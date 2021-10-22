U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,544.90
    -4.88 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,677.02
    +73.94 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,090.20
    -125.50 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,291.27
    -4.92 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.98
    +1.48 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.10
    +11.20 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    +0.22 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1648
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6550
    -0.0210 (-1.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3759
    -0.0036 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4600
    -0.5280 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,591.03
    -2,159.51 (-3.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.69 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.55
    +14.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

Insights on the Asthma Therapeutics Global Market to 2026 - by Drug Class, Product Type, Treatment Type, Route of Administration and Region

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asthma Therapeutics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global asthma therapeutics market reached a value of US$ 17.6 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 19.13 Billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 1.60% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Asthma therapeutics refer to various pharmaceutical drugs that are used for the treatment of asthma. Asthma is usually triggered by indoor and outdoor causative agents, including pollution, allergens and dust. These therapeutics are usually bronchodilators and anti-inflammatory drugs, which include corticosteroids, long-acting beta-agonists (LABA), methylxanthine, immunomodulators and leukotriene modifiers. A number of combination therapy drugs are also used that can be inhaled, injected, or orally administered. These drugs expand the passageway into the lungs and enable the movement of air to improve breathing. They also aid in clearing mucus from the lungs that gets coughed out with ease.

The increasing prevalence of asthma and other respiratory disorders, along with improvements in the diagnostic technologies, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, rising awareness among the masses regarding the availability of effective asthma therapeutics is also providing driving the market growth. For instance, asthmatic patients are primarily treated with inhaled corticosteroids and patients with advanced conditions or persistent asthma are treated with target-specific drugs. There is also an extensive demand for monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that block immunoglobulin E and specific cytokines. The development of combination therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Increasing healthcare expenditures, extensive research, and development (R&D) activities in the field of medical sciences and improvements in the healthcare infrastructure are some of the other factors that are expected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being AstraZeneca, Abbott, Amgen Inc., Biogen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd.) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Asthma Therapeutics Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Drug Class
6.1 Anti-Inflammatory Drugs
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Bronchodilators
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Combination Therapies
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Product Type
7.1 Inhalers
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Major Types
7.1.2.1 Dry Powder Inhalers
7.1.2.2 Metered Dose Inhalers
7.1.2.3 Soft Mist Inhalers
7.1.3 Market Forecast
7.2 Nebulizers
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Major Types
7.2.2.1 Pneumatic Nebulizers
7.2.2.2 Ultrasonic Nebulizers
7.2.2.3 Mesh Nebulizers
7.2.3 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Treatment Type
8.1 Quick-Relief Medications
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Long-Term Asthma Control Medications
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Route of Administration
9.1 Inhalation
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Oral
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Parenteral
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 AstraZeneca
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 Abbott
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 Amgen Inc.
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 Biogen Inc.
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 GlaxoSmithKline PLC.
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 Merck & Co. Inc.
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 Novartis AG
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd.)
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.11 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 Financials
15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qvwbc0

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-asthma-therapeutics-global-market-to-2026---by-drug-class-product-type-treatment-type-route-of-administration-and-region-301406750.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • heartbeat written at EPOCH=1634941278 DATETIME=2021-10-22 @ 22:21:18

    heartbeat written at EPOCH=1634941278 DATETIME=2021-10-22 @ 22:21:18

  • Walmart's corporate workers to start returning to offices next month

    The big-box retailer, one of the largest employers in the United States, said employees would work at its campus offices on a more regular basis, with all of them expected to be fully vaccinated or have an approved accommodation in November. Walmart's global tech team, however, will primarily work virtually. Rival Amazon.com Inc will let individual teams decide for how many days corporate employees would be expected to work from office in a week, Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy said in a message to employees earlier this month.

  • Why Amazon.com, Shopify, and MercadoLibre Stocks Dropped Today

    Shares of online retail stocks were taking a beating in Friday trading, with Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock falling by 5.2% through 2:37 p.m. EDT, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) down by 4.5%, and e-commerce leader Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) off by 2.3%. As it reported Friday morning, analyst Stephen Ju at Swiss mega-bank Credit Suisse cut his price target on Amazon shares by more than 10% to $4,200, based on his estimate that Amazon will earn only $70.98 per share this year and $79.83 per share next year. Credit Suisse's new earnings projections reflect a reduction of 12% this year, and a staggering 33% reduction in expectations for 2022.

  • Here's Why Agenus Stock Is Getting Hammered Today

    The company's experimental anti-PD1 drug hit a wall.

  • IBM (NYSE:IBM) may offer an Opportunity despite Disappointing Returns

    International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) delivered another set of lackluster results on Wednesday when third quarter results were announced. While returns remain uninspiring, the current valuation may offer an opportunity.

