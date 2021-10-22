Insights on the Asthma Therapeutics Global Market to 2026 - by Drug Class, Product Type, Treatment Type, Route of Administration and Region

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asthma Therapeutics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global asthma therapeutics market reached a value of US$ 17.6 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 19.13 Billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 1.60% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Asthma therapeutics refer to various pharmaceutical drugs that are used for the treatment of asthma. Asthma is usually triggered by indoor and outdoor causative agents, including pollution, allergens and dust. These therapeutics are usually bronchodilators and anti-inflammatory drugs, which include corticosteroids, long-acting beta-agonists (LABA), methylxanthine, immunomodulators and leukotriene modifiers. A number of combination therapy drugs are also used that can be inhaled, injected, or orally administered. These drugs expand the passageway into the lungs and enable the movement of air to improve breathing. They also aid in clearing mucus from the lungs that gets coughed out with ease.



The increasing prevalence of asthma and other respiratory disorders, along with improvements in the diagnostic technologies, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, rising awareness among the masses regarding the availability of effective asthma therapeutics is also providing driving the market growth. For instance, asthmatic patients are primarily treated with inhaled corticosteroids and patients with advanced conditions or persistent asthma are treated with target-specific drugs. There is also an extensive demand for monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that block immunoglobulin E and specific cytokines. The development of combination therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Increasing healthcare expenditures, extensive research, and development (R&D) activities in the field of medical sciences and improvements in the healthcare infrastructure are some of the other factors that are expected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being AstraZeneca, Abbott, Amgen Inc., Biogen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd.) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



