U.S. markets open in 2 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,376.75
    -13.25 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,073.00
    -84.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,361.75
    -64.75 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,978.50
    -6.90 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.10
    -0.04 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.00
    +7.20 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    -0.20 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1313
    -0.0041 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.42
    +4.83 (+18.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3494
    -0.0051 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7490
    +0.0940 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,700.53
    -1,957.96 (-5.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    769.42
    +526.74 (+217.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,402.09
    -92.04 (-1.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,588.37
    +66.11 (+0.24%)
     

Insights on the Aseptic Pharma Processing Global Market to 2031 - Emergence of Data within the Aseptic Processing Industry Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·9 min read

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aseptic Pharma Processing Market - Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Technology, Regional and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aseptic pharma processing market was valued to be $10,633.3 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $24,364.0 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.90% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

The growth is attributed to the reduced risk of high-cost product loss, high growth in the generics and biopharmaceuticals markets, and growing demand for contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) for aseptic manufacturing of pharmaceutical products. Further, continued significant investments by biotechnology firms to improve the aseptic processing technology by incorporating automated instruments has also promoted the prominence of the aseptic pharma processing market.

Within the research report, the market is segmented based on product, technology, and region. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.

Market Growth Drivers

  • Reduced Risk of High-Cost Product Loss

  • High Growth in the Generics and Biopharmaceuticals Markets

  • Growing Demand for Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) for Aseptic Manufacturing of Pharmaceutical Products

Market Challenges

  • High Capital Investment

  • Lack of Skilled Personnel

Market Opportunities

  • Emergence of Data within the Aseptic Processing Industry

  • Growing Demand for Automated Products in Aseptic Pharma Processing at the Pharmaceutical Companies

  • Increasing Investment in R&D

Key Companies Profiled

Abbvie Inc., Lonza Group, Baxter International Inc., August Bioservices, Vetter Pharma, Recipharm AB, Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing, Recro Pharma, Curia, Samsung Biologics, Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Services, Catalent Pharma Solutions Inc., Alcami Corporation, Wuxi AppTec

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

  • What are the major drivers, challenges, and opportunities of the global aseptic pharma processing market?

  • What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players to stand out in this market?

  • Who are the leading companies dominating the global aseptic pharma processing market? What is the share of these companies in the global aseptic pharma processing market?

  • What are the regulations pertaining to the global aseptic pharma processing market? What initiatives are implemented by different government bodies regulating the development and commercialization of aseptic pharma processing?

  • How is each segment of the global aseptic pharma processing market expected to grow during the forecast period, and what will be the revenue generated by each of the segments by the end of 2031?

  • How will the industry of aseptic pharma processing evolve during the forecast period 2021-2031?

  • What is the market scenario for the aseptic pharma processing market in different regions?

  • What are the key trends of different regions in the aseptic pharma processing market? Which country would contribute to the highest sales of the aseptic pharma processing market during the forecast period 2021-2031?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the aseptic pharma processing market?

Market Overview

Aseptic processing has had been in commercial application since the 1950s. The requirement for aseptic manufacturing was raised when there was no suitable sterilization method for heat-sensitive pharmaceutical products that could not be autoclaved in the container. However, the drugs have to be sterile since then, the standards of aseptic manufacturing for the medicinal drugs were specified and standardized.

North America represented one of the most attractive markets amongst all the markets in the world for aseptic pharma processing in 2020. However, Europe is anticipated to gain more market shares than North America in the coming years, which can be attributed to a large number of contract drug manufacturers (CDMOs) present in the region. Also, the demand for aseptic processing is higher in European countries. However, China is expected to be the fastest-growing nation globally, with many local manufacturers in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The exponential rise in the demand for biopharmaceuticals such as vaccines and other drugs have lead to an increase in the aseptic processing facilities to manufacture pharmaceuticals in a standardised mode. Further, the expansion in the number of CDMOs have also allowed the adoption of specific aseptic processing technologies. Companies such as Baxter International have been incorporating major strategies to enhance their market presence via key developments. The other major contributors to the market include companies such as Recipharm AB, Recro Pharma, and Lonza Group, among others.