  • Here's Why Intel Shares Crashed Today

    Traders shrugged off Chipzilla's fantastic bottom-line profits and inspiring long-term growth plan to focus on the massive costs of bringing that vision to life.

  • Why Square Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of fintech giant Square (NYSE: SQ) had fallen by more than 4% as of 11:27 a.m. EDT Friday after an analyst at Jefferies said they expect the company to miss earnings estimates in its upcoming quarterly report. When companies report earnings below the consensus estimate, their shares often decline in the short term, although post-report price moves are also dependent on lots of other factors including management's guidance and overall outlook. Further, while Jefferies expects Square to miss on earnings, the company also initiated coverage on Square earlier this month with a $300 price target.

  • Phunware stock was up 1,000% on Friday. What the heck is Phunware?

    This tiny, money-losing Trump-linked software company has a stock that is surging, but what's behind all this PHUN?

  • Intel shares fall amid slower PC sales, supply constraints

    Matt Bryson, Wedbush SVP, Equity Research, discusses Intel Q3 earnings beat and weak future outlook amid the ongoing chip shortage.

  • Why IBM Stock Plunged Today

    What happened Shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) fell 9.5% on Thursday after the global technology company's third-quarter results came up short of investors' expectations. So what IBM's revenue inched up 0.

  • Why Snap, Facebook, and Pinterest Stocks Plunged Today

    Chaos struck the social-media sector Friday morning, with shares of Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) stock sliding 3.4%, Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) falling 5.5%, and Snap (NYSE: SNAP) collapsing 23% through 10:15 a.m. EDT. You won't be surprised to learn that it's the hardest hit of these three -- Snap -- that's the cause of the collapse. Last night after close of trading, Snap reported its Q3 2021 financial results.

  • Got $1,000? 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy

    If you owned a $1,000 stake in Berkshire Hathaway when Warren Buffett became the company's CEO more than a half-century ago and held on to your position, you would now own stock worth roughly $22.6 million. While matching that kind of incredible performance over the next 50-plus years is likely out of reach due to the investment conglomerate's already massive size, the company's performance under Buffett's tenure should make it clear why the famous investor is sometimes referred to as the Oracle of Omaha. Berkshire Hathaway's investment portfolio continues to reflect Buffett's focus on high-quality companies that are built to perform over the long term, and it's little wonder that investors around the world continue to look to him for guidance on market-beating stock plays.

  • Why Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Is on Fire Today

    The steel stock stunned the market with exceptionally strong third-quarter numbers.

  • Tesla Stock Closed Above $900 for First Time. What Could Come Next.

    Tesla stock hit a new all-time high in Friday trading, and closed at a record. Shares also got a boost Friday from a credit upgrade at S&P. Tesla debt is now BB+ rated, one notch below investment grade. Tesla stock’s new 52-week intraday high is $910 on the nose.

  • Nancy Pelosi Stock Portfolio: 10 Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to consider in the portfolio of Nancy Pelosi. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Nancy Pelosi Stock Portfolio: 5 Stocks To Consider. Former United States President Barack Obama had signed into law the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) […]

  • David Tepper shuns stock market: ‘Sometimes there’s times to make money … sometimes there’s times not to lose money’

    David Tepper, billionaire investor and one of the world’s top hedge-fund managers, isn't a fan of the stock market, right now.

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy Right Now

    There's a good reason why investors should keep an eye on cloud computing stocks. The cloud computing market is forecast to reach $397 billion next year, up 47% from 2020. Here's why they lead the cloud computing pack.

  • Rumored Bristol Myers Takeover Sends Aurinia Pharma Stock To A Record High

    Bristol is reportedly interested in acquiring Aurinia, according to reports that sent AUPH stock flying to a record high on Friday.

  • Trump-Linked SPAC Has Traders Also Focused On These 6 Stocks

    The second half of October has been one of the most active periods for the stock market in quite some time. Not only did the major indexes, including the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSE: SPY) and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSE: DIA) hit fresh, all-time highs, retail traders, are finally getting their fill of volatile small-caps and short squeeze stocks. It’s been a long time since newsfeeds were flooded with meme stock headlines that included discussions about AMC Entertainment Holding

  • AT&T Posts Strong Q3 Results on Customer Growth

    AT&T Inc. (T) has posted impressive third-quarter 2021 results, which surpassed analysts’ expectations on the back of customer growth in wireless, fiber and HBO Max. The telecommunications company has also updated its guidance for 2021. Adjusted earnings increased 14.5% year-over-year to $0.87 per share, beating the Street’s estimates of $0.79 per share. Revenues slipped 5.7% year-over-year to $39.9 billion but surpassed expectations of $39.1 billion. The results reflected the impact of the sepa