green building.

The plan states that the additional investment needed to reach EU 2030 energy and climate targets is around $385 billion annually, with approximately $295 billion for residential and $90 billion for public buildings. Hence, such factors are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities in the artificial marbles market.



The market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end user and region. On the basis of product type, the market is divided into polyester artificial marble, cement artificial marble, composite artificial marble, and sintered artificial marble. On the basis of application, the market is divided into new construction and renovation & reconstructing.

Story continues

On the basis of end user, the market is divided into residential and non- residential. Region-wise, the market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Netherland, Sweden and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Nigeria and Rest of LAMEA).



Competition Analysis

The key players that operating in the artificial marble market are Aristech Surfaces LLC, Classic Marble & Stone, Cupa Group, DuPont, Guangdong Legend Stone Co. Ltd, Hari Stones Ltd, Hfrtub Co. Ltd., Hyundai L & C Europe GMBH, Kalinga Stone, Lotte Chemical, LX HAUSYS, MARMIL S.A, Owell, Southland Stone, WANFENG, XISHI GROUP LTD and Yunfu City Liji Stone Co., Ltd.



Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the artificial marble market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing artificial marble market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the artificial marble market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global artificial marble market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 290 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $2876.4 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $4575.2 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: ARTIFICIAL MARBLE MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Polyester Artificial Marble

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Cement Artificial Marble,

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Composite Artificial Marble

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country

4.5 Sintered Artificial Marble

4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: ARTIFICIAL MARBLE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Flooring

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Walls

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 Countertops

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country

5.5 Others

5.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: ARTIFICIAL MARBLE MARKET, BY END USER

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Residential

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Non-Residential

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: ARTIFICIAL MARBLE MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

8.5. Competitive Heatmap

8.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1 Aristech Surfaces LLC

9.1.1 Company overview

9.1.2 Company snapshot

9.1.3 Operating business segments

9.1.4 Product portfolio

9.1.5 Business performance

9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.2 Classic Marble & Stone

9.2.1 Company overview

9.2.2 Company snapshot

9.2.3 Operating business segments

9.2.4 Product portfolio

9.2.5 Business performance

9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.3 Cupa Group

9.3.1 Company overview

9.3.2 Company snapshot

9.3.3 Operating business segments

9.3.4 Product portfolio

9.3.5 Business performance

9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.4 DuPont

9.4.1 Company overview

9.4.2 Company snapshot

9.4.3 Operating business segments

9.4.4 Product portfolio

9.4.5 Business performance

9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.5 Guangdong Legend Stone Co., Ltd

9.5.1 Company overview

9.5.2 Company snapshot

9.5.3 Operating business segments

9.5.4 Product portfolio

9.5.5 Business performance

9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.6 Hari Stones Ltd

9.6.1 Company overview

9.6.2 Company snapshot

9.6.3 Operating business segments

9.6.4 Product portfolio

9.6.5 Business performance

9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.7 Hfrtub Co. Ltd.

9.7.1 Company overview

9.7.2 Company snapshot

9.7.3 Operating business segments

9.7.4 Product portfolio

9.7.5 Business performance

9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.8 Hyundai L & C Europe GMBH

9.8.1 Company overview

9.8.2 Company snapshot

9.8.3 Operating business segments

9.8.4 Product portfolio

9.8.5 Business performance

9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.9 Kalinga Stone

9.9.1 Company overview

9.9.2 Company snapshot

9.9.3 Operating business segments

9.9.4 Product portfolio

9.9.5 Business performance

9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.10 Lotte Chemical

9.10.1 Company overview

9.10.2 Company snapshot

9.10.3 Operating business segments

9.10.4 Product portfolio

9.10.5 Business performance

9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.11 LX HAUSYS

9.11.1 Company overview

9.11.2 Company snapshot

9.11.3 Operating business segments

9.11.4 Product portfolio

9.11.5 Business performance

9.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.12 MARMIL S.A

9.12.1 Company overview

9.12.2 Company snapshot

9.12.3 Operating business segments

9.12.4 Product portfolio

9.12.5 Business performance

9.12.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.13 Owell

9.13.1 Company overview

9.13.2 Company snapshot

9.13.3 Operating business segments

9.13.4 Product portfolio

9.13.5 Business performance

9.13.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.14 Southland Stone

9.14.1 Company overview

9.14.2 Company snapshot

9.14.3 Operating business segments

9.14.4 Product portfolio

9.14.5 Business performance

9.14.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.15 WANFENG

9.15.1 Company overview

9.15.2 Company snapshot

9.15.3 Operating business segments

9.15.4 Product portfolio

9.15.5 Business performance

9.15.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.16 XISHI GROUP LTD

9.16.1 Company overview

9.16.2 Company snapshot

9.16.3 Operating business segments

9.16.4 Product portfolio

9.16.5 Business performance

9.16.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.17 Yunfu City Liji Stone Co., Ltd. Engineering

9.17.1 Company overview

9.17.2 Company snapshot

9.17.3 Operating business segments

9.17.4 Product portfolio

9.17.5 Business performance

9.17.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sxnv4a

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