Based on region, North America holds the largest share of the aseptic pharma processing market due to standardized regulatory scenarios and a large number of companies offering aseptic processing. Further, substantial investments made by biotechnology companies to improve the manufacturing facilities and advancing automation technologies along with the rise in per capita income in the region are also fuelling the growth of the respective market. Apart from this, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Product Definition

2 Scope of the Work
2.1 Overview: Report Scope
2.2 Segmentation of the Global Aseptic Pharma Processing Market
2.3 Assumptions and Limitations
2.4 Key Questions Answered by this Report

3 Research Methodology
3.1 Global Aseptic Pharma Processing Market: Research Methodology
3.2 Primary Data Sources
3.3 Secondary Data Sources
3.4 Market Estimation Model
3.5 Criteria for Company Profiling

4 Markets
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Global Aseptic Pharma Processing Market: Future Potential
4.2.1 Ecosystem Participants
4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Aseptic Pharma Processing Market
4.3.1 Patent Analysis
4.3.1.1 Introduction
4.3.1.2 Patent Landscape

5 Global Aseptic Pharma Processing Market: Industry Analysis
5.1 Overview
5.2 Policies and Regulatory Framework
5.2.1 Overview
5.2.2 Regulatory Framework in the U.S.
5.2.3 Regulatory Framework in EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) and the U.K.
5.2.4 Regulatory Framework in Asia-Pacific
5.3 Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Reduced Risk of High-Cost Product Loss
5.3.2 High Growth in the Generics and Biopharmaceuticals Markets
5.3.3 Growing Demand for Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) for Aseptic Manufacturing of Pharmaceutical Products
5.4 Market Challenges
5.4.1 High Capital Investment
5.4.2 Lack of Skilled Personnel
5.5 Market Opportunities
5.5.1 Emergence of Data within the Aseptic Processing Industry
5.5.2 Growing Demand for Automated Products in Aseptic Pharma Processing at the Pharmaceutical Companies
5.5.3 Increasing Investment in R&D
5.5.4 Competitive Landscape
5.6 New Offerings
5.7 Funding and Investments
5.8 Mergers and Acquisitions
5.9 Synergistic Activities
5.1 Market Share Analysis, By Company

6 Technology
6.1 Global Aseptic Pharma Processing Market (by Technology)
6.1.1 Drying
6.1.2 Lyophilization
6.1.3 Closed Vial Technology
6.1.4 Blow-Fill-Seal Technology
6.1.5 Others

7 Products
7.1 Global Aseptic Pharma Processing Market (by Product)
7.1.1 Corticosteroids
7.1.2 Long-Acting Beta Agonists/Long-Acting Muscarinic Antagonists
7.1.3 Antibiotics
7.1.4 Others

8 Region

9 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
9.1 Company Profile
9.2 Abbvie Inc.
9.2.1 Company Overview
9.2.1.1 Role of Abbvie Inc. in Global Aseptic Pharma Processing Market
9.2.1.2 Abbvie Inc.: Product Portfolio
9.2.2 Financials
9.2.3 SWOT Analysis
9.3 Lonza Group
9.3.1 Company Overview
9.3.1.1 Role of Lonza Group in Global Aseptic Pharma Processing Market
9.3.1.2 Lonza Group : Product Portfolio
9.3.2 Financials
9.3.3 SWOT Analysis
9.4 Baxter International Inc.
9.4.1 Company Overview
9.4.1.1 Role of Baxter International Inc. in the Global Aseptic Pharma Processing Market
9.4.1.2 Baxter International Inc. : Product Portfolio
9.4.2 Financials
9.4.3 SWOT Analysis
9.5 August Bioservices
9.5.1 Company Overview
9.5.1.1 Role of August Bioservices in the Global Aseptic Pharma Processing Market
9.5.1.2 August Bioservices: Product Portfolio
9.5.2 SWOT Analysis
9.6 Vetter Pharma
9.6.1 Company Overview
9.6.1.1 Role of Vetter Pharma in Global Aseptic Pharma Processing Market
9.6.1.2 Vetter Pharma : Product Portfolio
9.6.2 SWOT Analysis
9.7 Recipharm AB
9.7.1 Company Overview
9.7.1.1 Role of Recipharm AB in Global Aseptic Pharma Processing Market
9.7.2 SWOT Analysis
9.8 Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing
9.8.1 Company Overview
9.8.1.1 Role of Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing in Global Aseptic Pharma Processing Market
9.8.2 SWOT Analysis
9.9 Recro Pharma
9.9.1 Company Overview
9.9.1.1 Role of Recro Pharma in Global Aseptic Pharma Processing Market
9.9.2 SWOT Analysis
9.1 Curia
9.10.1 Company Overview
9.10.1.1 Role of Curia in Global Aseptic Pharma Processing Market
9.10.2 SWOT Analysis
9.11 Samsung Biologics
9.11.1 Company Overview
9.11.1.1 Role of Samsung Biologics in the Global Aseptic Pharma Processing Market
9.11.1.2 Samsung Biologics : Overall Product Portfolio
9.11.2 Financials
9.11.3 SWOT Samsung Biologics Analysis
9.12 Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Services
9.12.1 Company Overview
9.12.1.1 Role of Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Services in the Global Aseptic Pharma Market
9.12.1.2 Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Services: Overall Product Portfolio
9.12.2 SWOT Analysis
9.13 Catalent Pharma Solutions Inc.
9.13.1 Company Overview
9.13.1.1 Role of Catalent Pharma Solutions Inc.in the Global Aseptic Pharma Market
9.13.1.2 Catalent Pharma Solutions Inc.: Overall Product Portfolio
9.13.2 Financials
9.13.3 SWOT Analysis
9.14 Alcami Corporation
9.14.1 Company Overview
9.14.1.1 Role of Alcami Corporation in the Global Aseptic Pharma Market
9.14.1.2 Alcami Corporation : Overall Product Portfolio
9.14.2 SWOT Analysis
9.15 Wuxi AppTec
9.15.1 Company Overview
9.15.2 Role of Wuxi AppTec in the Global Aseptic Pharma Processing Market
9.15.3 Financials
9.15.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company
9.15.5 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pkljpf

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Is the market crashing? No. Here’s what’s happening to stocks, bonds as the Fed aims to end the days of easy money, analysts say

    Americans are wondering what's amiss with Wall Street after steep declines in stocks and a surge in bond yields in recent weeks. Here's how to think about it.

  • The best stocks to own when interest rates rise: Morning Brief

    These are the stocks you should be looking to buy before interest rates go higher. Here's what else to watch in the markets on Monday, January 24, 2021.

  • Morgan Stanley Says ‘Winter Is Here’ for Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- One after the other, stock market bears say their calls have finally been vindicated. Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson is the latest to claim his warnings were spot on.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueFutures Drop Amid Fed, Ukraine Risks; Bonds Gain: Markets WrapMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipU.S. Orders Diplomat Families Out of Ukraine Citing War RiskSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for

  • 3 Top EV Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    2021 was a massive year for electric vehicle (EV) stocks. In between, several start-ups tapped the stock markets to raise funds on the back of promising EV technology claims. Electric vehicles currently account for only a fraction of total global vehicle sales, and most research firms expect the industry to grow at compound annual rates in the high 20s through 2030.

  • Want 98% to 148% Returns This Year? Wall Street Says Buy These 3 Stocks

    Wall Street doesn't always get it right. If you want returns of 98% to 148% this year, Wall Street analysts think that buying these three stocks could do the trick. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is an e-commerce leader that analysts really like these days.

  • Tilray's CEO Made a Surprising Prediction on the Company's Latest Earnings Call

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is the top marijuana producer in Canada and has set its sights on growing its presence in the U.S. and internationally. Tilray needs it to be legal. Towards the end of the company's earnings call, Simon expressed doubt that the U.S. will legalize marijuana and that it could be well into 2024 before it might happen.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we will be taking a look at Morgan Stanley’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. To skip our detailed analysis on Morgan Stanley’s stock picks and their performance, you can go directly to see Morgan Stanley’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. In the aftermath of the breakout of the coronavirus pandemic […]

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy After the Market Selloff

    2022 is off to a rough start, but these businesses are doing far better than their stock prices are indicating.

  • Is Palantir Stock Built on Hype?

    As one of the most popular stocks with individual investors, is it product of hype, or is there something more?

  • Kohl’s Stock Surges as Retailer Feels Pressure From 2 Possible Suitors

    Kohl’s shares surged more than 28% in premarket trading Monday following reports the retailer could be fielding takeover offers from two suitors. The Wall Street Journal reported over the weekend that activist hedge fund Starboard Value was behind a group that made a $9 billion bid for Kohl’s (ticker: KSS), the department-store operator. The bidding group was led by Starboard-backed Acacia Research, which told Kohl’s that it was assured by bankers that it could get financing for a bid that values the retailer at $64 a share.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2022

    Dividend-paying stocks delivered an annualized return of 9.5%, which ran circles around the non-dividend payers, which trudged to an annualized gain of 1.6% over four decades. The biggest challenge for income investors is weighing yield and risk. In a perfect world, income investors would net the highest yield possible with the least amount of risk.

  • Hong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortune on China Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- A record stock plunge for a flavoring and fragrances company has erased half of its chairwoman’s wealth, in the latest example of fortunes getting lost and a reminder for investors of the risks in Asia’s wild markets. Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueFutures Drop Amid Fed, Ukraine Risks; Bonds Gain: Markets WrapMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipU.S. Orders Diplomat Families Out of Ukraine Citing War RiskSo

  • European stocks join Asia sell-off as Russia-Ukraine tensions grow

    European stock markets started the week in the red as worries about a possible Russian attack on Ukraine dents sentiment and investors brace for the Fed's meeting this week.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%

    We’re in the midst of a market change, a shift from a trading environment that favors growth stocks to one that will favor value stocks. Investors should beware, as the shift will naturally entail high levels of volatility – witness the current correction situation we’re seeing in the NASDAQ, and the 8% fall in the S&P 500. Mike Wilson, chief of US equity strategy at Morgan Stanley, believes the key point in the near future will be the actions by the US Federal Reserve. The central bank is now c

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy Before December-Quarter Earnings Report?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now?

  • This Megamerger Might Be Required Before Canadian Cannabis Stocks Can Rebound

    The legal cannabis industry in Canada must continue to consolidate to make it an attractive space for investors.

  • Want 162% to 227% Gains? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Predicting the future is hard, but it's all in a day's work for a Wall Street analyst. As part of their job, these analysts publish one-year stock price targets for the companies they follow. Danny Vena (Twilio): One fact that became abundantly clear during the pandemic was the need for customers to be able to reach out to businesses they frequent, anytime, anywhere.

  • Tech Stocks Got Hit Hard. Where to Find Bargains Now.

    Investors may want to consider some of the tech leaders and bottom fish among the busted growth stocks.

  • How BlackRock is managing 'the greatest investment opportunity of our lifetime'

    In his 2022 letter to CEOs, BlackRock (BLK) CEO Larry Fink urged other heads of companies to prepare for and participate in the green transition as part of a broader defense of stakeholder capitalism.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock Dip

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors should avoid the temptation to buy the dips in expensive high-growth stocks because “once the fever breaks, it lasts a long time,” according to Andrew Slimmon, senior portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipStocks Drop, Bonds Gain Amid Fed, Ukraine Concerns: Markets WrapSolana Suffers Network Instability in Bruta